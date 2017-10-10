Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch entered for 50th annual Snowball Derby

By Dustin LongOct 10, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT
Five Flags Speedway announced Tuesday that 2015 Cup champion Kyle Busch has submitted an entry for the Snowball Derby, which will be held Dec. 3 at the half-mile track.

“The Snowball Derby is the biggest race in the Late Model industry and with this year being the 50th annual event I feel like it’s going to be extra special,” Busch said in a statement from the track.  “Tim Bryant and all of his staff, as well as everyone at Speed 51, they always do such a great job promoting this event and the fans always turn out because the racing is exciting.

“I was debating on whether or not to enter the Derby this year even before they moved the Cup Series banquet to Thursday night, so once that changed and it will allow me to get to Five Flags Speedway on Friday to qualify my own car, I was all in.”

Busch won the Snowball Derby in 2009 and finished third in 2012. This will be his fourth appearance in the event.

A full list of entries for the event is expected soon.

NASCAR America: Brendan Gaughan Unplugged

By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 10:53 PM EDT
Xfinity driver Brendan Gaughan, who was narrowly eliminated from playoff contention last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, was a guest on Tuesday’s NASCAR America and had much to say.

Among the topics Gaughan discussed:

Being eliminated from the playoffs: “Everybody tried. If we were a little bit better, guess what? We wouldn’t have been in this position. It’s alright. That’s the way life goes.”

On what race he looked back and wondered where he could have gained an extra spot:”You can do that and you’ll drive yourself absolutely crazy. … Life is what it is. Things happen in life and you roll with the punches. I still sit here smiling. I still love what I do.”

His future: “I know I’m going to run those four (Cup) races for Mark Beard and … the 75 car at the restrictor plates. I know I’m going to do that. I’ve already told them I’ll be back to do those races. … I’m not sure what I’m going to do with the Xfinity Series yet. I have a home at Richard (Childress Racing) and I told Richard I don’t plan on leaving until I’m done. We’re still not 100 percent lined up with what we’re going to do.”

Gaughan discusses many other subjects. Check out what he has to say in the video above.

NASCAR America: Talladega can make just about any driver nervous

By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT
What are drivers thinking with Talladega looming this weekend?

NASCAR on NBC analyst said Jeff Burton it is simple.

“I was always nervous before Talladega, especially the day of Talladega, but I think with the points system you have today, I think everybody is probably more nervous,” Burton said on Tuesday’s NASCAR America. “I think the intensity level for Sunday’s race will be at an all-time high because the points mean so much.”

Martin Truex Jr. has clinched a spot in the next round after his win at Charlotte last weekend. That leaves 11 drivers vying for seven spots to the next round. Jamie McMurray holds the final transfer spot entering Sunday’s race at Talladega, but he has only a point lead on Matt Kenseth. Brad Keselowski is two points behind McMurray, Ryan Blaney is four points behind McMurray and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has won the past two restrictor-plate races, is 10 points behind McMurray.

See what else Burton says in the above video.

While drivers can be nervous, crew chief Cole Pearn and Truex won’t be as worried since they are set for the Round of 8 after their win at Charlotte last weekend. See what Pearn has to say about that and what NASCAR on NBC’s Nate Ryan and Burton say about Truex in the video below.

Scan All: Charlotte – testy radio exchanges, triumphant talk

By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT
Relive Sunday’s Bank of America 500 won by Martin Truex Jr. in this week’s Scan All.

While Truex was celebrating after the opening race of the Round of 12, not everyone was happy during the race. Check out the testy exchanges between some drivers and their crew chiefs.

Also listen for Ryan Blaney‘s wonderment at what Kyle Larson was doing and what others were saying during the race.

 

Keep track of NASCAR Silly Season with this scorecard

Getty ImagesLan
By Dustin LongOct 10, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
Landon Cassill became the next driver to become a part of Silly Season when Front Row Motorsports informed him that he will not be back after this season in the No. 34 car.

Cassill said he’s exploring his options, joining a number of drivers who are looking for rides for next season.

Here’s a look at where Silly Season stands as Cup teams head to Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s playoff race.

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2018

Kasey Kahne will join Leavine Family Racing and drive the No. 95 car. (announcement made Sept. 19)

Ty Dillon signs a multi-year contract to remain at Germain Racing and drive the No. 13 car. Sponsor Geico also extends its deal with the team (announcement made Sept. 5)

Chris Buescher signs a multi-year contract to remain at JTG Daugherty and drive the No. 37 car. (announcement made Aug. 18)

Matt DiBenedetto will remain with Go Fas Racing in the team’s No. 32 car (announcement made Aug. 12)

William Byron will drive the No. 24 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Kasey Kahne (announcement made Aug. 9)

Paul Menard moves to Wood Brothers Racing to drive the No. 21 car (announcement made July 26)

Ryan Blaney moves to Team Penske to drive the No. 12 car and signs a multi-year contract extension (announcement made July 26)

Brad Keselowski agrees to contract extension to drive the No. 2 car for Team Penske (announcement made July 25

Alex Bowman will drive the No. 88 at Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. (announcement made July 20)

Erik Jones will drive the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing Matt Kenseth (announcement made July 11)

OPEN/POSSIBLY OPEN RIDES

— No. 10: Danica Patrick is out after this season at Stewart-Haas Racing. No replacement has been announced. 

— No. 27: Richard Childress Racing states it will announce plans for a third Cup team at a later date with Paul Menard joining the Wood Brothers for next season.

— No. 34: Front Row Motorsports informed Landon Cassill on Oct. 9 that he would not be returning to the team next season. The team has not announced its driver lineup for next season. 

— No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up the option on Kurt Busch’s contract for next year on Aug. 1. Even so, the team tweeted that it expected Busch back with sponsor Monster Energy for next year. Busch told reporters Aug. 5 at Watkins Glen that “there are a couple of offers already, so we’ll see how things work out.’’  

— No. 43: Richard Petty Motorsports announced Sept. 12 that Aric Almirola will not return to the team. Smithfield also is not returning. Smithfield and Richard Petty Motorsports exchanged terse statements about their parting. RPM is selling Darrell Wallace Jr. to prospective sponsors.  

— No. 77: Furniture Row Racing has sold the charter to this team. Although the team is still looking for sponsorship for the team, Joe Garone, team president, said the chances of the organization running only one car next year is “high.’’

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Matt Kenseth: Out of the No. 20 after this season. Doesn’t have anything announced for next year. At Bristol, Kenseth was asked about his plans for 2018. He said: “I’m not worried about (2018) even really one percent anymore to be honest with you. I’m just not concerned about it.’’  

Kurt Busch: With Stewart-Haas Racing declining to pick up his option for next year, Busch is a free agent. Even with Stewart-Haas Racing’s action, there’s still a good chance Busch signs a deal to remain with the organization.

Danica Patrick: She will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing after this season. Patrick has not announced any plans for next season. She’s not looking for a ride in the Xfinity Series. “Cup only,’’ she said.  

Aric Almirola: Won’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports, team announced Sept. 12.

Michael McDowellWill not return to Leavine Family Racing with Kasey Kahne joining the team next season.

Darrell Wallace Jr.: Richard Petty Motorsports is selling Wallace to prospective sponsors for the No. 43 car for next season. He gained interest from RPM after driving in four races for the team while Aric Almirola was injured.

Landon Cassill: Searching for a ride after being informed he will not be back at Front Row Motorsports. He said Oct. 10 that he did not have sponsorship to bring with him at the time.

