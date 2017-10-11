Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Will a favorite stumble in the playoffs?

By NBC SportsOct 11, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Pete Pistone, host of “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio joined NASCAR America’s Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan to discuss some of this week’s big topics.

With so many people forecasting Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson advancing all the way to the championship race in Miami, Pistone, Burton and Ryan discussed which of those three drivers could be most susceptible to stumble in the playoffs.

“Truex Jr., I can’t find any hole there at all,” Pistone said. “They’re pretty much bulletproof. But when you look at Kyle Busch and you look at Kyle Larson, I think the only thing that might trip either of those guys is what we saw the last couple of weeks, pit crew problems.”

Said Burton: “I think it all revolves around Talladega. I think that we saw last week that with Kyle Busch having his problem. Everybody has assumed that those three are going all the way to Miami. I’ve been saying it’s not that easy.”

Added Ryan: “I think that at this point it’s got to be Kyle Busch just based off of what happened at Charlotte, given that Kansas has not been the most favorable of race tracks for him in the past in the playoffs.”

See what else they say in the video above on that topic and if tracks should continue to use the PJ1 traction compound.

 

Text chain helps drivers receive clarification from NASCAR on securing lug nuts outside box

By Nate RyanOct 11, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE – NASCAR Cup drivers confused over the lack of a penalty to Jimmie Johnson’s team Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway sought clarity in the most 21st century of ways.

Their smartphones.

Denny Hamlin, the founder of the series’ Drivers Council, said a text chain his group uses with NASCAR executives Scott Miller and Steve O’Donnell helped explain why Johnson didn’t receive a penalty for his team securing lug nuts outside its pit stall.

“I had questions along with many other drivers,” Hamlin said Tuesday during a news conference to unveil his No. 11 Toyota’s Martinsville paint scheme that highlights a FedEx partnership with Walgreens. “So I went to our Driver Council texts, and Miller and O’Donnell both explained it the same way as they did everyone else. I thought for sure it was a penalty, but I can also see sometimes you’re gassing the car as the cars are rolling through the pit stall, and that’s not every a penalty.

“I think it’s kind of a judgment call. The way they explained to me is that they chose for it not to be a penalty; not that anything is written black and white in the rulebook about being able to secure lug nuts outside the pit box.”

Miller explained in a Monday interview on SiriusXM Satellite Radio why NASCAR hadn’t communicated the policy to teams.

During a test at Martinsville, Kyle Larson said he didn’t agree with the call because NASCAR’s rulebook says that service must be completed within the pit stall (NASCAR officials have said Johnson wasn’t penalized because the team tightened lug nuts – a maneuver to ensure safety — after the stop was complete).

“I’m sure Jimmie and their team would agree … they didn’t follow the rule,” Larson said. “I would like to see NASCAR just use the rule, make us back all the way up to our pit stall like we typically do. I know I think they said that him losing spots on pit road was already a penalty in itself. Not really, because if he would have gotten the penalty he deserved, he would have been behind the lapped cars.

“I don’t think it was the right penalty. I would hope that if it happens to us or anybody else they would do the right thing.”

Hamlin said the Drivers Council primarily started the text chain with NASCAR officials to set times for meetings, but it also is used for communication in other ways (such as this clarification). “We constantly have advice for O’Donnell and Miller,” he said.

Contributing: Dustin Long in Martinsville

Kyle Busch entered for 50th annual Snowball Derby

By Dustin LongOct 10, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT
Five Flags Speedway announced Tuesday that 2015 Cup champion Kyle Busch has submitted an entry for the Snowball Derby, which will be held Dec. 3 at the half-mile track.

“The Snowball Derby is the biggest race in the Late Model industry and with this year being the 50th annual event I feel like it’s going to be extra special,” Busch said in a statement from the track.  “Tim Bryant and all of his staff, as well as everyone at Speed 51, they always do such a great job promoting this event and the fans always turn out because the racing is exciting.

“I was debating on whether or not to enter the Derby this year even before they moved the Cup Series banquet to Thursday night, so once that changed and it will allow me to get to Five Flags Speedway on Friday to qualify my own car, I was all in.”

Busch won the Snowball Derby in 2009 and finished third in 2012. This will be his fourth appearance in the event.

A full list of entries for the event is expected soon.

NASCAR America: Brendan Gaughan Unplugged

By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 10:53 PM EDT
Xfinity driver Brendan Gaughan, who was narrowly eliminated from playoff contention last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, was a guest on Tuesday’s NASCAR America and had much to say.

Among the topics Gaughan discussed:

Being eliminated from the playoffs: “Everybody tried. If we were a little bit better, guess what? We wouldn’t have been in this position. It’s alright. That’s the way life goes.”

On what race he looked back and wondered where he could have gained an extra spot:”You can do that and you’ll drive yourself absolutely crazy. … Life is what it is. Things happen in life and you roll with the punches. I still sit here smiling. I still love what I do.”

His future: “I know I’m going to run those four (Cup) races for Mark Beard and … the 75 car at the restrictor plates. I know I’m going to do that. I’ve already told them I’ll be back to do those races. … I’m not sure what I’m going to do with the Xfinity Series yet. I have a home at Richard (Childress Racing) and I told Richard I don’t plan on leaving until I’m done. We’re still not 100 percent lined up with what we’re going to do.”

Gaughan discusses many other subjects. Check out what he has to say in the video above.

NASCAR America: Talladega can make just about any driver nervous

By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT
What are drivers thinking with Talladega looming this weekend?

NASCAR on NBC analyst said Jeff Burton it is simple.

“I was always nervous before Talladega, especially the day of Talladega, but I think with the points system you have today, I think everybody is probably more nervous,” Burton said on Tuesday’s NASCAR America. “I think the intensity level for Sunday’s race will be at an all-time high because the points mean so much.”

Martin Truex Jr. has clinched a spot in the next round after his win at Charlotte last weekend. That leaves 11 drivers vying for seven spots to the next round. Jamie McMurray holds the final transfer spot entering Sunday’s race at Talladega, but he has only a point lead on Matt Kenseth. Brad Keselowski is two points behind McMurray, Ryan Blaney is four points behind McMurray and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has won the past two restrictor-plate races, is 10 points behind McMurray.

See what else Burton says in the above video.

While drivers can be nervous, crew chief Cole Pearn and Truex won’t be as worried since they are set for the Round of 8 after their win at Charlotte last weekend. See what Pearn has to say about that and what NASCAR on NBC’s Nate Ryan and Burton say about Truex in the video below.