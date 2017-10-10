Scan All: Charlotte – testy radio exchanges, triumphant talk

Kurt Busch: With Stewart-Haas Racing declining to pick up his option for next year, Busch is a free agent. Even with Stewart-Haas Racing’s action, there’s still a good chance Busch signs a deal to remain with the organization.
Aric Almirola: Won’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports, team announced Sept. 12.
Michael McDowell: Will not return to Leavine Family Racing with Kasey Kahne joining the team next season.
Darrell Wallace Jr.: Richard Petty Motorsports is selling Wallace to prospective sponsors for the No. 43 car for next season. He gained interest from RPM after driving in four races for the team while Aric Almirola was injured.
Landon Cassill: Searching for a ride after being informed he will not be back at Front Row Motorsports. He said Oct. 10 that he did not have sponsorship to bring with him at the time.
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Kyle Larson relates to what Chase Elliott is going through with so many runner-up finishes while seeking his first career Cup win. Larson also knows what is likely in Elliott’s future.
“He will win,’’ Larson said after Elliott finished second last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “When he wins one, he is going to win a lot, similar to kind of what I did this year.’’
After scoring four runner-up finishes in his first 99 Cup starts, Larson won at Michigan in August 2016, triggering a run that has seen Larson become one of the sport’s dominant drivers. In the 41 starts since, Larson won four times, scored 10 runner-up finishes and had 19 top-five results.
Elliott already has six runner-up finishes in 71 career Cup starts, including three in the opening four playoff races. A win in the next two weeks would advance him to the Round of 8 and move him closer to his first Cup title.
“I certainly appreciate the kind words,’’ Elliott said of Larson’s comments. “We’ve been able to start the playoffs strong. It’s been refreshing to come to the track and have the kind of runs that we’ve been having and to come down pit road and have the stops that we’re having. We just have to make sure we carry that stuff forward. We have all the ingredients to do so.’’
Elliott said there’s not been one major change that has led to his team’s turnaround — he has not finished worse than 11th in the last six races — but notes that his cars and pit crew have improved and that’s played a key role.
“A big thing is coming down pit road and having some really good pit stops,’’ Elliott said during a break in testing Tuesday at Martinsville Speedway. “It’s hard to put a price tag on that. Our guys are doing their homework, they’re doing their jobs.
“When you can have your car balanced well … you’re going to get to a point where it is going to be harder and harder to pass guys. When you come down pit road and have solid pit stops, hopefully gain a spot or two here or there throughout a day, we’ve been able to stay in front of some of those guys that we jumped. That is really the kind of things you have to do to have success.’’
Elliott’s runner-up finish at Charlotte puts him 16 points ahead of the first car outside of a transfer spot to the next round, but Elliott is not conformable with that advantage heading into the unknown that is Talladega.
“You go cross your fingers,’’ Elliott said of Sunday’s race. “The stage points are very valuable, and I think everybody knows that. So everybody is going to want to go and get stage points. There’s also a price tag with wrecking that early in the race. Hopefully, we’re not in it and we can get out of there and just keep all four on the ground this time, I’d be happy.’’
“Just trying to find some consistency and what I’m doing behind the wheel and really some of the things I did here in the spring, I thought was my best race here,’’ said Elliott, who finished third in the spring race and had nine-time Martinsville winner Jeff Gordon at the test Tuesday helping him. “Trying to find that rhythm.’’
If he advances through this round, the Oct. 29 Cup race at Martinsville could be the one that helps him advance to the championship finale next month in Miami.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts with Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
The only driver not worried about Talladega is Martin Truex Jr., who’s on to the Round of 8 after his win at Charlotte. With the pressure gone for now, Truex and his team can focus on finally mastering superspeedway racing. We’ll hear what crew chief Cole Pearn had to say about this weekend’s challenge.
Xfintiy Series driver Brendan Gaughan joins the show from Las Vegas to talk about his season and how he & fellow drivers from Vegas have worked to help their hometown heal.
Denny Hamlin discusses his strategy for Talladega in a 1-on-1 interview with Marty Snider that includes a new paint scheme for the upcoming playoff race at Martinsville.
And we will take one more listen to all the action of Sunday’s race from drivers, crew chiefs and spotters when we Scan All: Charlotte.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports after this season. Cassill said the team told him of the decision Monday.
“We’re thankful for the last two years having Landon as a teammate and an ambassador for our sponsors, and we’ll keep working hard with him and the No. 34 team for the best possible results the remainder of the 2017 season,’’ Front Row Motorsports said in a statement Tuesday.
“I think it’s definitely upsetting,” Cassill said during a break in testing Tuesday at Martinsville Speedway. “I think I did a good job for the team and for my sponsors. I certainly work hard for everyone, but it is the business, it is how the sport goes. It’s definitely a challenging time in the sport for these teams and drivers and sponsors.
“It’s definitely tough, but I’ve been through this before. It seems like my work ethic and my ability to work with these teams has always kind of carried me.”
Cassill said he was told by the team it was making “radical changes” but those changes were not detailed.
Cassill, whose wife is expecting the couple’s second child next week, said he does have sponsorship to take to another ride. He says he’s already had some phone calls about his status.
“I’ve been through these situations and I’ve learned that you take every phone call, and I’ve definitely received a few and I’ve definitely made a few,” Cassill said.
Cassill, who was testing for Ford oat Martinsville Speedway, is in his second year with Front Row Motorsports.
The 28-year-old Iowa native will make his 254th career Cup start this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. His best finish this season is 16th in the Daytona 500. His best finish with Front Row Motorsports is 11th at Talladega in May 2016.
Front Row Motorsports stated Tuesday it had nothing to announce at this point on its 2018 driver lineup. The organization has three charters, leasing one to Tri-Star Motorsports for the No. 72 car driven by Cole Whitt, and using the other two for the No. 34 and No. 38 cars.