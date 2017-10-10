Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Scan All: Charlotte – testy radio exchanges, triumphant talk

By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT
Relive Sunday’s Bank of America 500 won by Martin Truex Jr. in this week’s Scan All.

While Truex was celebrating after the opening race of the Round of 12, not everyone was happy during the race. Check out the testy exchanges between some drivers and their crew chiefs.

Also listen for Ryan Blaney‘s wonderment at what Kyle Larson was doing and what others were saying during the race.

 

Keep track of NASCAR Silly Season with this scorecard

By Dustin LongOct 10, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
Landon Cassill became the next driver to become a part of Silly Season when Front Row Motorsports informed him that he will not be back after this season in the No. 34 car.

Cassill said he’s exploring his options, joining a number of drivers who are looking for rides for next season.

Here’s a look at where Silly Season stands as Cup teams head to Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s playoff race.

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2018

Kasey Kahne will join Leavine Family Racing and drive the No. 95 car. (announcement made Sept. 19)

Ty Dillon signs a multi-year contract to remain at Germain Racing and drive the No. 13 car. Sponsor Geico also extends its deal with the team (announcement made Sept. 5)

Chris Buescher signs a multi-year contract to remain at JTG Daugherty and drive the No. 37 car. (announcement made Aug. 18)

Matt DiBenedetto will remain with Go Fas Racing in the team’s No. 32 car (announcement made Aug. 12)

William Byron will drive the No. 24 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Kasey Kahne (announcement made Aug. 9)

Paul Menard moves to Wood Brothers Racing to drive the No. 21 car (announcement made July 26)

Ryan Blaney moves to Team Penske to drive the No. 12 car and signs a multi-year contract extension (announcement made July 26)

Brad Keselowski agrees to contract extension to drive the No. 2 car for Team Penske (announcement made July 25

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 88 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. (announcement made July 20)

Erik Jones will drive the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing Matt Kenseth (announcement made July 11)

OPEN/POSSIBLY OPEN RIDES

— No. 10: Danica Patrick is out after this season at Stewart-Haas Racing. No replacement has been announced. 

— No. 27: Richard Childress Racing states it will announce plans for a third Cup team at a later date with Paul Menard joining the Wood Brothers for next season.

— No. 34: Front Row Motorsports informed Landon Cassill on Oct. 9 that he would not be returning to the team next season. The team has not announced its driver lineup for next season. 

— No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up the option on Kurt Busch’s contract for next year on Aug. 1. Even so, the team tweeted that it expected Busch back with sponsor Monster Energy for next year. Busch told reporters Aug. 5 at Watkins Glen that “there are a couple of offers already, so we’ll see how things work out.’’  

— No. 43: Richard Petty Motorsports announced Sept. 12 that Aric Almirola will not return to the team. Smithfield also is not returning. Smithfield and Richard Petty Motorsports exchanged terse statements about their parting. RPM is selling Darrell Wallace Jr. to prospective sponsors.  

— No. 77: Furniture Row Racing has sold the charter to this team. Although the team is still looking for sponsorship for the team, Joe Garone, team president, said the chances of the organization running only one car next year is “high.’’

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Matt Kenseth: Out of the No. 20 after this season. Doesn’t have anything announced for next year. At Bristol, Kenseth was asked about his plans for 2018. He said: “I’m not worried about (2018) even really one percent anymore to be honest with you. I’m just not concerned about it.’’  

Kurt Busch: With Stewart-Haas Racing declining to pick up his option for next year, Busch is a free agent. Even with Stewart-Haas Racing’s action, there’s still a good chance Busch signs a deal to remain with the organization.

Danica Patrick: She will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season. Patrick has not announced any plans for next season. She’s not looking for a ride in the Xfinity Series. “Cup only,’’ she said.  

Aric Almirola: Won’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports, team announced Sept. 12.

Michael McDowellWill not return to Leavine Family Racing with Kasey Kahne joining the team next season.

Darrell Wallace Jr.: Richard Petty Motorsports is selling Wallace to prospective sponsors for the No. 43 car for next season. He gained interest from RPM after driving in four races for the team while Aric Almirola was injured.

Landon Cassill: Searching for a ride after being informed he will not be back at Front Row Motorsports. He said Oct. 10 that he did not have sponsorship to bring with him at the time.

Chase Elliott has one goal for Talladega: ‘Keep all four (tires) on the ground’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 10, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Kyle Larson relates to what Chase Elliott is going through with so many runner-up finishes while seeking his first career Cup win. Larson also knows what is likely in Elliott’s future.

“He will win,’’ Larson said after Elliott finished second last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “When he wins one, he is going to win a lot, similar to kind of what I did this year.’’

After scoring four runner-up finishes in his first 99 Cup starts, Larson won at Michigan in August 2016, triggering a run that has seen Larson become one of the sport’s dominant drivers. In the 41 starts since, Larson won four times, scored 10 runner-up finishes and had 19 top-five results.

