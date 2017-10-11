Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Points penalty won’t affect Matt Tifft’s position in playoffs

By Nate RyanOct 11, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT
NASCAR penalized an Xfinity Series playoff team Wednesday, but it won’t affect its points position entering the Round of 8 that begins next week at Kansas Speedway.

Matt Tifft’s No. 19 Toyota was docked 10 drivers and owners points for being found too low after finishing ninth Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The deduction is applied after the Round of 12 cutoff race and before the points were reset for the next round. Tifft still advances because he was 16 points ahead of the cutoff line, though the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be without crew chief Matt Beckman, who was suspended from the next race.

Tifft will begin the next round in eighth place with 3,004 points, 22 behind leader William Byron.

The No. 11 Chevrolet of Blake Koch also was found to be too low, earning a 10-point deduction and one-race suspension for crew chief Chris Rice. Koch already was eliminated from the playoffs after the three-race Round of 12.

Rice and Beckman also were fined $10,000 apiece.

In the Monster Energy Cup Series, NASCAR issued a $10,000 fine to Scott Graves, crew chief for Daniel Suarez, for an unsecure lug nut after Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR also announced the indefinite suspension of Dennis O’Connor for violating the substance abuse policy. Crew member Reid T. Ferguson was reinstated from indefinite suspension after completing the Road to Recovery program.

 

Time for Martin Truex Jr. ‘to be more of a jerk’ to win at Talladega

By Nate RyanOct 11, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. is the only playoff driver with nothing to worry about Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, and you might see him racing that way on the 2.66-mile oval.

The Furniture Row Racing driver, who is 0 for 50 at the restrictor-plate tracks of Daytona International Speedway and Talladega, told NBC Sports after his win Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway that it’s time to shed his nice-guy image at the tracks where depending on the whims of drafting partners can be the key to success.

“I’ve got to be more of a jerk on the racetrack if I’m going to win a plate race,” Truex said with a laugh. “I give too much room. I’m too cautious. I don’t make those dumb moves that cause big wrecks like some guys do.

“And you see the guys who win there a lot are just erratic as hell, and they’re all over the place, and you never know where they’re going to go. That’s why they’re good there, but that’s also why they cause the big wrecks. So I’m kind of in the middle. I race like I normally do — pretty cautious. I don’t want to mess anybody up. So I guess I got to race like a jerk this time around since I’ve got nothing to lose. See if we can win it.”

Truex doesn’t need to win it because his Bank of America 500 victory advances him to the Round of 8 regardless of his results at Talladega and Kansas Speedway. He still has incentive to keep rivals from gaining playoff points to start the next round (while also building on his series-leading 64 playoff points).

But mainly he and his No. 78 Toyota team will enjoy a stress-free 500 miles while the other 11 drivers wrestle with the nail-biting capriciousness that Truex is all too familiar with in his career.

Truex has only two top fives in 25 starts at Talladega and one in 25 starts at Daytona – a runner-up finish to Denny Hamlin in the 2016 Daytona 500. The tracks are his two worst in average finish on the circuit (21.0 at Talladega, 22.6 at Daytona).

“We suck,” crew chief Cole Pearn said of his team’s record in plate races. “I know we’ve had a couple ones we’ve got close, but man, average finish-wise we’re pretty terrible.  For us not to have to worry about that, and it’s just the randomness of what can happen.  But we always feel like we’re in the randomness.”

Things might seem a little less random Sunday as Truex will have a Furniture Row Racing teammate (Erik Jones) and the four-car fleet of Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas, which won’t be sandbagging this season after employing that strategy last year.

Hamlin also believes that Truex might benefit from getting “meaner” in Sunday’s race.

“It’s fair to say,” Hamlin said Tuesday when told of Truex’s postrace comment. “When people think of Jamie McMurray at superspeedways, he has a lot of success there. He also wrecks a ton there, and it’s because of the moves he makes sometimes. Most times, they don’t pay off, but when it does, he has great results.

“I think it’s a risk/reward thing. I found success the other way, letting those guys make abrupt moves and me follow through. I think it’s to each his own and the styles with which they race, but I’d somewhat agree that Martin errs on the side of helping teammates vs. being selfish, but he hasn’t really had all the teammates that he’s had over the last couple of years. So he’s got more teammates out there than what he probably has had in the past.”

