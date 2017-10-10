Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Jan. 19

By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT
The NASCAR Hall of Fame will induct its 2018 Class on Jan. 19 at the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now.

The 2018 Class includes:

  • Red Byron won NASCAR’s first race in 1948 on the Daytona Beach Road Course. He went on in 1948 to win NASCAR’s first season championship—in the NASCAR Modified Division. The following year, he won NASCAR’s first Strictly Stock Division title—the precursor to today’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series—driving for NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner Raymond Parks.
  • Ray Evernham guided Jeff Gordon and the No. 24 team to three championships in four seasons (1995, ’97 and ’98) and a series-leading 47 wins in the 1990s. Among their triumphs were two Daytona 500s (1997 and ’99) and two Brickyard 400s (1994 and ’98).
  • Ron Hornaday Jr. boasts a record four championships and 51 wins in what is today the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Hornaday also holds the Truck Series record for top fives (158) and top 10s (234).
  • Ken Squier co-founded the Motor Racing Network in 1970. He called the 1979 Daytona 500 on CBS, a milestone moment for the entire sport, as his voice welcomed millions to the first live flag-to-flag coverage of “The Great American Race”—a moniker he coined. He is the inaugural winner/namesake of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.
  • Robert Yates won NASCAR premier series championships as both an engine builder and an owner. He provided the power behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough, later leading Allison to a series championship in 1983 with DiGard Racing. In the late 1980s, Yates tried his hand at ownership, and success quickly followed to the tune of three Daytona 500s and the 1999 NASCAR premier series championship.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All, looking ahead to Talladega and more

NBCSN
By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts with Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • The only driver not worried about Talladega is Martin Truex Jr., who’s on to the Round of 8 after his win at Charlotte. With the pressure gone for now, Truex and his team can focus on finally mastering superspeedway racing. We’ll hear what crew chief Cole Pearn had to say about this weekend’s challenge.
  • Xfintiy Series driver Brendan Gaughan joins the show from Las Vegas to talk about his season and how he & fellow drivers from Vegas have worked to help their hometown heal.
  • Denny Hamlin discusses his strategy for Talladega in a 1-on-1 interview with Marty Snider that includes a new paint scheme for the upcoming playoff race at Martinsville.
  • And we will take one more listen to all the action of Sunday’s race from drivers, crew chiefs and spotters when we Scan All: Charlotte.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports in 2018

By Dustin LongOct 10, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Landon Cassill will not return to Front Row Motorsports after this season. Cassill said the team told him of the decision Monday.

“We’re thankful for the last two years having Landon as a teammate and an ambassador for our sponsors, and we’ll keep working hard with him and the No. 34 team for the best possible results the remainder of the 2017 season,’’ Front Row Motorsports said in a statement Tuesday.

Cassill’s departure was first reported by JeffGluck.com

I think it’s definitely upsetting,” Cassill said during a break in testing Tuesday at Martinsville Speedway. “I think I did a good job for the team and for my sponsors. I certainly work hard for everyone, but it is the business, it is how the sport goes. It’s definitely a challenging time in the sport for these teams and drivers and sponsors.

It’s definitely tough, but I’ve been through this before. It seems like my work ethic and my ability to work with these teams has always kind of carried me.

Cassill said he was told by the team it was making radical changes but those changes were not detailed.

Cassill, whose wife is expecting the couple’s second child next week, said he does have sponsorship to take to another ride. He says he’s already had some phone calls about his status.

“I’ve been through these situations and I’ve learned that you take every phone call, and I’ve definitely received a few and I’ve definitely made a few,” Cassill said.

Cassill, who was testing for Ford oat Martinsville Speedway, is in his second year with Front Row Motorsports.

The 28-year-old Iowa native will make his 254th career Cup start this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. His best finish this season is 16th in the Daytona 500. His best finish with Front Row Motorsports is 11th at Talladega in May 2016.

Front Row Motorsports stated Tuesday it had nothing to announce at this point on its 2018 driver lineup. The organization has three charters, leasing one to Tri-Star Motorsports for the No. 72 car driven by Cole Whitt, and using the other two for the No. 34 and No. 38 cars.

Bump & Run: Did NASCAR handle Jimmie Johnson’s pit stop correctly?

By NBC SportsOct 10, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT
Should NASCAR have told all teams that it would allow lug nuts to be secured even if done outside a team’s pit stall without penalty, as happened with Jimmie Johnson at Charlotte, or is that a team’s responsibility to seek such information?

Steve Letarte: I spent a lot of time going through the rule book. According to 10.9.7 Vehicle Positioning Within the Pit Box, subsection D, I feel that the 48 didn’t deserve a penalty. I think they were well within their right. But the followup is that if Chad Knaus and Jimmie Johnson, two people that I hold in very high regard, didn’t understand that rule and there had to be conversations with NASCAR, then I do think it’s NASCAR’s responsibility in today’s world of communication and how easy it is … that perhaps a simple e-mail blast explaining the rule or letting them know that were questions of the rule and to come to the NASCAR tailer if you have questions would have been a good solution.

