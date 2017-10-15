Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Dustin Long

Bass Pro Shops, 5-hour Energy to co-sponsor Martin Truex Jr.’s car for 30 races in 2018

By Dustin LongOct 15, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TALLADEGA, Alabama — Furniture Row Racing announced that Bass Pro Shops and 5-hour Energy will form a 30-race co-primary sponsorship of Martin Truex Jr.’s team for 2018.

For 16 races, Bass Pro Shops will be featured on the hood with 5-hour Energy featured on the sides of the car.

For 14 races, 5-hour Energy will be featured on the hood with Bass Pro Shops on the sides.

Auto Owners Insurance is returning to be primary sponsor for six races, leaving two races for the team to fill.

Furniture Row Racing previously announced that it will be a one-car team next season.

Rise’ Meguiar, president of sales for Living Essentials, parent company of 5-hour Energy, said that the company didn’t have any plans to leave the team after this season.

“There was no other thoughts other than Furniture Row,” Meguiar said. “It feels like home to us. They’ve been remarkable to work with, very supportive on and off the track. It’s also been remarkable to watch the teams and where they’ve run, running up front, winning races and now running for the championship has been pretty remarkable for us as a sponsor. We love Erik (Jones). It was great sponsoring him in his rookie year. He did us proud, as we knew he would. But what Martin has done this year has been truly amazing. We look forward to next year and this partnership.”

 and on Facebook

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Talladega

Getty Images
By NBC SportsOct 15, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Talladega SuperSpeedway.

Nate Ryan

Dale Earnhardt Jr. He goes out at Talladega the same way his father did, 17 years later to the day.

Dustin Long

Landon Cassill. Days after finding out he won’t be back with Front Row Motorsports, he wins as Ford continues to dominate restrictor-plate racing.

Daniel McFadin

Dale Earnhardt Jr. does what Jeff Gordon did in 2015 (Martinsville) and Tony Stewart in 2016 (Sonoma) and earns his potential last Cup win at the one track you would expect him to.

Jerry Bonkowski

Brad Keselowski. If not him, look for another Ford driver to take the checkered flag.

Jeffrey Earnhardt to return to No. 33 car for 2018

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 15, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TALLADEGA, Alabama — Circle Sport Racing with TMG announced Sunday morning at Talladega Superspeedway that Jeffrey Earnhardt will return to drive the No. 33 next season.

Earnhardt is in his first season with the team. His best finish this season is 26th in the Daytona 500 and at Indianapolis.

Today’s race at Talladega Superspeedway marks Earnhardt’s 53rd career Cup race.

Long: Today marks one last time for Dale Earnhardt Jr., fans at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 15, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

TALLADEGA, Alabama — They fell asleep embraced by the lingering aroma from their campfire. A day of relaxing and partying stretched into the night, and it was time for a few hours of respite before the new day, one some had awaited months to arrive.

Buoyed by his pole-winning effort Saturday, many in the Talladega Superspeedway campgrounds are filled with hope that Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins today in his final Cup race at a track as synonymous with the Earnhardt family as any on the NASCAR circuit.

Hope is a powerful thing. While it cannot make an engine turn more RPMs or the air glide over a car in the most efficient manner, it has led many to Talladega on a pilgrimage to see Earnhardt lead the field one more time.

It already has been a memorable couple of days for Earnhardt. On Friday, the track gave him the car his father raced in 1979 and 1980 (clinching the first of his seven titles in that car in ’80). A day later, Earnhardt won his first career Talladega pole.

Along with the buildup to today’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC) has come the chance for reflection for Earnhardt.

“The end of the season is coming really fast,’’ Earnhardt said Saturday. “I didn’t really feel much emotion about that and the finality of it until maybe this weekend.

“These few weeks will go by so fast, and that’s it. There’s no reliving it. So, I think I’m starting to take it in just a little bit in letting myself feeling some emotion about it.’’

Earnhardt has had the chance to reflect because of the weekend’s gradual pace. This is typical Talladega. Most of the energy and nearly all the anxiety are packed into race day.

Earnhardt noted there was no fretting about pulling speed from the car because what teams have when they unload is about all they’re going to have at a restrictor-plate track, unlike other tracks where teams can make many more adjustments.

If you’re slow this weekend, there’s resignation. If you’re fast, there’s a comfort.

That’s allowed Earnhardt to ponder a career coming to a close and one last run at a track that has provided so many memorable moments.

It was at this track where his father went from 16th to first in the final five laps in 2000 to win what would be his final Cup race. Years later, Earnhardt watched a video of those final laps. When his father rocketed off Turn 2 and passed six cars on the way into Turn 3, beginning his charge to victory, a smile formed on Earnhardt’s face and widened with each car his father dispatched. “Man’’ was all Earnhardt could say, pride and wonderment spilling out in one syllable.

