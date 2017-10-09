Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway not in immediate danger from grassland fires

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sonoma Raceway announced it is not “at immediate risk” from grassland fires that are being battled near the road course in California.

Sonoma issued a statement from track president and general manager Steve Page on the status of the North Bay fires as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

“All of us at Sonoma Raceway extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those who have been touched by the devastating North Bay fires. Our facilities team and a number of local fire companies have been battling grassland fires on Cougar Mountain and elsewhere around our property, and at this point it does not appear any of the raceway’s structures or other facilities are at immediate risk. We appreciate all of the good wishes that have flooded in from friends around the state and country.”

Source: Sonoma Raceway

The road course hosts the annual NASCAR Cup Series and K&N Pro Series West races in June as well as the season finale for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

According to the Napa Valley Register, the first major fire began in Calistoga around 1 a.m. ET before burning into Sonoma County. The fires have burned 35,000 acres.

The paper reports hundreds of residents have been forced to evacuate and schools from Calistoga to Napa are closed Monday due to the “unprecedented nature of so many fires ringing the Napa Valley.”

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR makes its return trip to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with the Cup and Camping World Truck Series.

The Xfinity Series is off this week.

The Cup Series holds the Alabama 500, the second race of the Round of 12 in the playoffs. The Truck Series competes in the Fred’s 250, its first playoff elimination race.

Here are the entry lists for both races.

Cup – Alabama 500

Forty cars are entered.

J.J. Yeley will driver the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing. Brendan Gaughan is entered in the No. 75 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the last race at Talladega in May after a last-lap pass of Kyle Busch. He beat Jamie McMurray and Busch to the finish.

This race was won last year by Joey Logano after he led 45 laps. He beat Brian Scott and Denny Hamlin.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Fred’s 250

There are 32 trucks entered. No full-time Cup drivers are entered.

This race was won last year by Alabama native Grant Enfinger, who led 45 of that race’s 94 laps.

He beat Spencer Gallagher, Timothy Peters and Rico Abreu.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR official explains why Jimmie Johnson’s team not penalized for pit stop

By Dustin LongOct 9, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
2 Comments

Although NASCAR said it routinely has not penalized teams for securing a lug nut outside their pit box, as Jimmie Johnson’s team did Sunday, a senior series official said Monday that not all teams might be aware that they can do that.

Johnson started to pull out of his pit box before being stopped by his team because of an unsecured lug nut late in Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Johnson backed up but his car was not entirely in his pit stall when the tire changer secured a lug nut on the left front wheel. NASCAR did not penalize the team. Johnson entered pit road fourth and exited 15th on the Lap 280 pit stop. He finished seventh.

A NASCAR rule states that teams servicing a car outside its pit box are subject to a one-lap penalty.

A NASCAR spokesman explained after Sunday’s race that officials view that as a safety issue and that Johnson endured a penalty with the slower stop to immediately fix the problem.

Monday, Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, discussed the issue on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“It’s funny that this has come up now because it’s high-profile now that the playoffs, we’ve been calling that particular thing consistently over the past couple of years with the lug nut,’’ Miller said. “The way we look at that one is they did their normal pit stop in the pit box. He left. They realized they had a lug nut and at that point to us it becomes a safety issue and allowing them to put the lug nut on. The penalty becomes they lost probably 10 or 12 spots during that pit stop. That’s a penalty.

“We let them do that because we want to make sure that it’s a safe situation out there on the race track. That’s the way we’ve been calling it. We like to give the teams the benefit of the doubt if we can, especially when it comes to something that might create an unsafe situation. That’s the basis for that call. It’s interesting that it’s so high on everybody’s list today when we’ve been calling it for a couple of years now.’’

Asked if that is communicated to the teams immediately that if they fix it, they won’t be penalized, Miller said: “We didn’t call it so obviously they got the information. I don’t know that every single team up and down pit road knows that’s the way we’ve been calling it. There’s a lot of subtleties up and down pit road and if we tried to communicate everything that we discuss in every one of our meetings about pit road officiating it would probably inundate the teams with information and they would probably end up more confused than they are now.

“Does everybody know that’s the way we’ve been calling it? Potentially not.’’

Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr., told NBC Sports after the race that he was unaware of such an allowance.

“I was under the assumption that was a one-lap penalty, so I was a little confused on that call, but I was so nervous with what we were doing that I really didn’t put much attention to it.’’

Miller compared that situation to another on pit road that NASCAR doesn’t issue a penalty when a team corrects an issue.

