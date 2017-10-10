Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bump & Run: Did NASCAR handle Jimmie Johnson’s pit stop correctly?

By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT
Should NASCAR have told all teams that it would allow lug nuts to be secured even if done outside a team’s pit stall without penalty, as happened with Jimmie Johnson at Charlotte, or is that a team’s responsibility to seek such information?

Steve Letarte: I spent a lot of time going through the rule book. According to 10.9.7 Vehicle Positioning Within the Pit Box, subsection D, I feel that the 48 didn’t deserve a penalty. I think they were well within their right. But the followup is that if Chad Knaus and Jimmie Johnson, two people that I hold in very high regard, didn’t understand that rule and there had to be conversations with NASCAR, then I do think it’s NASCAR’s responsibility in today’s world of communication and how easy it is … that perhaps a simple e-mail blast explaining the rule or letting them know that were questions of the rule and to come to the NASCAR tailer if you have questions would have been a good solution.

Nate Ryan: Normally, it would be a team’s responsibility to seek rulebook clarifications – in fact, it’s a regular occurrence for teams to get new parts approved by NASCAR before presenting them for racetrack inspection. But this isn’t about gaining a competitive advantage and wanting to protect proprietary information or trade secrets. This is ostensibly about safety, as NASCAR explicitly has stated numerous times since Sunday’s race.

Dustin Long: NASCAR has stated safety as a reason for not penalizing Jimmie Johnson’s team on that pit stop. If that’s the case, isn’t it the responsible thing for the sanctioning body to inform all teams they can tighten a lug nut outside their pit box? 

How far will Chase Elliott, who has three runner-up finishes in the first four playoff races, advance in the postseason?

Steve Letarte: I think Chase will make the Round of 8, but I don’t think he’ll get out of the Round of 8. I think making it that far is very impressive. He’s really stepped his game up.

Nate Ryan: Based off the past four races, at least the Round of 8, but the confidence seems to be there for a run to the championship. To get there, though, he probably will need to score his first victory.

Dustin Long: I’ve been impressed with the speed he’s shown in the playoffs after Hendrick Motorsports’ struggles earlier this year. I think he will make the Round of 8, but he and his team will have to show me more before I would pick them to make it to Miami for the finale.

What is one thing you will be watching closely in the final two races of the Round of 12?

Steve Letarte: I think it starts this Sunday. I want to see how aggressive the 12 playoff drivers decide to go for stage points at the end of Stage 1 at Talladega. I think that will be the defining moment of this entire playoff. I think it will be the defining moment of this new points system, and I expect to see chaos and chaos early at Talladega and that’s what I’m going to be watching.

Nate Ryan: How Kyle Busch’s team manages its approach and strategy. After his wipeout at Charlotte, Busch will be the first test case of whether a driver with a significant playoff points bulge still can overcome one bad race. In the past three seasons, the next two races would be virtual must-win situations. Now it’s worth asking if Busch essentially lays up and conservatively races for points (though Talladega makes that scenario very tricky).

Dustin Long: I want to see who starts to step up. Hendrick Motorsports has so far. Will that continue and can that team step up enough to challenge the Toyotas of Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Larson?

Matt Tifft: Richard Childress Racing will be ‘totally new world for me’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 10, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — After two years and more than 35 starts with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, Matt Tifft will have a new home next season.

It was announced last week that Tifft, 21, will join Richard Childress Racing next season driving the No. 2 Chevrolet.

Tifft said Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway the move will present a “totally new world for me.” The native of Hinckley, Ohio, will drive something other than a Toyota for the first time since 2014 when he competed in three Camping World Truck Series races for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

“I don’t know how the simulation of the Chevy things work,” Tifft said. “I don’t know what they do differently on the engineering side or the driver development side. All that will be new to me. New crew chief, new guys. That part is always exciting because you have newness around it. Not to say this was bad at all, because I’m really having a great time with my guys right now and it’s been a lot of fun. You have the opportunity to be there for a couple of years and hopefully grow together and get to a place where we’re winning races.”

There are four races left in Tifft’s tenure driving the No. 19 Toyota for JGR. In his rookie Xfinity season, Tifft has two top fives and 10 top 10s following Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tifft is one of the eight drivers left in the playoffs.