Nate Ryan: Normally, it would be a team’s responsibility to seek rulebook clarifications – in fact, it’s a regular occurrence for teams to get new parts approved by NASCAR before presenting them for racetrack inspection. But this isn’t about gaining a competitive advantage and wanting to protect proprietary information or trade secrets. This is ostensibly about safety, as NASCAR explicitly has stated numerous times since Sunday’s race.

Dustin Long: NASCAR has stated safety as a reason for not penalizing Jimmie Johnson’s team on that pit stop. If that’s the case, isn’t it the responsible thing for the sanctioning body to inform all teams they can tighten a lug nut outside their pit box? 

How far will Chase Elliott, who has three runner-up finishes in the first four playoff races, advance in the postseason?

Steve Letarte: I think Chase will make the Round of 8, but I don’t think he’ll get out of the Round of 8. I think making it that far is very impressive. He’s really stepped his game up.

Nate Ryan: Based off the past four races, at least the Round of 8, but the confidence seems to be there for a run to the championship. To get there, though, he probably will need to score his first victory.

Dustin Long: I’ve been impressed with the speed he’s shown in the playoffs after Hendrick Motorsports’ struggles earlier this year. I think he will make the Round of 8, but he and his team will have to show me more before I would pick them to make it to Miami for the finale.

What is one thing you will be watching closely in the final two races of the Round of 12?

Steve Letarte: I think it starts this Sunday. I want to see how aggressive the 12 playoff drivers decide to go for stage points at the end of Stage 1 at Talladega. I think that will be the defining moment of this entire playoff. I think it will be the defining moment of this new points system, and I expect to see chaos and chaos early at Talladega and that’s what I’m going to be watching.

Nate Ryan: How Kyle Busch’s team manages its approach and strategy. After his wipeout at Charlotte, Busch will be the first test case of whether a driver with a significant playoff points bulge still can overcome one bad race. In the past three seasons, the next two races would be virtual must-win situations. Now it’s worth asking if Busch essentially lays up and conservatively races for points (though Talladega makes that scenario very tricky).

Dustin Long: I want to see who starts to step up. Hendrick Motorsports has so far. Will that continue and can that team step up enough to challenge the Toyotas of Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Larson?

Matt Tifft: Richard Childress Racing will be ‘totally new world for me’

By Daniel McFadinOct 10, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — After two years and more than 35 starts with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, Matt Tifft will have a new home next season.

It was announced last week that Tifft, 21, will join Richard Childress Racing next season driving the No. 2 Chevrolet.

Tifft said Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway the move will present a “totally new world for me.” The native of Hinckley, Ohio, will drive something other than a Toyota for the first time since 2014 when he competed in three Camping World Truck Series races for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

“I don’t know how the simulation of the Chevy things work,” Tifft said. “I don’t know what they do differently on the engineering side or the driver development side. All that will be new to me. New crew chief, new guys. That part is always exciting because you have newness around it. Not to say this was bad at all, because I’m really having a great time with my guys right now and it’s been a lot of fun. You have the opportunity to be there for a couple of years and hopefully grow together and get to a place where we’re winning races.”

There are four races left in Tifft’s tenure driving the No. 19 Toyota for JGR. In his rookie Xfinity season, Tifft has two top fives and 10 top 10s following Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tifft is one of the eight drivers left in the playoffs.

He finished ninth in Saturday’s race, recovering from an uncontrolled tire penalty that sent him a lap down and temporarily outside the top eight in the standings.

No matter the outcome of Tifft’s playoff experience this season, he has multi-year deal waiting for him at RCR’s shop in Welcome, North Carolina.

“It’s something I had to do for my career to be able to hopefully stay around a while longer,” Tifft said. “It’s exciting for sure. Obviously, right now the playoffs matter. This year matters. It’s something for sure to look forward to next year.”

Tifft will be joining a RCR operation that will include at least Daniel Hemric. The driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet was announced as returning to RCR next season in the hours before Tifft’s news was announced.

Next season will be Tifft’s first in NASCAR with a full-time teammate.

MORE: Daniel Hemric moves forward with new RCR contract

Similar to Tifft, Hemric arrived at RCR this year after having driven a Ford for Brad Keselowski Racing in the Truck Series in 2016. But he had driven a Chevrolet the previous year while racing for NTS Motorsports.

“He has so much car knowledge,” Tifft said of Hemric. “He comes from a background of working on and building cars and that’s really cool and it’s really admirable for a driver to do that. I understand the workings of the cars a good bit and I’ve learned a lot more about it. But having someone like that I think will just improve my understanding of these cars and what exactly I need to know about them. It’s nice to have a teammate there that can explain anything going on and you can bounce stuff off each other. That will definitely be a great thing for me.”

