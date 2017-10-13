NASCAR America: Here’s this week’s Pit Crew All-Star nominees

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For the first time since he retired following the 2016 season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Tony Stewart climbed back into a NASCAR Cup car on Wednesday.

It’s not like he had a sudden change of heart and wanted to un-retire.

Rather, Stewart took part in his annual “Smoke Show” fantasy racing camp at Texas Motor Speedway.

The camp has raised over $1 million dollars for children’s charities by giving fans who donate a full day of what it’s like to be a NASCAR Cup driver.

The 15 fans who took part got to ride in a Cup car with Stewart giving them likely the ride of their lives, as well as turning keys over to the fans to drive Cup cars themselves under controlled conditions.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we presented a special video replay of some of the activities that took part at TMS the day before.

Stewart, who seemed to have a constant smile on his face throughout the day’s activities, also took time to say how bullish he remains about Kevin Harvick‘s chances of advancing in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Check out the video above and, who knows, maybe you’ll want to take part in next year’s “Smoke Show” at TMS.