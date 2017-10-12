Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Does Dale Earnhardt Jr. have 1 more ‘Dega win in him? (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 12, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT
Of all the racetracks he’s won at, none has been more special to Dale Earnhardt Jr. than Talladega Superspeedway.

Earnhardt has a career-best six wins at the 2.66-mile, high-banked oval.

Sunday’s Alabama 500 will be Earnhardt’s final race as a full-time competitor at ‘Dega. Will he be able to earn a seventh and final win there, beating  the 12 remaining playoff drivers?

We discussed that during Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America. Here’s what our experts had to say about Junior’s chances for one last run at glory at ‘Dega:

Nate Ryan: “I’m going to say better than 50-50. If you look at Dale Jr.’s career, he has a penchant for seizing the moment at these really opportune times, like the first race at Daytona after his father’s death, the first race after 9/11. He has a knack of coming out and winning when the stage is at its biggest. But I’ll add the caveat he only has one win at Talladega since 2004. I haven’t seen him race at this track with the same confidence and the same car he had during the 2001-2003 era at DEI. They were unbeatable. I don’t know if he has that type of car at Hendrick. If he has it and can regain some of that confidence, I think he could win.”

Kyle Petty: “I give him 50-50, I’m sorry. There’s that stupid saying that to run up front, you have to run up front. And he hasn’t run up front. … He’s not raced with these guys on a restrictor plate track up front enough for these guys to know what he does or for him to know what some of these knew guys do like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. It’s new to Junior when he gets up into that rare air.” … This year, I just don’t see it happening (winning at ‘Dega).”

Brian Vickers: “Junior and Hendrick Motorsports are not firing on all cylinders, they’re not performing at their best. But this track is different and I think you can make things happen. Like Nate pointed out, Junior has an ability to deliver when the pressure is on, and the pressure’s on. He really wants to win in his last season, and there’s no question that he and everyone else knows that this is his best chance at it. It doesn’t mean he can’t win any of the other races, but with his performance, no one is going to hang his hat on that. … Regardless of the way he’s performed the last few years, he’s still an excellent plate racer.”

NASCAR America: What’s it like to be part of Tony Stewart’s ‘Smoke Show’ fantasy camp?

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 12, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT
For the first time since he retired following the 2016 season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Tony Stewart climbed back into a NASCAR Cup car on Wednesday.

It’s not like he had a sudden change of heart and wanted to un-retire.

Rather, Stewart took part in his annual “Smoke Show” fantasy racing camp at Texas Motor Speedway.

The camp has raised over $1 million dollars for children’s charities by giving fans who donate a full day of what it’s like to be a NASCAR Cup driver.

The 15 fans who took part got to ride in a Cup car with Stewart giving them likely the ride of their lives, as well as turning keys over to the fans to drive Cup cars themselves under controlled conditions.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we presented a special video replay of some of the activities that took part at TMS the day before.

Stewart, who seemed to have a constant smile on his face throughout the day’s activities, also took time to say how bullish he remains about Kevin Harvick‘s chances of advancing in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Check out the video above and, who knows, maybe you’ll want to take part in next year’s “Smoke Show” at TMS.

Best of NASCAR America episodes from NASCAR Hall of Fame

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 12, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
One of our favorite days of the week is Wednesday, because that’s when NASCAR America comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte.

We’ve had numerous NASCAR Cup drivers come through over the last few months including Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, David Ragan and teammate Landon Cassill, Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin (still bothered by lobsters) and earlier this week with Danica Patrick.

On Thursday’s NASCAR America, we went back in time to check out some of the highlights (or comedic lowlights, depending upon the driver) of many of the shows we’ve aired from the NASCAR Hall in the video above.

And don’t forget next Tuesday — a special episode from the NASCAR Hall — with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR America: Talladega as non-cutoff race, Truex’s plate jinx

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 12, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup points leader Martin Truex Jr. is riding high. He’s coming off his sixth win of the season at Charlotte, which earned him a berth in the Round of 8, and comes into Talladega this weekend truly in the driver’s seat.

This year’s race at NASCAR’s longest track is unique. In the last few playoffs, Talladega has been a cut-off race in the second round. This year, it’s not — it’s the middle race of the Round of 12.

In addition, stage racing is going to once again be important for drivers who need to prop up their chances of advancing to Round 3 of the playoffs. Truex leads all drivers with a massive 19 stage wins. Can he make it 20 or 21?

Our NASCAR America analysts — Brian Vickers, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan — talked about that on Thursday’s show.

Heading into this weekend’s race, Truex holds a rather unique record of sorts: he’s 0-50 in restrictor plate race starts at Talladega and Daytona. Because he’s already locked into the Round of 8 with his win Sunday at Charlotte, Truex could coast at ‘Dega. But don’t expect him to do so. He wants that elusive plate race win and the bonus points that go with both winning the race as well as either (or both) of the two stages.

So, given that Truex said Wednesday that he needs to be more of a “jerk” — otherwise known as being more aggressive — at ‘Dega, will he actually do so? And if he does, could he make enemies that might make his road to Homestead-Miami tougher?

Kyle, Nate and Brian discussed that, as well in the video below:

NASCAR America, 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Talladega, Dale Jr., Truex

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 12, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno and Brian Vickers host from our Stamford studios, while Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan join the show from Charlotte.

Among the topics on today’s show:

  • Last year, Talladega was an elimination race, but that has changed this year. Will this simple move lead to more desperation from the Playoff drivers? Brian, Kyle, and Nate will discuss.
  • Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has 6 wins at Talladega, which leads all active drivers. But does he have a chance to beat the Playoff leaders in his final ‘Dega start as a full-time competitor?
  • Going into Talladega, Martin Truex, Jr. is safely into the Round of 8. But there’s playoff points on the line – and an 0-for-50 record on restrictor plate tracks he’d really like to snap. Will Truex take the opportunity to be more aggressive this weekend? And if so, could he make enemies that can make his Race to Miami tougher?
  • Yesterday, Texas Motor Speedway hosted the Tony Stewart Smoke Show: an all-day fantasy driving camp, where fans got to drive Cup Series cars and ride laps with the 3-time champ himself. Find out the good cause behind the event, and why Stewart’s bullish about his driver Kevin Harvick’s chances to keep advancing in the playoffs.
  • And, we’ll reveal the three new nominees for the NBC Pit Crew All-Stars!