It also was here where Earnhardt won in the fall of 2001. That victory was important to him because of questions he faced about his win at Daytona in July, the first race there since his father’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt stated Friday that Jimmy Spencer’s comments questioning the legitimacy of that victory still upset him and how his success after that event proved his win was legit.

That Talladega win also was the first of four in a row at this track.

“We got pretty cocky there at some points in the mid-2000s with our performance and ability,’’ Earnhardt said.

Then the performance went away and Earnhardt struggled, winning twice in the series between 2007-13.

This also is the track that has frustrated him. NASCAR ruled Jeff Gordon was leading, not Earnhardt, when the caution came out and the spring 2004 race did not restart, allowing Gordon to win. Fans littered the track with beer cans at NASCAR’s decision.

It also was here where Earnhardt was collected in a last-lap crash that, along with a crash about six weeks earlier, created concussion symptoms that forced him to miss two races in 2012.

But even with those events, most of the memories Earnhardt has of this track and its fans are good. When he takes the lead, the roar of the crowd can be heard over the cars.

Nothing sounded better to him Friday than the rumble from the engine of his father’s 1979 blue-and-yellow Monte Carlo the track gave him. He drove a couple of laps around the track in the No. 2 car.

Then, so proud of the car, he drove it to the Cup garage so his crew could see it before returning to pit road.

The gift was something his father had touched and him. It connected Earnhardt to his childhood days. After the car was retired, it sat on jackstands outside the shop of what was his father’s Busch team.

“I remember he right-sided the car at some point in the race, and you could go over and pick the bondo out of the whole side of the car… all busted the cracked up,’’ Earnhardt said. “So that car sat there for about three or four years in the backyard at Mamaw’s house.

“When Dad wasn’t at the race weekends, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday he was at that shop. He drove there every morning and drove home every day. That’s where he went every day. So I’d go over there and climb in and around that car at some point every single time I went there. You couldn’t not go near it.’’

After it was restored, his father sent it to be displayed at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame next to Talladega Superspeedway. As a youngster, Earnhardt and other sons of racers would go to the Hall and admire the car.

Now Earnhardt will have it, a time warp to the past to when his father was starting his championship run in NASCAR. It also signifies how much time has passed and a reminder that the end of Earnhardt’s Cup career is only days way — 35 to be exact.

While he isn’t going away — he’ll race at least once next year in the Xfinity Series and likely more — today will be his final restrictor-plate race, the type of racing that has helped define both he and his father.

Today fans will have one final time to cheer Earnhardt at Talladega.

After winning the pole Saturday, he was shown a video of the crowd roaring once he crossed the finish line and his No. 88 shot to the top spot the scoring towers.

He smiled.

“That’s pretty cool,’’ he said.

Imagine what it will be like if he wins today.

 and on Facebook

Get a sense of what it is like to race at Talladega

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 15, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TALLADEGA, Alabama — Go inside the car and get a sense of what drivers experience in restrictor-plate racing, courtesy of 2015 Daytona winner Joey Logano, who also has won twice at Talladega Superpseedway.

Here’s how Logano explains what it is like to be in the car:

“When you’re up front you never look at where you’re going. You’re constantly looking in the mirror and where that car behind you goes is where you go. It’s kind of like I’ve heard fighter pilots say that when they fly in formation they stare at the one plane. If that plane drives into the ground, they’re all going into the ground together. It’s the same thing. If the car behind me drives into the wall, I’m probably going into the wall with him from in front of him because you’re constantly in the mirror when you’re in the lead. 

“You’re listening to the information from your spotter where runs are coming from, how fast they’re coming, and there are times you can’t stop them, but there are times you maybe don’t want to get too far in front of the pack. Are they two or three wide? How tight is the whole pack? In the mirror you can see only a certain amount. You can see a fair amount maybe if you’re in the corner and the way the banking is you can see a couple rows back, but sometimes on the straightaway when they’re tucked up right on you, you can only see that car that’s right there in your mirror. 

“You can’t see everything else that’s going on, so the spotter painting a picture is what I call it. Paint me a picture of what’s going on really helps me make the decisions on the race track as the leader and when you’re behind a car you’ve got to do both. 

“So now you’re trying to pass the guy in front of you, so you’re watching where he’s at, but you’ve also got to make the decision on what’s going on behind you and what lane you want to pick, and also understanding who that person is. 

“There are some drivers that will push and push, push, push until they get up front and then they’ll try to pass you, and then there are other drivers that will try to slip you any chance they can to put themselves in a better position to get to the lead. 

“Understanding who those people are and when they’re gonna do it and when those runs are coming are the most important things to think of while you’re doing this at 200 miles an hour. It’s not boring (laughing). There are a lot of things going on that you’re trying to process at a really quick rate.”

 and on Facebook