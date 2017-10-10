Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports in 2018

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports after this season. Cassill said the team told him of the decision Monday.
“We’re thankful for the last two years having Landon as a teammate and an ambassador for our sponsors, and we’ll keep working hard with him and the No. 34 team for the best possible results the remainder of the 2017 season,’’ Front Row Motorsports said in a statement Tuesday.
Cassill’s departure was first reported by JeffGluck.com.
“I think it’s definitely upsetting,” Cassill said during a break in testing Tuesday at Martinsville Speedway. “I think I did a good job for the team and for my sponsors. I certainly work hard for everyone, but it is the business, it is how the sport goes. It’s definitely a challenging time in the sport for these teams and drivers and sponsors.
“It’s definitely tough, but I’ve been through this before. It seems like my work ethic and my ability to work with these teams has always kind of carried me.”
Cassill said he was told by the team it was making “radical changes” but those changes were not detailed.
Cassill, whose wife is expecting the couple’s second child next week, said he does have sponsorship to take to another ride. He says he’s already had some phone calls about his status.
“I’ve been through these situations and I’ve learned that you take every phone call, and I’ve definitely received a few and I’ve definitely made a few,” Cassill said.
Cassill, who was testing for Ford oat Martinsville Speedway, is in his second year with Front Row Motorsports.
The 28-year-old Iowa native will make his 254th career Cup start this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. His best finish this season is 16th in the Daytona 500. His best finish with Front Row Motorsports is 11th at Talladega in May 2016.
Front Row Motorsports stated Tuesday it had nothing to announce at this point on its 2018 driver lineup. The organization has three charters, leasing one to Tri-Star Motorsports for the No. 72 car driven by Cole Whitt, and using the other two for the No. 34 and No. 38 cars.