Elliott already has six runner-up finishes in 71 career Cup starts, including three in the opening four playoff races. A win in the next two weeks would advance him to the Round of 8 and move him closer to his first Cup title.
“I certainly appreciate the kind words,’’ Elliott said of Larson’s comments. “We’ve been able to start the playoffs strong. It’s been refreshing to come to the track and have the kind of runs that we’ve been having and to come down pit road and have the stops that we’re having. We just have to make sure we carry that stuff forward. We have all the ingredients to do so.’’

Elliott said there’s not been one major change that has led to his team’s turnaround — he has not finished worse than 11th in the last six races — but notes that his cars and pit crew have improved and that’s played a key role.

“A big thing is coming down pit road and having some really good pit stops,’’ Elliott said during a break in testing Tuesday at Martinsville Speedway. “It’s hard to put a price tag on that. Our guys are doing their homework, they’re doing their jobs.

“When you can have your car balanced well … you’re going to get to a point where it is going to be harder and harder to pass guys. When you come down pit road and have solid pit stops, hopefully gain a spot or two here or there throughout a day, we’ve been able to stay in front of some of those guys that we jumped. That is really the kind of things you have to do to have success.’’

Elliott’s runner-up finish at Charlotte puts him 16 points ahead of the first car outside of a transfer spot to the next round, but Elliott is not conformable with that advantage heading into the unknown that is Talladega.

(Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

In May’s race at Talladega, Elliott was turned by AJ Allmendinger and got on his side down the backstretch while Allmendinger ended up sliding on his roof in a crash that damaged 18 of the 40 cars.

“You go cross your fingers,’’ Elliott said of Sunday’s race. “The stage points are very valuable, and I think everybody knows that. So everybody is going to want to go and get stage points. There’s also a price tag with wrecking that early in the race. Hopefully, we’re not in it and we can get out of there and just keep all four on the ground this time, I’d be happy.’’

As for Tuesday, Elliott was taking part in an organizational test at Martinsville Speedway. The test continues Wednesday. Other playoff drivers taking part in the test include Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. Also testing were Austin and Ty Dillon and Landon Cassill (Ford), Alex Bowman (Chevrolet) and Drew Herring (Toyota ).

“Just trying to find some consistency and what I’m doing behind the wheel and really some of the things I did here in the spring, I thought was my best race here,’’ said Elliott, who finished third in the spring race and had nine-time Martinsville winner Jeff Gordon at the test Tuesday helping him. “Trying to find that rhythm.’’

If he advances through this round, the Oct. 29 Cup race at Martinsville could be the one that helps him advance to the championship finale next month in Miami.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All, looking ahead to Talladega and more

NBCSN
By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts with Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • The only driver not worried about Talladega is Martin Truex Jr., who’s on to the Round of 8 after his win at Charlotte. With the pressure gone for now, Truex and his team can focus on finally mastering superspeedway racing. We’ll hear what crew chief Cole Pearn had to say about this weekend’s challenge.
  • Xfintiy Series driver Brendan Gaughan joins the show from Las Vegas to talk about his season and how he & fellow drivers from Vegas have worked to help their hometown heal.
  • Denny Hamlin discusses his strategy for Talladega in a 1-on-1 interview with Marty Snider that includes a new paint scheme for the upcoming playoff race at Martinsville.
  • And we will take one more listen to all the action of Sunday’s race from drivers, crew chiefs and spotters when we Scan All: Charlotte.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports in 2018

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 10, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports after this season. Cassill said the team told him of the decision Monday.

“We’re thankful for the last two years having Landon as a teammate and an ambassador for our sponsors, and we’ll keep working hard with him and the No. 34 team for the best possible results the remainder of the 2017 season,’’ Front Row Motorsports said in a statement Tuesday.

Cassill’s departure was first reported by JeffGluck.com

I think it’s definitely upsetting,” Cassill said during a break in testing Tuesday at Martinsville Speedway. “I think I did a good job for the team and for my sponsors. I certainly work hard for everyone, but it is the business, it is how the sport goes. It’s definitely a challenging time in the sport for these teams and drivers and sponsors.

It’s definitely tough, but I’ve been through this before. It seems like my work ethic and my ability to work with these teams has always kind of carried me.

Cassill said he was told by the team it was making radical changes but those changes were not detailed.

Cassill, whose wife is expecting the couple’s second child next week, said he does have sponsorship to take to another ride. He says he’s already had some phone calls about his status.

“I’ve been through these situations and I’ve learned that you take every phone call, and I’ve definitely received a few and I’ve definitely made a few,” Cassill said.

Cassill, who was testing for Ford oat Martinsville Speedway, is in his second year with Front Row Motorsports.

The 28-year-old Iowa native will make his 254th career Cup start this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. His best finish this season is 16th in the Daytona 500. His best finish with Front Row Motorsports is 11th at Talladega in May 2016.

Front Row Motorsports stated Tuesday it had nothing to announce at this point on its 2018 driver lineup. The organization has three charters, leasing one to Tri-Star Motorsports for the No. 72 car driven by Cole Whitt, and using the other two for the No. 34 and No. 38 cars.