Text chain helps drivers receive clarification from NASCAR on securing lug nuts outside box

By Nate RyanOct 11, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE – NASCAR Cup drivers confused over the lack of a penalty to Jimmie Johnson’s team Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway sought clarity in the most 21st century of ways.

Their smartphones.

Denny Hamlin, the founder of the series’ Drivers Council, said a text chain his group uses with NASCAR executives Scott Miller and Steve O’Donnell helped explain why Johnson didn’t receive a penalty for his team securing lug nuts outside its pit stall.

“I had questions along with many other drivers,” Hamlin said Tuesday during a news conference to unveil his No. 11 Toyota’s Martinsville paint scheme that highlights a FedEx partnership with Walgreens. “So I went to our Driver Council texts, and Miller and O’Donnell both explained it the same way as they did everyone else. I thought for sure it was a penalty, but I can also see sometimes you’re gassing the car as the cars are rolling through the pit stall, and that’s not ever a penalty.

“I think it’s kind of a judgment call. The way they explained to me is that they chose for it not to be a penalty; not that anything is written black and white in the rulebook about being able to secure lug nuts outside the pit box.”

Miller explained in a Monday interview on SiriusXM Satellite Radio why NASCAR hadn’t communicated the policy to teams.

During a test at Martinsville, Kyle Larson said he didn’t agree with the call because NASCAR’s rulebook says that service must be completed within the pit stall (NASCAR officials have said Johnson wasn’t penalized because the team tightened lug nuts – a maneuver to ensure safety — after the stop was complete).

“I’m sure Jimmie and their team would agree … they didn’t follow the rule,” Larson said. “I would like to see NASCAR just use the rule, make us back all the way up to our pit stall like we typically do. I know I think they said that him losing spots on pit road was already a penalty in itself. Not really, because if he would have gotten the penalty he deserved, he would have been behind the lapped cars.

“I don’t think it was the right penalty. I would hope that if it happens to us or anybody else they would do the right thing.”

Hamlin said the Drivers Council primarily started the text chain with NASCAR officials to set times for meetings, but it also is used for communication in other ways (such as this clarification). “We constantly have advice for O’Donnell and Miller,” he said.

Contributing: Dustin Long in Martinsville

NASCAR America: Will a favorite stumble in the playoffs?

By NBC SportsOct 11, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Pete Pistone, host of “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio joined NASCAR America’s Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan to discuss some of this week’s big topics.

With so many people forecasting Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson advancing all the way to the championship race in Miami, Pistone, Burton and Ryan discussed which of those three drivers could be most susceptible to stumble in the playoffs.

“Truex Jr., I can’t find any hole there at all,” Pistone said. “They’re pretty much bulletproof. But when you look at Kyle Busch and you look at Kyle Larson, I think the only thing that might trip either of those guys is what we saw the last couple of weeks, pit crew problems.”

Said Burton: “I think it all revolves around Talladega. I think that we saw last week that with Kyle Busch having his problem. Everybody has assumed that those three are going all the way to Miami. I’ve been saying it’s not that easy.”

Added Ryan: “I think that at this point it’s got to be Kyle Busch just based off of what happened at Charlotte, given that Kansas has not been the most favorable of race tracks for him in the past in the playoffs.”

See what else they say in the video above on that topic and if tracks should continue to use the PJ1 traction compound.

 

Kyle Busch entered for 50th annual Snowball Derby

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 10, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT
Five Flags Speedway announced Tuesday that 2015 Cup champion Kyle Busch has submitted an entry for the Snowball Derby, which will be held Dec. 3 at the half-mile track.

“The Snowball Derby is the biggest race in the Late Model industry and with this year being the 50th annual event I feel like it’s going to be extra special,” Busch said in a statement from the track.  “Tim Bryant and all of his staff, as well as everyone at Speed 51, they always do such a great job promoting this event and the fans always turn out because the racing is exciting.

“I was debating on whether or not to enter the Derby this year even before they moved the Cup Series banquet to Thursday night, so once that changed and it will allow me to get to Five Flags Speedway on Friday to qualify my own car, I was all in.”

Busch won the Snowball Derby in 2009 and finished third in 2012. This will be his fourth appearance in the event.

A full list of entries for the event is expected soon.