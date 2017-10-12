Amy Earnhardt to drive pace car for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Martinsville race

Amy Earnhardt will drive the pace car and lead the field to the green flag for the Oct. 29 First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the final Cup race for husband Dale Earnhardt Jr. at that track.
“I was very excited when the track approached me about driving the pace car,” Amy Earnhardt said in a statement from the track. “Martinsville is one of Dale’s favorite tracks and seeing how happy he and the team were in Victory Lane in 2014 is something I’ll never forget. I appreciate the track letting me be a small part of Dale’s last race at a place that means so much to him.”
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said having Amy Earnhardt drive the pace car is a way to give back to Dale Earnhardt Jr. for all he has done for Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR.
“The Earnhardt family has meant so much to Martinsville Speedway through the years, Dale in particular, and we wanted for him to be able to share his last Cup race here with the person closest to him,” Campbell said in a statement from the track. “Dale has often talked about how much Amy has meant to him and this is one small way in which we can say ‘thank you’ to the both of them; to Dale for what he has meant to the sport and to Amy for what she has meant to Dale.”
The First Data 500 is the opening race of the Round of 8.
Danica Patrick was the special guest in an hour-long appearance on Wednesday’s NASCAR America at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
In one of the segments, Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton spoke with Patrick about her overall racing career, starting with go-karts at a young age, racing in Europe in her teens, her IndyCar years and of course her NASCAR career to date.
Making the transition from IndyCar to NASCAR: “It was a transition, that’s why I did Nationwide and two part-time years. I started slow and really enjoyed then made the full-time transition in the Nationwide Series in 2012 and then Cup in 2013.”
Big change from IndyCar to driving a NASCAR car: “Just driving it is fine. If you can drive, you can drive.”
What really got her career going: “In the Formula Ford Festival (in England), there were over 100 entries, this is the series Jenson Button drove in. I finished second, which is the highest for an American and a female. I think it really got the attention of Bobby Rahal, who gave me a job when I came back to the U.S. a couple years later.”
The track she wanted to win the most at, either in IndyCar or NASCAR: “I always felt I would win at Indy. When I came to NASCAR, maybe it was because I didn’t clarify which car I would win in. I wouldn’t change anything. … I don’t ever look back at things and wish it was different. I believe everything happens for a reason.
Do she have any unfinished business? “Do I have unfinished business? I guess if you don’t accomplish your goal, there’s always some level of unfinished business no matter of who you are or what you do.”
What are her favorite and least favorite tracks: “Indy is special. Always has been, always will be. There’s an aura about it and I feel I know every inch about that place. If I had to pick a Cup track, I’d say it was Martinsville. Honestly, I hate Darlington. I just hate it. It is an exhausting race. It is four corners, next to the wall every corner, driving over the apron. It’s a tough track. I have not liked Darlington.”
Xfinity Spotlight: Jeff Green on 26 years of marriage and growing up with the Waltrips
CONCORD, North Carolina — Jeff Green hops up onto a counter in one of RSS Racing’s two team haulers.
The bearded, 55-year-old driver wears a camouflaged baseball cap and a Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band shirt.
Green saw Seger perform in Charlotte years ago.
“He played for three hours and every song you knew,” Green told NBC Sports. “I’m not sure how many more years he’s going to do it, so if you get the chance (to see him) you better do it.”
Green, the 2000 Xfinity Series champion, has competed in NASCAR since 1990 and has made 756 starts and won 16 races across all three national series as of last Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile track was the site of his last win and last top five, in October 2002 in the Xfinity Series.
Back in May, Green got a little dose of his glory days at Talladega Superspeedway. Driving the No. 8 Toyota for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, pit strategy allowed Green to lead 18 laps around the 2.66-mile speedway and finish 10th. It was only the third Xfinity race he’s led laps in since 2002.
Twenty-seven years after his first NASCAR start at Richmond, and with 22 DNFs in 27 starts this season, how many more years does Green see himself getting behind the wheel?
“As long as they’ll still have me,” Green said. “I still have a little bit of fun doing it. It’s not exactly what I want to do for sure. … I feel like I’m still the same guy I was 30 years ago. Competitive as ever and I want to lead and win every lap.”
The following Q&A has been edited and condensed.
NBC Sports: What’s your earliest memory related to auto racing?
Green: My dad drag racing. As we were growing up, my brothers and I, we helped him. We had a one-car garage on our house, and he had a drag car pretty much from the time I could remember. Whether it would be polishing the wheel or helping him change something on it. The first thing I drove was a go-kart. I was 8 years old when I started doing it. My two brothers, my dad and my uncle and granddad, all of us started racing go-karts about the same time.
NBC Sports: Do you remember what that sensation was like when you mashed the throttle for the first time?
Green: What I was driving didn’t go very fast. As I got older, we graduated into different classes. It kind of came natural, kind of came easy. The first couple of races I remember I drove, I was just trying not to hit anything. You know what I mean? We were racing in the streets. We ran a series where they pretty much blocked the streets off, and we’d run around blocks.
