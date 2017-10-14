Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 14, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Alabama — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his final Cup start at Talladega Superspeedway from the pole in Sunday’s Alabama 500.

Earnhardt won the pole with a lap of 190.544 mph. It is his second pole of the season. He started on the pole at Daytona in July.

This is Earnhardt’s first career pole at Talladega.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott will start second after a lap of 190.412 mph.

Those two Chevrolet drivers will be followed by the Fords of Joey Logano (190.374 mph), Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch (190.268) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (190.170). Stenhouse is seeking to win his third consecutive restrictor-plate race.

 

Truck points standings after Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 14, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Alabama — Christopher Bell will be the points leader when the Round of 6 begins later this month at Martinsville Speedway.

Bell will enter the next round with 3,047 points. He’ll be followed by Johnny Sauter (3,027 points), Matt Crafton (3,014), John Hunter Nemechek (3,014), Ben Rhodes (3,013) and Austin Cindric (3,007).

Click here for points report

Results from Talladega Camping World Series Truck race

By Dustin LongOct 14, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Alabama — Parker Kligerman scored his second career Camping World Truck Series victory, leading the final two laps on an overtime restart at Talladega Superspeedway.

Johnny Sauter, who won both stages, finish second. Myatt Snider placed a career-best third in his seventh career series start. Grant Enfinger was fourth, and Austin Cindric completed the top five.

Click here for race results

Parker Kligerman wins Truck race at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 14, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Alabama — NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman led the final two laps and won in overtime to score his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Christopher Bell finished second. Myatt Snider placed third.

Kligerman’s other series victory came in 2012 at Talladega. Just like then, he planted the checkered flag in the frontstretch grass.

“Everything is just a blur,” Kligerman said. “Every move worked perfectly. When I go back and look at it, I’ll look at those moves, some of the hardest to make are when you are in the bottom and you’re running the top five and you don’t really have a partner and you’re trying to stop or block that top lane or get that momentum of that top lane. All I think about these speedway races is literally the last three laps and what I’m going to see out of the right rear of my truck because the move that you make to win these races 90 percent of the time is that.”

MORE: Race results

Kaz Grala, who was involved in an early wreck, and Chase Briscoe, who had mechanical issues early, were eliminated from playoff contention.

Advancing to the Round of 6 are Bell, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, Austin Cindric and Nemechek.

Stage 1 winner: Johnny Sauter

Stage 2 winner: Johnny Sauter

How Parker Kligerman won: He avoided issues early, put himself in the right spot and took the lead on the overtime restart to win.

Who had a good day: John Hunter Nemechek finished sixth after being in an accident and avoiding two others later to advance in the playoffs despite entering the race last among the playoff contenders, 14 points out of a transfer spot. … Christopher Bell finished second for his fourth consecutive top-three finish. … Myatt Snider finished a career-best third.

Who had a bad day: Daytona winner Kaz Grala’s playoff hopes ended when he was involved in a crash on Lap 19. Chris Fontaine spun and Grala was involved in an incident when he was hit from behind and sent into the wall. Grala finished 29th. … Chase Briscoe’s truck started smoking on lap 6 and went to the garage on Lap 8 after fluids were leaking. He returned 10 laps down and finished 22nd, nine laps behind the leaders but it wasn’t good enough to advance in the playoffs.

Notable: Parker Kligerman led only three of 95 laps, including the final two.

Quote of the day: “That’s a tough one,’’ Kaz Grala said after a wreck prevented him from advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Next: Oct. 28 at Martinsville Speedway

Christopher Bell wins pole for today’s Truck race at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 14, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT
Christopher Bell will start on the pole for today’s Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway after a lap of 180.118 mph. It is Bell’s fourth pole of the season.

Reigning series champion Johnny Sauter will start second after a lap of 179.027 mph.

They are followed by Stewart Friesen (178.753 mph), Justin Haley (178.188) and Chase Briscoe (177.771).

Kaz Grala, who is eight points out of a transfer spot, was third fastest in the opening session of qualifying but did not make an attempt in the final round because of leaking fluids. His team will change the engine.

Click here for starting lineup