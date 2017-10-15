Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Get a sense of what it is like to race at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 15, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TALLADEGA, Alabama — Go inside the car and get a sense of what drivers experience in restrictor-plate racing, courtesy of 2015 Daytona winner Joey Logano, who also has won twice at Talladega Superpseedway.

Here’s how Logano explains what it is like to be in the car:

“When you’re up front you never look at where you’re going. You’re constantly looking in the mirror and where that car behind you goes is where you go. It’s kind of like I’ve heard fighter pilots say that when they fly in formation they stare at the one plane. If that plane drives into the ground, they’re all going into the ground together. It’s the same thing. If the car behind me drives into the wall, I’m probably going into the wall with him from in front of him because you’re constantly in the mirror when you’re in the lead. 

“You’re listening to the information from your spotter where runs are coming from, how fast they’re coming, and there are times you can’t stop them, but there are times you maybe don’t want to get too far in front of the pack. Are they two or three wide? How tight is the whole pack? In the mirror you can see only a certain amount. You can see a fair amount maybe if you’re in the corner and the way the banking is you can see a couple rows back, but sometimes on the straightaway when they’re tucked up right on you, you can only see that car that’s right there in your mirror. 

“You can’t see everything else that’s going on, so the spotter painting a picture is what I call it. Paint me a picture of what’s going on really helps me make the decisions on the race track as the leader and when you’re behind a car you’ve got to do both. 

“So now you’re trying to pass the guy in front of you, so you’re watching where he’s at, but you’ve also got to make the decision on what’s going on behind you and what lane you want to pick, and also understanding who that person is. 

“There are some drivers that will push and push, push, push until they get up front and then they’ll try to pass you, and then there are other drivers that will try to slip you any chance they can to put themselves in a better position to get to the lead. 

“Understanding who those people are and when they’re gonna do it and when those runs are coming are the most important things to think of while you’re doing this at 200 miles an hour. It’s not boring (laughing). There are a lot of things going on that you’re trying to process at a really quick rate.”

 and on Facebook

Long: Today marks one last time for Dale Earnhardt Jr., fans at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 15, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TALLADEGA, Alabama — They fell asleep embraced by the lingering aroma from their campfire. A day of relaxing and partying stretched into the night and it was time for a few hours of respite before the new day, one some had awaited months to arrive.

Buoyed by his pole-winning effort Saturday, many in the Talladega Superspeedway campgrounds are filled with hope that Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins today in his final Cup race at a track as synonymous with the Earnhardt family as any on the NASCAR circuit.

Hope is a powerful thing. While it cannot make an engine turn more RPMs or the air glide over a car in the most efficient manner, it has led many to Talladega on a pilgrimage to see Earnhardt lead the field one more time.

It already has been a memorable couple of days for Earnhardt. On Friday, the track gave him the car his father raced in 1979 and 1980 (clinching the first of his seven titles in that car in ’80). A day later, Earnhardt won his first career Talladega pole.

Along with the buildup to today’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC) has come the chance for reflection for Earnhardt.

“The end of the season is coming really fast,’’ Earnhardt said Saturday. “I didn’t really feel much emotion about that and the finality of it until maybe this weekend.

“These few weeks will go by so fast, and that’s it. There’s no reliving it. So, I think I’m starting to take it in just a little bit in letting myself feeling some emotion about it.’’

Earnhardt has had the chance to reflect because of the weekend’s gradual pace. This is typical Talladega. Most of the energy and nearly all the anxiety are packed into race day.

Earnhardt noted there was no fretting about pulling speed from the car because what teams have when they unload is about all they’re going to have at a restrictor-plate track, unlike other tracks where teams can make many more adjustments.

If you’re slow this weekend, there’s resignation. If you’re fast, there’s a comfort.

That’s allowed Earnhardt to ponder a career coming to a close and one last run at a track that has provided so many memorable moments.

It was at this track where his father went from 16th to first in the final five laps in 2000 to win what would be his final Cup race. Years later, Earnhardt watched a video of those final laps. When his father rocketed off Turn 2 and passed six cars on the way into Turn 3, beginning his charge to victory, a smile formed on Earnhardt’s face and widened with each car his father dispatched. “Man’’ was all Earnhardt could say, pride and wonderment spilling out in one syllable.

It also was here where Earnhardt won in the fall of 2001. That victory was important to him because of questions he faced about his win at Daytona in July, the first race there since his father’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt stated Friday that Jimmy Spencer’s comments questioning the legitimacy of that victory still upset him and how his success after that event proved his win was legit.

That Talladega win also was the first of four in a row at this track.

“We got pretty cocky there at some points in the mid-2000s with our performance and ability,’’ Earnhardt said.

