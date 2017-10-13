Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Christopher Bell will drive in Xfinity Series in 2018

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing announced Friday that Christopher Bell will compete for the team next season in the Xfinity Series.

Bell is racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series. He’s won five Truck races this season.

“Christopher has proven himself at every level of racing and we are excited to have him run full-time in our Xfinity Series program starting in 2018,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a statement. “He has shown great maturity both on and off the track and we think he is ready for this opportunity. We look forward to watching his continued progress in the sport.”

Said Bell: “I can’t express how excited I am about the opportunity to drive full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. This has been a tremendous year for me and obviously I remain focused on finishing the Truck Series season strong and hopefully bringing a championship to Kyle, Samantha and everyone at Kyle Busch Motorsports. I don’t think I could ask for a better place to take the next step in my racing career. I’m already comfortable with everyone at JGR and I think the experience I have with them this year should help me at the start of 2018.”

Further details, including car number, sponsors and crew chief will be announced at a later date, JGR stated.

Cody Coughlin fastest in first of two Truck practices at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT
Given that it’s Friday the 13th, it’s fitting that Cody Coughlin — driver of the No. 13 Toyota — was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practices Friday morning at Talladega Superspeedway.

Coughlin had a top speed of 191.719 mph around the 2.66-mile, high-banked oval, the largest track in NASCAR.

John Hunter Nemechek was second at 191.260 mph, followed by Regan Smith (190.518), Las Vegas winner Ben Rhodes (190.465), Grant Enfinger (190.374), Justin Haley (190.370), Johnny Sauter (190.208), Parker Kligerman (189.858), Matt Crafton (189.451) and Kaz Grala (189.058).

Points leader Christopher Bell was 17th fastest at 181.470 mph.

A total of 30 Trucks took to the track for the session.

The second and final practice session will be this afternoon from 2 to 2:55 p.m. ET on FS1.

22 Cup cars to miss practice time at Talladega for inspection issues

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT
TALLADEGA, Alabama — Twenty-two Cup cars will miss practice time Friday at Talladega Superspeedway because of inspection issues.

Nineteen cars that are missing practice time are holdovers from last weekend at Charlotte when rain canceled two sessions .

Two cars will miss practice time in Friday’s opening practice. AJ Allmendinger and Martin Truex Jr. both will miss 30 minutes Friday. Both also will miss 15 minutes of practice in the final session.

Missing 15 minutes in the final practice will be: Austin Dillon, Danica Patrick, Clint Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano, DJ Kennington, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Michael McDowell.

Missing 30 minutes of final practice will be: Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne, Chase Elliott, Matt DiBenedetto, Erik Jones and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Opening practice today is from 1-1:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Final Cup practice today is from 3-3:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NASCAR America: Here’s this week’s Pit Crew All-Star nominees

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, this week’s nominees for the Pit Crew All-Stars were announced.

They are:

  • Dwayne Ogles, rear tire changer for the No. 2 Ford Fusion of Brad Keselowski and Team Penske. Dwayne is a veteran of 11 NASCAR seasons, previously worked at Roush-Fenway Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports.
  • Jeremy Ogles, front tire carrier for the No. 2 Ford Fusion of Brad Keselowski and Team Penske. Is the younger brother of Dwayne. Planned to go to college to play baseball until he saw his older brother working during a Truck Series race. He’s been hooked on NASCAR ever since.
  • Rowdy Harrell, rear tire carrier for the No. 88 Chevrolet of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Hendrick Motorsports. Harrell, who has been part of Earnhardt’s pit crew since 2014, came to HMS after earning three national championships as a football walk-on at the University of Alabama. Rowdy is his middle name; comes from Clint Eastwood’s character in the TV series “Rawhide.”

Friday’s NASCAR Cup, Truck schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Today kicks off the big three-day weekend of racing at NASCAR’s biggest and longest race track, Talladega Superspeedway.

Both the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series will be in action at the 2.66-mile, high-banked track. The Xfinity Series is off this weekend.

Both the Cup and Truck Series only practice today.Qualifying for both series is on Saturday.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Truck garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

1 – 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (FS1)

3 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)