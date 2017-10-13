NASCAR America: Here’s this week’s Pit Crew All-Star nominees

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, this week’s nominees for the Pit Crew All-Stars were announced.
They are:
- Dwayne Ogles, rear tire changer for the No. 2 Ford Fusion of Brad Keselowski and Team Penske. Dwayne is a veteran of 11 NASCAR seasons, previously worked at Roush-Fenway Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports.
- Jeremy Ogles, front tire carrier for the No. 2 Ford Fusion of Brad Keselowski and Team Penske. Is the younger brother of Dwayne. Planned to go to college to play baseball until he saw his older brother working during a Truck Series race. He’s been hooked on NASCAR ever since.
- Rowdy Harrell, rear tire carrier for the No. 88 Chevrolet of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Hendrick Motorsports. Harrell, who has been part of Earnhardt’s pit crew since 2014, came to HMS after earning three national championships as a football walk-on at the University of Alabama. Rowdy is his middle name; comes from Clint Eastwood’s character in the TV series “Rawhide.”
Today kicks off the big three-day weekend of racing at NASCAR’s biggest and longest race track, Talladega Superspeedway.
Both the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series will be in action at the 2.66-mile, high-banked track. The Xfinity Series is off this weekend.
Both the Cup and Truck Series only practice today.Qualifying for both series is on Saturday.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
8 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Truck garage open
Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
1 – 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
2 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (FS1)
3 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
For the first time since he retired following the 2016 season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Tony Stewart climbed back into a NASCAR Cup car on Wednesday.
It’s not like he had a sudden change of heart and wanted to un-retire.
Rather, Stewart took part in his annual “Smoke Show” fantasy racing camp at Texas Motor Speedway.
The camp has raised over $1 million dollars for children’s charities by giving fans who donate a full day of what it’s like to be a NASCAR Cup driver.
The 15 fans who took part got to ride in a Cup car with Stewart giving them likely the ride of their lives, as well as turning keys over to the fans to drive Cup cars themselves under controlled conditions.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we presented a special video replay of some of the activities that took part at TMS the day before.
Stewart, who seemed to have a constant smile on his face throughout the day’s activities, also took time to say how bullish he remains about Kevin Harvick‘s chances of advancing in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
Check out the video above and, who knows, maybe you’ll want to take part in next year’s “Smoke Show” at TMS.
One of our favorite days of the week is Wednesday, because that’s when NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte.
We’ve had numerous NASCAR Cup drivers come through over the last few months including Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, David Ragan and teammate Landon Cassill, Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin (still bothered by lobsters) and earlier this week with Danica Patrick.
On Thursday’s NASCAR America, we went back in time to check out some of the highlights (or comedic lowlights, depending upon the driver) of many of the shows we’ve aired from the NASCAR Hall in the video above.
And don’t forget next Tuesday — a special episode from the NASCAR Hall — with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NASCAR Cup points leader Martin Truex Jr. is riding high. He’s coming off his sixth win of the season at Charlotte, which earned him a berth in the Round of 8, and comes into Talladega this weekend truly in the driver’s seat.
This year’s race at NASCAR’s longest track is unique. In the last few playoffs, Talladega has been a cut-off race in the second round. This year, it’s not — it’s the middle race of the Round of 12.
In addition, stage racing is going to once again be important for drivers who need to prop up their chances of advancing to Round 3 of the playoffs. Truex leads all drivers with a massive 19 stage wins. Can he make it 20 or 21?
Our NASCAR America analysts — Brian Vickers, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan — talked about that on Thursday’s show.
Heading into this weekend’s race, Truex holds a rather unique record of sorts: he’s 0-50 in restrictor plate race starts at Talladega and Daytona. Because he’s already locked into the Round of 8 with his win Sunday at Charlotte, Truex could coast at ‘Dega. But don’t expect him to do so. He wants that elusive plate race win and the bonus points that go with both winning the race as well as either (or both) of the two stages.
So, given that Truex said Wednesday that he needs to be more of a “jerk” — otherwise known as being more aggressive — at ‘Dega, will he actually do so? And if he does, could he make enemies that might make his road to Homestead-Miami tougher?
Kyle, Nate and Brian discussed that, as well in the video below: