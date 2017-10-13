Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Chris Fontaine surprises with fastest speed in final Truck practice at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT
Chris Fontaine, who is making his first start in the Camping World Truck Series this season, was the surprising fastest driver in Friday’s second and final practice at Talladega.

Driving the No. 47 Toyota Tundra, Fontaine covered the 2.66-mile, high-banked tri-oval at a field-best speed of 187.897 mph.

Stewart Friesen was second (187.835 mph), followed by Grant Enfinger (187.761), Myatt Snider (186.696), Noah Gragson (186.547), Christopher Bell (185.823), Justin Haley (184.883), Johnny Sauter (181.247), Clay Greenfield (179.642) and Parker Kligerman (179.259).

Qualifying takes place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, just before the Fred’s 250 race, which will take the green flag at 1 p.m. ET

Click here for the full final practice speed chart.

Stage points could add new element of drama, chaos at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Alabama — With at least five of the remaining seven transfer spots to the next round set by points, drivers are eyeing stage points this weekend at Talladega Superspeeday and how that might carry them closer to a championship run.

Martin Truex Jr. already has clinched a spot to the next round after his win last weekend at Charlotte. Eleven other drivers are contending for the seven remaining spots in the Round of 8.

Stage points already have proved pivotal in the playoffs, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored seven points in the first stage at Dover and that was enough to help him advance to this round

That’s led to the question of what Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC) might be like and how aggressive drivers will be to gain stage points. 

“Stage points are huge,’’ said Ryan Blaney, who enters this weekend five points out of a transfer spot. “It really hurts you when you don’t get any of those points. I think a lot of teams are going to go out there and be pretty aggressive … trying to get some stage points. I know we’re going to have to be that way for sure.

“Last year or years before when you didn’t have stage points, you’d start off the race bad and get better and you’d be pretty happy with an eighth-place finish. Now, you run 25th in the first stage and ninth in the second stage and then finish eighth and you’re like, ‘wow, we really got hurt.’ You have to start off these races so good to try to run up there and collect those points.’’

So what does more aggressive mean?

“Just think there will be more cars in the crash,’’ said Matt Kenseth, who is one point out of the final transfer spot.

The race for points could make the laps near the end of Stage 1 (Lap 55) and the end of Stage 2 (Lap 110) more chaotic.

“The stages are important, but no it’s not worth wrecking yourself getting some stage points,’’ said Chase Elliott, who is fourth in the points entering this weekend. “If you can make it work then great, but ultimately I’d like to still be part of the event when it’s over.”

That’s easy to say but things can change quickly in the pack.

“I think what happens is when one guy starts to get aggressive, the guy around him has to get aggressive to start dealing with that guy,’’ Elliott said. “And then when that happens, the guy in front has to deal with it, and so on. I think that is what happens. If it shows up and that is the kind of race it is going to be, then we will see. I definitely think there is going to be some emphasis on running well in the stages. But I just hope that everybody will want to get to the end as much as they want to have stage finishes, too.’’

Kyle Larson, who is second in the points, said a strong finish in the opening stage could lead to a strategy change for him in the next stage.

“Maybe if we finish … high up there in the first (stage), maybe you can ride in the second one or race even harder, you know you can risk more for the second stage,’’ he said. “It’s a long time from the end of the second stage to the end of the race, you could probably just hang out behind the pack and just ride around and try to get a top 20 and that would be a solid day for my team.’’

Fords grab first 9 spots in first Cup practice at Talladega, Brad Keselowski No. 1

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions Friday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.

Keselowski covered the 2.66-mile, high-banked layout at a speed of 197.859 mph.

But perhaps the biggest story of the session was that the first nine drivers were all powered by Ford power.

Second-fastest through ninth were Kurt Busch (197.806 mph), Ryan Blaney (197.798), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (197.761), Kevin Harvick (197.696), Clint Bowyer (197.680), Aric Almirola (197.667), Danica Patrick (197.547) and Joey Logano (197.606).

The fastest non-Ford driver was Kasey Kahne, who was 10th at 197.082 mph.

There were two incidents in the 55-minute session.

First, Jimmie Johnson didn’t even complete one lap when he spun due to a flat left rear tire coming out of turn 3 early in the session.

Practice was red-flagged for several minutes until Johnson’s car could be pushed off the track.

“Popped a tire going into (turn) three and looking at some photos, it looked like the tire was already soft down the back straightaway,” Johnson said. “I guess I ran something over on the apron getting up to speed, and made maybe a third of a lap and was spun out which is really bizarre.”

Johnson said his team will likely stay with the original car instead of going to a back-up.

“Nothing major,” Johnson said. “It looks like we will stay with this car. There might be some panels to push out and straighten out, stuff like that. Probably a new splitter on the car. But all-in-all got away with one there for sure.”

A second incident that brought out a brief red-flag stoppage occurred with about five minutes left in the session when Kyle Larson’s car lost power and stopped.

The second and final Cup practice will take place this afternoon from 3 – 3:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the full speed chart of the first Cup practice.

Cody Coughlin fastest in first of two Truck practices at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 13, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT
Given that it’s Friday the 13th, it’s fitting that Cody Coughlin — driver of the No. 13 Toyota — was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practices Friday morning at Talladega Superspeedway.

Coughlin had a top speed of 191.719 mph around the 2.66-mile, high-banked oval, the largest track in NASCAR.

John Hunter Nemechek was second at 191.260 mph, followed by Regan Smith (190.518), Las Vegas winner Ben Rhodes (190.465), Grant Enfinger (190.374), Justin Haley (190.370), Johnny Sauter (190.208), Parker Kligerman (189.858), Matt Crafton (189.451) and Kaz Grala (189.058).

Points leader Christopher Bell was 17th fastest at 181.470 mph.

A total of 30 Trucks took to the track for the session.

The second and final practice session will be this afternoon from 2 – 2:55 p.m. ET on FS1.

Click here for the full practice speed chart.

Christopher Bell will drive in Xfinity Series in 2018

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing announced Friday that Christopher Bell will compete for the team next season in the Xfinity Series.

Bell is racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series. He’s won five Truck races this season.

“Christopher has proven himself at every level of racing and we are excited to have him run full-time in our Xfinity Series program starting in 2018,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a statement. “He has shown great maturity both on and off the track and we think he is ready for this opportunity. We look forward to watching his continued progress in the sport.”

Said Bell: “I can’t express how excited I am about the opportunity to drive full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. This has been a tremendous year for me and obviously I remain focused on finishing the Truck Series season strong and hopefully bringing a championship to Kyle, Samantha and everyone at Kyle Busch Motorsports. I don’t think I could ask for a better place to take the next step in my racing career. I’m already comfortable with everyone at JGR and I think the experience I have with them this year should help me at the start of 2018.”

Further details, including car number, sponsors and crew chief will be announced at a later date, JGR stated.