Talladega gives awesome gift to Dale Earnhardt Jr.: his father’s former race car

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT
There are things that are neat and cool and awesome, but Talladega Superspeedway and the state of Alabama went way beyond those superlatives Friday when they thanked Dale Earnhardt Jr. for all the great memories he’s given fans there over the nearly last two decades.

The track and state honored Earnhardt Jr. — who will race at ‘Dega for the last time this Sunday — by presenting him with one of his father’s former race cars as both a going away and belated birthday (he turned 43 on Oct. 10) gift.

That’s right, not a replica, but the actual car., a 1979 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that Junior’s father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., drove to his first career Cup win at Bristol in 1979.

David Pearson also won in the same car that season in the Southern 500 at Darlington when he filled in for the injured Earnhardt.

When the senior Earnhardt returned, he also drove the same car for several races en route to his first Cup championship in 1980.

While this particular car – emblazoned in gold and blue and wearing the No. 2 on the doors – never raced at Talladega, it still was a treat for Junior to receive.

To say he was surprised, shocked and awed all at the same time is an understatement.

“That was great,” Dale Jr. told NBCSN’s Marty Snider (see full video above). “I’m pretty surprised. I didn’t think I was going to take home a race car this weekend.

“The state of Alabama owns this car but they’re going to let us take it to Mooresville, N.C., and show it around in our shop, so it’s going to be fun for the guys. I got to take it for a couple laps, that was fun, drove it through the garage so all the guys could see it.

“It was pretty neat just trying to imagine what it’d be like running one around here at 180, 190 mph.

“They ran a Monte Carlo here in 1979, but in 1980 they ran an Oldsmobile 442 (at Talladega). This was the car he ran at Bristol and all the short tracks and mile-and-a-half’s.”

It was one of the few times in Junior’s life that he actually drove a car that his father had previously competed in, he told Snider.

“I drove his No. 3 Goodwrench car a couple times in tests that first year we were together, but never anything old like this, with some real history,” he said. “I love to be able to sit in the car and just see the perspective of how much the view was like. It’s so different than our cars today, no head rest or nothing like that. You see everything, you feel the wind blowing around, it’s pretty crazy.”

Earnhardt then added, “I just want to thank Talladega Superspeedway, the state of Alabama. They’ve been really good to me and hopefully we can get ‘em a win this weekend.”

Off-camera and before he climbed into the car, Junior joked about the 38-year-old car: “Are we sure the brakes are working before we take it for a ride?”

NASCAR reiterates why it did not penalize drivers for pitting partly outside pit box

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT
NASCAR on Friday reiterated to teams its decisions not to penalize drivers in recent races for having their cars slightly outside the pit box.

Typically, if a car is not fully within the pit box or is over the line markings, it’s a penalty.

There have been at least three instances in this season’s first four playoff races where drivers were not penalized for being partly outside their pit boxes.

Each time was to tighten lug nuts before the cars returned to the track.

The instances that have been mentioned were Denny Hamlin at Chicagoland in the playoff opener, Jimmie Johnson at Loudon and Johnson again last week at Charlotte.

NASCAR has remained consistent on the calls, saying that because the cars were attempting to return to their pit box after leaving to fix a safety issue – in these cases, loose lug nuts – that the safety element outweighs the technicality of being fully within the pit box markings.

The safety element is to protect drivers and fans if a wheel with a loose lug nut were to come apart while a car was on the racetrack, potentially sending a tire into other cars or into the stands to potentially injure fans.

Johnson’s incident at Charlotte seems to have caused the most concern among fans, but again, NASCAR ruled the No. 48 team did nothing wrong by having Johnson back up, even though his front end was over the pit box line – as long as it was for tightening a loose lug nut or lug nuts.

The lug nut rule is in place and NASCAR officials said they are not going to judge whether people (i.e., fans) agree or disagree with the penalty.

Because it’s a safety issue, that is the most important aspect and supersedes the rule about cars being completely within the pit box lines.

Basically, if teams can fix the issue while still on pit road and with most of the car within the pit box, that is acceptable to NASCAR.

See the video above to further illustrate NASCAR’s consistency in applying the lug nut/safety rule exception.

