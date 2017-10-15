Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Big wreck brings out red flag late in race at Talladega; 17 cars involved

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 15, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT
With just 16 laps to go, a major wreck prompted NASCAR to throw the red flag for cleanup in the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 17-car pileup seemed to begin when David Ragan lost control of his NO. 38 Ford, triggering havoc in virtually every direction.

Several playoff drivers were involved, including Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth.

“(Ragan) ended up just parked in front of us,” Stenhouse told NBC. “We felt we had a car that was capable of contending for a win. It’s a bummer we didn’t get the win. … Just wasn’t our day.”

Added Kyle Busch, “Just never saw it coming. Unfortunately, we got caught up in the mess, none of our doing. We’ll just have to go on and go to Kansas.”

Added Truex, “I tried to get in a hole that was closing up at the wrong time. I got into the 38 in the right rear and it all got squirelly. We had nothing to lose today, but at the same time you don’t want to be the person that causes others problems. I’ve never been that guy here before, but today it looks like it was. I just wish I didn’t make that mistake. Bad judgment. I should have been more patient.”

Non-playoff drivers involved included pole-sitter Dale Earnhardt Jr. (who only had minor damage and was able to continue on), along with Austin Dillon, Landon Cassill, Michael McDowell, Brendan Gaughan, Matt DiBenedetto, Ragan, Ty Dillon and Danica Patrick.

The race was red-flagged for 12 minutes, 30 seconds before resuming under caution.

Jimmie Johnson complained that NASCAR officials gave his team approval to work on the car on pit road, but it was subsequently sent to the garage for doing so (repairs aren’t permitted under the red flag), leaving Johnson to question the call.

Brad Keselowski wins Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Daniel McFadinOct 15, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski survived three major wrecks in the final 16 laps to win the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and advance to the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Keselowski passed Ryan Newman on the final turn of the last lap to secure the win.

The Team Penske driver beat Ryan Newman, Trevor Bayne, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.

“I survived” Keselowski told NBC. “What a special day. We haven’t been as good a we want to be on the mile-and-a-halfs, so we knew we needed to come to Talladega and get it done. This is a great track for us and one we really enjoy coming to. It’s great to get a win here. No. 5. I never thought I would win at all at Talladega, but five times. Oh my gosh.”

The win is Keselowski’s third at Talladega since 2014.

Keselowski took his No. 2 Ford to victory lane despite also having radio problems in the middle of the race that hampered communication with his team.

“You’ve got to have a little bit of luck in these races and you’ve got to be able to execute at the end,” Keselowski said.

Pole-sitter Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished seventh in his last Cup start at the speedway.

The paint scheme on Keselowski’s car was a tribute to Earnhardt. It was based on Keselowski’s paint scheme when he won his first two Xfinity race for JR Motorsports, which is owned by Earnhardt.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’m glad I don’t have to do that again.” – Brad Keselowski after surviving three major wrecks and radio issues to win.

Late wreck at Talladega takes out Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 15, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT
A wreck with seven laps remaining knocked out the top three cars in the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott, who were fighting for the lead, tangled while racing for second. Both were eliminated, but they still finished in the top 20 because so many cars already had been collected in multicar pileups.

Also involved was leader Kyle Larson, whose No. 42 Chevrolet shot up the banking into the wall. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver managed to fix the damage and finish on the lead lap.

Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher also were in the crash, which brought out the race’s third red flag (lasting 17 minutes, 14 seconds).

 

Second big wreck at Talladega takes out Harvick, Blaney (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 15, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT
Another big wreck involving two other NASCAR Cup playoff drivers occurred on Lap 178 of today’s Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney were both knocked out of the race. Also involved in the wreck were Trevor Bayne, Joey Logano and Brendan Gaughan.

The race was red-flagged for a second time, lasting 5 minutes, 45 seconds.

Clint Bowyer takes out his frustrations on his team

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 15, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer‘s frustration boiled over after his day ended short of the finish.

Bowyer’s car expired on Lap 155.

He parked on pit road, took off his helmet, began yelling at his pit crew before exiting the car.

Then he continued yelling after leaving the car, climbed upward toward the pit box to yell at crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, began to walk away and made a few more comments toward the pit box before heading towards the garage area.