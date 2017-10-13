NASCAR reiterates why it did not penalize drivers for pitting partly outside pit box

NASCAR on Friday reiterated to teams its decisions not to penalize drivers in recent races for having their cars slightly outside the pit box.
Typically, if a car is not fully within the pit box or is over the line markings, it’s a penalty.
There have been at least three instances in this season’s first four playoff races where drivers were not penalized for being partly outside their pit boxes.
Each time was to tighten lug nuts before the cars returned to the track.
The instances that have been mentioned were Denny Hamlin at Chicagoland in the playoff opener, Jimmie Johnson at Loudon and Johnson again last week at Charlotte.
NASCAR has remained consistent on the calls, saying that because the cars were attempting to return to their pit box after leaving to fix a safety issue – in these cases, loose lug nuts – that the safety element outweighs the technicality of being fully within the pit box markings.
The safety element is to protect drivers and fans if a wheel with a loose lug nut were to come apart while a car was on the racetrack, potentially sending a tire into other cars or into the stands to potentially injure fans.
Johnson’s incident at Charlotte seems to have caused the most concern among fans, but again, NASCAR ruled the No. 48 team did nothing wrong by having Johnson back up, even though his front end was over the pit box line – as long as it was for tightening a loose lug nut or lug nuts.
The lug nut rule is in place and NASCAR officials said they are not going to judge whether people (i.e., fans) agree or disagree with the penalty.
Because it’s a safety issue, that is the most important aspect and supersedes the rule about cars being completely within the pit box lines.
Basically, if teams can fix the issue while still on pit road and with most of the car within the pit box, that is acceptable to NASCAR.
See the video above to further illustrate NASCAR’s consistency in applying the lug nut/safety rule exception.