Christopher Bell will drive in Xfinity Series in 2018

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Friday that Christopher Bell will compete for the team next season in the Xfinity Series.

Bell is racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series. He’s won five Truck races this season.

“Christopher has proven himself at every level of racing and we are excited to have him run full-time in our Xfinity Series program starting in 2018,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a statement. “He has shown great maturity both on and off the track and we think he is ready for this opportunity. We look forward to watching his continued progress in the sport.”

Said Bell: “I can’t express how excited I am about the opportunity to drive full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. This has been a tremendous year for me and obviously I remain focused on finishing the Truck Series season strong and hopefully bringing a championship to Kyle, Samantha and everyone at Kyle Busch Motorsports. I don’t think I could ask for a better place to take the next step in my racing career. I’m already comfortable with everyone at JGR and I think the experience I have with them this year should help me at the start of 2018.”

Further details, including car number, sponsors and crew chief will be announced at a later date, JGR stated.