“No different than when someone is out of the box and they have the fuel can plugged in and they push the car back in,’’ Miller said. “We don’t want to create an unsafe situation where the fuel man has got to pull out, re-insert and do all that. Along those same lines of safety is the way we’re looking at this.

“We will circle back with the industry now that this has become the big topic and see if we need to do anything different. For two years it has been consistent and it will continue to be consistent between now and the end of the year.’’

 and on Facebook

Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin couldn’t overcome track position in Bank of America 500

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

CONCORD, North Carolina — Denny Hamlin led the first 40 laps of Sunday’s Bank of America 500, but his No. 11 Toyota didn’t have the speed to challenge Martin Truex Jr. for the win.

Hamlin finished fourth in the race, giving the No. 11 Toyota its fifth top five in the last seven races.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver pointed to struggles on restarts as part of the reason he never consistently challenged for the lead after the opening of the race, though he led five laps during green flag pit stops mid-race.

“Really just couldn’t overcome the track position,” Hamlin told NBC. “I really didn’t think we had much of a faster than where we finished anyway.”

Hamlin was so bad on restarts he had his team ask Furniture Row Racing if he could restart on the inside on one of the final restarts. They declined.

“Just struggled to get through Turns 1 and 2 on restarts and (Turns) 3 and 4 until the (tire) pressures built up ,” Hamlin said. “Like I always say, I’d rather run better and finish worse than the opposite.”

Hamlin’s voice was noticeably hoarse following the 337-lap race on a very humid day at the track. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch suffered from heat stroke-like conditions and elevated carbon monoxide readings, created in-part by damage to his car.

“It’s nothing I haven’t seen before,” said Hamlin of his own physical condition. “You’re prepared for it. We always know the 500 miles here at Charlotte is like 600 somewhere else sometimes.  I think the humidity probably is what drained me the most today. You know, like I say, there’s a lot of salt stains all over my suit, so that tells me dehydration was definitely a factor today.”

Hamlin heads to Talladega Superspeedway fifth in the points standings.

Watch the above video for the full interview.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says tracks should not to use PJ1 traction compound for now

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 8, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

CONCORD, North Carolina — Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Periscope that NASCAR should not use the PJ1 traction compound “for a while” after issues this weekend and said that Charlotte Motor Speedway should run the Coca-Cola 600 in the day instead of at night to create better racing.

Earnhardt finished 12th in Sunday’s Bank of America 500 and discussed the race and the PJ1 traction compound afterward

Earnhardt, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and David Ragan wrecked in practice Friday. The traction compound was blamed. Busch wrecked again in Sunday’s race and also blamed it.

“It was a really a hard day as a driver,’’ Earnhardt said. “I know you guys want it to be hard and it should be hard, but it was hard for all the wrong reasons today. Hopefully they don’t use that PJ1 spray on any other race tracks for a while. I think they need to research that a little bit more before we use that again.’’

Don Hawk, senior vice president of business affairs for Speedway Motorsports Inc., told motorsport.com this weekend that the reason for the issues with the traction compound was the uneven application of it.

“We discovered the sprayer heads on our machine – one was partially clogged, the other was not spraying enough and there is not enough substance on the race track in Turn 4,’’ Hawk told motorsport.com.

The traction compound was not applied after Saturday night’s Xfinity race.

Earnhardt also said he would like to see Charlotte Motor Speedway run day races, including the 600, because he wants to see the track showcase the type of racing that can attract more fans.

“This was a night race and they moved it to the day time for this event,’’ Earnhardt said on his Periscope. “That’s really hard to do. All the fans want a night race because it is a little more comfortable, just a really difficult choice to make. I knew that the track went out on a limb to move this to a day race. I knew all along that this track would race a whole lot better in the daytime than at night.

“Had they not put the stuff down on the track, we would have been driving all on the fence and everything trying to find grip and hauling ass up there, but we just couldn’t get up there and use it.

“I was real disappointed that they sprayed that stuff down and it didn’t work. It’s easy to say that after the fact. I’m not trying to get too hard on the racetrack, but man I want to see this place see its real potential. Hasn’t been a great race here in a long time, and I just know it can be a great race here during the day, a really hot day, especially.

“I know the fans probably don’t like it or like to hear it or think of sitting in the sun, 85 degrees or 90 degrees all day long is a lot fun, but I think the race would be fun to watch if they would run the 600 in the daytime here. This place has been struggling with attendance and all that stuff and I just know it can be so much better. I’m just rooting for it, that’s all.’’

 and on Facebook