NBC Sports: When was the first time you went to a NASCAR race?
Green: I would say probably in ’86 with Michael Waltrip down at Daytona. We grew up together and graduated high school together. That was probably the first time I went to a track as far as to watch it.
NBC Sports: What was Michael Waltrip like in high school?
Green: Just to grow up and to be around him and hear the stories that came from Darrell. That was in his heyday, the Gatorade days and things like that. Just to hear those stories was pretty cool, to be kind of have a hand on it. Outside lookin’ in. Michael went to a lot of races, so he’d come home to tell stories. I guess the main thing (was) Darrell came from Owensboro, Kentucky, too. In my mind, if he could make it, we could, too. With Michael’s help, he helped me get really my first opportunity with (Dale) Earnhardt driving his (Xfinity) car (1995-96). Without that, I don’t know if I’d have been able to sit in that car, much less get to the next opportunity.
NBC Sports: What was the biggest lesson you learned from Earnhardt?
Green: Chasin’ the dream, I guess. You know what I mean? Not ever giving up. When you have a bad week, you don’t go into the next week feeling sorry for yourself. Just try to make it better and go on and put it behind you.
NBC Sports: What’s the most fun you’ve had in any race in your career?
Green: Racing my brother (David Green) at Pikes Peak (in 200o). We raced right down to the last lap. I ended up winning, and he ran second. That was probably the most fun I’ve ever had. I knew that he raced me as hard as he could, and I did the same thing. But we also raced each other like gentlemen, too. It was pretty fun.
NBC Sports: I saw on Twitter you recently celebrated your 26th wedding anniversary (with wife Michelle). What’s the secret to 26 years?
Green: Listening. Really, without her I would have gave up a long time ago. I wouldn’t have ever made it. There had been days along the road long before I ever got to my championship years and even the Earnhardt years that I would have gave up. It’s just too hard a road. Having a good woman like that or a good lady that supports you but also envisions what you want and (is) able to push you in that direction. I think 26 years is more listening instead of talking.
NBC Sports: Outside of your championship trophy, which trophy means the most to you?
NBC Sports: Outside of your championship trophy, which trophy means the most to you?
Green: Darlington, maybe. I won at Darlington (in 2001). You race that racetrack like no other. Darlington and Charlotte. I got two trophies from Charlotte. Charlotte being home back then. That’s pretty special to be able to sleep in your own bed and win the trophy there that week.
NBC Sports: What’s the best thing about Owensboro, Kentucky?
Green: Barbecue. I don’t know if it’s the barbecue capitol of the world, but it is for Kentucky. There’s a lot of great folks there but the barbecue. There’s so many restaurants I think it’s the leader in fast food restaurants, too.
NBC Sports: Where’s the best barbecue there?
Green: Moonlight Bar-B-Q (Inn) and Old Hickory Bar-B-Q. When we go back home, we eat one (meal) there and the next day we eat at the other one.
NBC Sports: What’s on your bucket list that’s not related to racing?
Green: Kill an Elk. Going Elk hunting and being able to put an old monster down.
NBC Sports: If you could have a one-on-one race with any driver past or present, who would it be against and where?
Green: It would be a short track, Richmond or Bristol. Probably “The King” (Richard Petty). I drove for him (2003-05 in Cup), and he was one of the best owners that I’ve ever driven for. Nice guy. I was on the race track with him. But I never really got to race with him before he retired. So that’s probably it.
The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup and the Camping World Truck Series head to Talladega Superspeedway for playoff races this weekend.
Saturday’s Truck race is an elimination race. The playoff field will be cut by two. Austin Cindric holds the final transfer spot. Kaz Grala is eight points behind Cindric, and John Hunter Nemechek is 14 points behind Cindric.
Sunday’s Cup race marks the middle event in the Round of 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won the past two restrictor-plate races, including at Talladega in May.
The Xfinity Series is off this weekend.
Danica Patrick will have three teammates in Sunday’s 500-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway, but there’s only one driver you can count on in the unpredictable draft.
“I think you have to be selfish,” she said Wednesday on NASCAR America. “You know who shows that the best? Dale (Earnhardt) Jr.”
Steve Letarte, the former crew chief for Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon at Hendrick Motorsports, agreed.
“I worked with two of the most selfish,” Letarte said. “Jeff Gordon used to enter the team meeting and the conversation was, ‘Hey, I’m going to apologize now because you’re all going to hate me when this race is over.’ And Dale Jr. kind of picked up on that and said, ‘No offense, let’s not even pretend we’re going to help each other, because I’m not sure how we can.’”
Patrick said that’s frequently been the case in her restrictor-plate races at Stewart-Haas Racing, particularly when the four-car organization was aligned with Chevy and tried to formulate plans with Hendrick.
“It would always fall apart,” she said. “It never happened, barely ever. I think if you plan too much, you tend to have misunderstandings and mistakes.”