Kasey Kahne fastest in final Cup practice, but Fords still a force at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT
With five in the top 10, Fords were still dominant in the second and final Cup practice Friday at Talladega Superspeedway, but it was Kasey Kahne and his Chevrolet that were the fastest in the session.

Kahne had a field-best speed of 191.222 mph, followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. (191.069), Kurt Busch (190.257), Trevor Bayne (190.102) and Chase Elliott (189.729).

Sixth through 10th were Paul Menard (189.504), Brad Keselowski (188.645), Landon Cassill (188.630), Kevin Harvick (188.552) and Chris Buescher (188.534).

Only 23 cars took to the track because several had to serve penalties from last week’s race at Charlotte.

Click here for the final practice speed chart.

Stage points could add new element of drama, chaos at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Alabama — With at least five of the remaining seven transfer spots to the next round set by points, drivers are eyeing stage points this weekend at Talladega Superspeeday and how that might carry them closer to a championship run.

Martin Truex Jr. already has clinched a spot to the next round after his win last weekend at Charlotte. Eleven other drivers are contending for the seven remaining spots in the Round of 8.

Stage points already have proved pivotal in the playoffs, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored seven points in the first stage at Dover and that was enough to help him advance to this round

That’s led to the question of what Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC) might be like and how aggressive drivers will be to gain stage points. 

“Stage points are huge,’’ said Ryan Blaney, who enters this weekend five points out of a transfer spot. “It really hurts you when you don’t get any of those points. I think a lot of teams are going to go out there and be pretty aggressive … trying to get some stage points. I know we’re going to have to be that way for sure.

“Last year or years before when you didn’t have stage points, you’d start off the race bad and get better and you’d be pretty happy with an eighth-place finish. Now, you run 25th in the first stage and ninth in the second stage and then finish eighth and you’re like, ‘wow, we really got hurt.’ You have to start off these races so good to try to run up there and collect those points.’’

So what does more aggressive mean?

“Just think there will be more cars in the crash,’’ said Matt Kenseth, who is one point out of the final transfer spot.

The race for points could make the laps near the end of Stage 1 (Lap 55) and the end of Stage 2 (Lap 110) more chaotic.

“The stages are important, but no it’s not worth wrecking yourself getting some stage points,’’ said Chase Elliott, who is fourth in the points entering this weekend. “If you can make it work then great, but ultimately I’d like to still be part of the event when it’s over.”

That’s easy to say but things can change quickly in the pack.

“I think what happens is when one guy starts to get aggressive, the guy around him has to get aggressive to start dealing with that guy,’’ Elliott said. “And then when that happens, the guy in front has to deal with it, and so on. I think that is what happens. If it shows up and that is the kind of race it is going to be, then we will see. I definitely think there is going to be some emphasis on running well in the stages. But I just hope that everybody will want to get to the end as much as they want to have stage finishes, too.’’

Kyle Larson, who is second in the points, said a strong finish in the opening stage could lead to a strategy change for him in the next stage.

“Maybe if we finish … high up there in the first (stage), maybe you can ride in the second one or race even harder, you know you can risk more for the second stage,’’ he said. “It’s a long time from the end of the second stage to the end of the race, you could probably just hang out behind the pack and just ride around and try to get a top 20 and that would be a solid day for my team.’’

Chris Fontaine surprises with fastest speed in final Truck practice at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT
Chris Fontaine, who is making his first start in the Camping World Truck Series this season, was the surprising fastest driver in Friday’s second and final practice at Talladega.

Driving the No. 47 Toyota Tundra, Fontaine covered the 2.66-mile, high-banked tri-oval at a field-best speed of 187.897 mph.

Stewart Friesen was second (187.835 mph), followed by Grant Enfinger (187.761), Myatt Snider (186.696), Noah Gragson (186.547), Christopher Bell (185.823), Justin Haley (184.883), Johnny Sauter (181.247), Clay Greenfield (179.642) and Parker Kligerman (179.259).

Qualifying takes place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, just before the Fred’s 250 race, which will take the green flag at 1 p.m. ET

Click here for the full final practice speed chart.