He finished ninth in Saturday’s race, recovering from an uncontrolled tire penalty that sent him a lap down and temporarily outside the top eight in the standings.

No matter the outcome of Tifft’s playoff experience this season, he has multi-year deal waiting for him at RCR’s shop in Welcome, North Carolina.

“It’s something I had to do for my career to be able to hopefully stay around a while longer,” Tifft said. “It’s exciting for sure. Obviously, right now the playoffs matter. This year matters. It’s something for sure to look forward to next year.”

Tifft will be joining a RCR operation that will include at least Daniel Hemric. The driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet was announced as returning to RCR next season in the hours before Tifft’s news was announced.

Next season will be Tifft’s first in NASCAR with a full-time teammate.

Similar to Tifft, Hemric arrived at RCR this year after having driven a Ford for Brad Keselowski Racing in the Truck Series in 2016. But he had driven a Chevrolet the previous year while racing for NTS Motorsports.

“He has so much car knowledge,” Tifft said of Hemric. “He comes from a background of working on and building cars and that’s really cool and it’s really admirable for a driver to do that. I understand the workings of the cars a good bit and I’ve learned a lot more about it. But having someone like that I think will just improve my understanding of these cars and what exactly I need to know about them. It’s nice to have a teammate there that can explain anything going on and you can bounce stuff off each other. That will definitely be a great thing for me.”

NASCAR America: Hometown fans pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

By Daniel McFadinOct 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his last Cup start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, finishing 12th at his home track.

Before the race weekend, NASCAR America visited his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina, to talk to Earnhardt’s fans and to let them share what the 14-time most popular driver means to them and their community.

Watch the above video for the full feature.

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch among Cup drivers impacted by heat in Charlotte race

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Multiple drivers felt the effects of a humid day in Sunday’s Bank of America 500, with Kyle Busch getting the worst of it and having to lay in the infield grass after experiencing heat stroke-like conditions and elevated carbon monoxide readings during the race.

Busch’s problems were compounded due to damage his No. 18 Toyota suffered through multiple accidents, which allowed more carbon monoxide into his cockpit.

NASCAR America analysts Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty discussed the situation.

“Even though (drivers) have sealed helmets, it’s still not a healthy situation,” Letarte said.

Petty addressed the stresses drivers endured in the cockpit, which was helped by dehydration and lack of preparation for the weather conditions.

“I think it caught a lot of drivers off guard as humid as it was yesterday,” Petty said. “If you’re caught off guard and then something happens to your car like what happened to Kyle Busch, you’re going to be laying in the grass. … I don’t think it will catch any of these drivers off guard the rest of the year.”

Letarte raised the point that Busch endured the entire 337-lap race in those conditions to gain a small amount of points. Later in the show, he said if Busch has a bad day at Talladega and advances to the Round of 8 after Kansas by a slim point margin, to remember the image of Busch laying in the grass.

Brad Keselowski pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr. with Talladega scheme

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had some fun with his farewell tour during his final season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Earnhardt drove his ACDelco paint scheme from his early days in the Xfinity Series in the Southern 500 and he’ll drive his original Cup Budweiser scheme in his last Cup start at Homestead-Miami Speedway next month.

Now one of Earnhardt’s former JR Motorsports drivers will pay tribute to him this weekend in the Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brad Keselowski will have a subtle homage to Earnhardt on his No. 2 Miller Lite Ford.

The Team Penske driver revealed on Twitter and on his blog that his scheme will be based on the No. 88 U.S. Navy paint scheme Keselowski drove to his first two Xfinity wins in 2008 when he drove for JRM. The first came at Nashville Superspeedway.

The blue trim of the normal Miller Lite scheme will be absent and the font of the No. 2 is based on the font of old No. 88 car. The rear quarter panels will also bear “#Cheers2DaleJr” decals.

Keselowski drove for JR Motorsports from 2007-09 and scored six wins. In 2010, Keselowski went to Penske.

“Dale and I are great friends, and as many of you probably know, he gave me a chance to drive for him in 2007, and that opportunity changed my life,” Keselowski wrote in his blog. “I was very, very fortunate to drive for him, and to have his help building a career. I don’t know if I’d be where I am without him, but I’m glad I don’t have to find out.”