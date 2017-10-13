Cody Coughlin fastest in first of two Truck practices at Talladega

Given that it’s Friday the 13th, it’s fitting that Cody Coughlin — driver of the No. 13 Toyota — was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practices Friday morning at Talladega Superspeedway.
Coughlin had a top speed of 191.719 mph around the 2.66-mile, high-banked oval, the largest track in NASCAR.
John Hunter Nemechek was second at 191.260 mph, followed by Regan Smith (190.518), Las Vegas winner Ben Rhodes (190.465), Grant Enfinger (190.374), Justin Haley (190.370), Johnny Sauter (190.208), Parker Kligerman (189.858), Matt Crafton (189.451) and Kaz Grala (189.058).
Points leader Christopher Bell was 17th fastest at 181.470 mph.
A total of 30 Trucks took to the track for the session.
The second and final practice session will be this afternoon from 2 to 2:55 p.m. ET on FS1.