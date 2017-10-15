Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kevin Harvick among four drivers starting at the rear today at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 15, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Alabama — Kevin Harvick is among four drivers who will start at the rear of the 40-car field for unapproved adjustments, NASCAR announced.

Also moving to the rear will be Kurt Busch, Mark Thompson and DJ Kennington

Harvick was to have started 22nd. Busch was to have started fourth. Thompson was to have started 36th and Kennington was 40th.

Brad Keselowski wins Stage 1 of Alabama 500 at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 15, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski won Stage 1 of the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in a one-lap sprint following a late caution.

Keselowski edged out his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano to lead his only lap in the stage. The shootout was caused by a caution when Paul Menard hit the wall with five laps left in the stage.

The top 10 through 55 laps is Keselowski, Logano, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Michael McDowell, Kurt Busch, Trevor Bayne and Kasey Kahne.

Logano led 37 laps.

There were two cautions for accidents in the stage.

The first caution came out on Lap 26 as a number of Chevrolet cars attempted to pit in a group. Jamie McMurray, a playoff driver, was slowing down to move to the apron when he was hit from behind by Erik Jones. The impact sent McMurray shooting to the outside wall where he collided with Jeffrey Earnhardt.

The impact with Earnhardt caused McMurray’s No. 1 Chevrolet to become briefly airborne. McMurray,  Earnhardt and Jones were eliminated. Kyle Busch was also involved. McMurray will finish in 37th.

“We wanted to pit a couple of laps earlier, and you’re somewhat dependent on the spotters to tell you when you’re going to pit,” McMurray told NBC. “You assume everyone is working as a group. It was my fault. I assumed that they said the 18 was going to let me in, so I thought we were all going to pit. I didn’t even know where the 77 was. When I got on the brakes, I thought we were all coming to pit road as a group. I’ll take the blame for that. I just kind of assumed we were coming to pit road right there. Obviously not everyone was.”

Mark Thompson was also involved and eliminated from the race.

Six drivers, including pole-sitter Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Paul Menard, Austin Dillon and Michael McDowell, were penalized for pitting too early.

Earnhardt, who led seven laps in the stage, was penalized again during the caution for Menard for speeding on pit road. He finished the stage in 27th.

The second incident was Menard hitting the wall with five laps left in the stage.

Stage 2 of the 188-lap race will end on Lap 110.

Tony Stewart may be ‘retired,’ but he’s still racing hard on and off track (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 15, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT
NBCSN’s Rutledge Wood needed a ride to Talladega Superspeedway.

Lo and behold, there was Tony Stewart, who picked up Wood and then updated him on what he’s been doing in “retirement” from NASCAR Cup racing.

Given Stewart is still dirt racing — he competed in races Friday and Saturday before flying back to Talladega — and serving as coach and cheerleader for the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers, he’s as busy as he’s ever been.

Check out the video above to catch up with what Smoke is doing these days.

Jamie McMurray takes big hit to playoff advancement hopes in Talladega wreck

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 15, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT
Jamie McMurray came into today’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in the final transfer spot for the upcoming Round of 8.

Unfortunately, McMurray will likely leave Talladega below the transfer line heading to the cutoff race next Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

McMurray was involved in a five-car wreck on Lap 27. He was attempting to come to pit road when he was pushed from behind by Erik Jones, turned hard right into the wall and collected Jeffrey Earnhardt, Mark Thompson and Chris Buescher.

“It was my fault, I had assumed (Kyle Busch) was going to let me in, I didn’t even know where (Jones) was,” McMurray said. “We were all coming to pit road as a group and I’ll take the blame for that.

“There’s nothing you can do about it, right? It’s part of Talladega and we know you can come out of here with a lot of points and be a winner, or come out in the position we’re in now, go to Kansas and do our best.”

Added Erik Jones:  “(Kyle Busch) started checking up in front of me and swerved, and (McMurray) was basically stopped on the track, it looked like he was trying to get from the top of the racetrack to the bottom. Unfortunately, there’s nothing we could really do. It’s just one of those things that happens here.”

 

Why today’s race at Talladega is so important (videos)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 15, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
While this year’s race at Talladega is in the middle of the second round — rather than being a cut-off race like it has been the last three years — today’s Alabama 500 still very crucial in the whole big scheme of things.

That’s of particular importance for guys on either side of the cut-off line in the standings heading into today’s race: 8th-ranked Jamie McMurray, along with Matt Kenseth (9th), Brad Keselowski (10th), Ryan Blaney (11th) and the spring race winner at ‘Dega, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (12th).

On today’s pre-race edition of NASCAR America, Krista Voda, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett broke down how important today’s race (see video above).

And then NBCSN spoke with several of the drivers on the bubble: McMurray, Kenseth and Blaney (see video below).