Then the performance went away and Earnhardt struggled, winning twice in the series between 2007-13.

This also is the track that has frustrated him. NASCAR ruled Jeff Gordon was leading, not Earnhardt, when the caution came out and the spring 2004 race did not restart, allowing Gordon to win. Fans littered the track with beer cans at NASCAR’s decision.

It also was here where Earnhardt was collected in a last-lap crash that, along with a crash about six weeks earlier, created concussion symptoms that forced him to miss two races in 2012.

But even with those events, most of the memories Earnhardt has of this track and its fans are good. When he takes the lead, the roar of the crowd can be heard over the cars.

Nothing sounded better to him Friday than the rumble from the engine of his father’s 1979 blue-and-yellow Monte Carlo the track gave him. He drove a couple of laps around the track in the No. 2 car.

Then, so proud of the car, he drove it to the Cup garage so his crew could see it before returning to pit road.

The gift was something his father had touched and him. It connected Earnhardt to his childhood days. After the car was retired, it sat on jackstands outside the shop of what was his father’s Busch team.

“I remember he right-sided the car at some point in the race, and you could go over and pick the bondo out of the whole side of the car… all busted the cracked up,’’ Earnhardt said. “So that car sat there for about three or four years in the backyard at Mamaw’s house.

“When Dad wasn’t at the race weekends, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday he was at that shop. He drove there every morning and drove home every day. That’s where he went every day. So I’d go over there and climb in and around that car at some point every single time I went there. You couldn’t not go near it.’’

After it was restored, his father sent it to be displayed at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame next to Talladega Superspeedway. As a youngster, Earnhardt and other sons of racers would go to the Hall and admire the car.

Now Earnhardt will have it, a time warp to the past to when his father was starting his championship run in NASCAR. It also signifies how much time has passed and a reminder that the end of Earnhardt’s Cup career is only days way — 35 to be exact.

While he isn’t going away — he’ll race at least once next year in the Xfinity Series and likely more — today will be his final restrictor-plate race, the type of racing that has helped define both he and his father.

Today fans will have one final time to cheer Earnhardt at Talladega.

After winning the pole Saturday, he was shown a video of the crowd roaring once he crossed the finish line and his No. 88 shot to the top spot the scoring towers.

He smiled.

“That’s pretty cool,’’ he said.

Imagine what it will be like if he wins today.

 and on Facebook

Today’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 15, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

While the focus is on Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he makes his final Cup start at Talladega Superspeedway, there’s still a playoff race taking place in the Alabama 500, the middle event of the Round of 12.

Ford has won all three restrictor-plate races this year. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won at Daytona in July and Talladega in May. Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500. Fords also won the last three restrictor-plate races of last season with Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern):

START: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 2:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 188 laps (500 miles) around the 2.66-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 110.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The 313th United State Army Bad will perform the anthem at 2:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. at mrn.com and affiliates. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 82 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the race in May. Jamie McMurray placed second. Kyle Busch finished third. In this race last year, Joey Logano led the final 45 laps to win. He was followed by Brian Scott and Denny Hamlin.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Cup starting lineup at Talladega

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 14, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TALLADEGA, Alabama – Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start on the pole for his final Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway. He’ll be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

Ford took the next five starting spots with Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer.

Sunday’s race is at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Click here for starting lineup

Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 14, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

TALLADEGA, Alabama — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his final Cup start at Talladega Superspeedway from the pole in Sunday’s Alabama 500.

Earnhardt won the pole with a lap of 190.544 mph. It is his second pole of the season and 15th of his career. He started on the pole at Daytona in July.

This is Earnhardt’s first career pole at Talladega.

“We’ve been fighting our teammate, Chase (Elliott) and his group for poles at these tracks for a long time and it’s been a lot of fun to be honest with you, how these two teams have pushed and elevated each other,” Earnhardt said. “Really, all the credit for getting a pole at a place like this goes to the team and goes to the car and the guys that work on it, the engine, the body men; we’ve got an amazing staff back at Charlotte that builds some awesome stuff.  I just hold the wheel straight and try not to bounce into the apron, but get as close to it as you can and make sure you run a clean lap.

“But there ain’t much to it as a driver. This place has meant a lot to me. It’s awesome to hear those fans happy for us and hopefully we’re going to give them a lot more to cheer about before this weekend is over.”

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott will start second after a lap of 190.412 mph. This is the sixth time the organization has swept the front row at Talladega.

Those two Chevrolet drivers will be followed by the Fords of Joey Logano (190.374 mph), Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch (190.268) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (190.170). Stenhouse seeks his third consecutive restrictor-plate win.

Click here for qualifying results