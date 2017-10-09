Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch among Cup drivers impacted by heat in Charlotte race

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Multiple drivers felt the effects of a humid day in Sunday’s Bank of America 500, with Kyle Busch getting the worst of it and having to lay in the infield grass after experiencing heat stroke-like conditions and elevated carbon monoxide readings during the race.

Busch’s problems were compounded due to damage his No. 18 Toyota suffered through multiple accidents, which allowed more carbon monoxide into his cockpit.

NASCAR America analysts Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty discussed the situation.

“Even though (drivers) have sealed helmets, it’s still not a healthy situation,” Letarte said.

Petty addressed the stresses drivers endured in the cockpit, which was helped by dehydration and lack of preparation for the weather conditions.

“I think it caught a lot of drivers off guard as humid as it was yesterday,” Petty said. “If you’re caught off guard and then something happens to your car like what happened to Kyle Busch, you’re going to be laying in the grass. … I don’t think it will catch any of these drivers off guard the rest of the year.”

Letarte raised the point that Busch endured the entire 337-lap race in those conditions to gain a small amount of points. Later in the show, he said if Busch has a bad day at Talladega and advances to the Round of 8 after Kansas by a slim point margin, to remember the image of Busch laying in the grass.

Brad Keselowski pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr. with Talladega scheme

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had some fun with his farewell tour during his final season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Earnhardt drove his ACDelco paint scheme from his early days in the Xfinity Series in the Southern 500 and he’ll drive his original Cup Budweiser scheme in his last Cup start at Homestead-Miami Speedway next month.

Now one of Earnhardt’s former JR Motorsports drivers will pay tribute to him this weekend in the Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brad Keselowski will have a subtle homage to Earnhardt on his No. 2 Miller Lite Ford.

The Team Penske driver revealed on Twitter and on his blog that his scheme will be based on the No. 88 U.S. Navy paint scheme Keselowski drove to his first two Xfinity wins in 2008 when he drove for JRM. The first came at Nashville Superspeedway.

The blue trim of the normal Miller Lite scheme will be absent and the font of the No. 2 is based on the font of old No. 88 car. The rear quarter panels will also bear “#Cheers2DaleJr” decals.

Keselowski drove for JR Motorsports from 2007-09 and scored six wins. In 2010, Keselowski went to Penske.

“Dale and I are great friends, and as many of you probably know, he gave me a chance to drive for him in 2007, and that opportunity changed my life,” Keselowski wrote in his blog. “I was very, very fortunate to drive for him, and to have his help building a career. I don’t know if I’d be where I am without him, but I’m glad I don’t have to find out.”

NASCAR America: Failure to communicate ‘biggest issue’ with lack of Jimmie Johnson pit penalty

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT
One of the main stories to come out of Sunday’s Bank of America 500 was a late pit stop by Jimmie Johnson.

The pit stop took place on Lap 280 and saw Johnson start to leave his pit box before being stopped by his team due to an unsecured lug nut on the left front wheel.

Johnson backed up but his car, but he did not back all the way into the box before the lug nut was secured. NASCAR did not penalize the team. Johnson entered pit road fourth and exited 15th before finishing seventh.

The rule regarding pitting outside the box is rule 10.9.7.d:

“A vehicle may receive service only when they are in their assigned pit box and/or the garage area or at NASCAR’s discretion. Should a vehicle pit outside of its assigned pit box and begin to remove a wheel/tire(s), crew members must reinstall those same wheel/tire(s) and re-position the vehicle back within their pit box to avoid a penalty.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said the team was not penalized because the lug nut is a safety issue and the act of securing the lug nut was self penalizing.

NASCAR America analysts Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty shared their thoughts on the pit stop.

“When I go back and I read the rules and I go through it, I completely understand that there shouldn’t be a penalty for the 48,” Letarte said. “It’s hard to explain but think about a car that slides long into the pit box. The tire changer starts to take lug nuts off. You push the car back, you jack it up, change the tires and everything’s fine.

“That’s also hitting the lug nuts outside the pit box. By the rule, the 48 shouldn’t have been penalized. I questioned it during the broadcast because it failed the eye test.”

Letarte’s “bigger issue” was that Johnson’s crew chief, Chad Knaus, knew NASCAR wouldn’t penalize the team, but others, including race-winning crew chief Cole Pearn, did not.

“NASCAR gets criticized about consistency, this had nothing to do with consistency,” Letarte said. “I have an issue with communication. … Chad Knaus is a seven-time champion. If he needs a rule explained in further detail I think all the competitors should get a, ‘hey, guess what guys? This was a topic of conversation. If you have questions, come talk to us.'”

Petty also had an issue with some teams not knowing the rules and the “subtleties of the rules.”

“How can there be a subtlety for this rule, no subtlety for that rule and part of the guys know it and part of the guys don’t?” Petty asked. “I don’t know what sport we’re playing because that doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Said Letarte: “Words on paper are very different from a call in a race. It’s not in-bounds or out-of-bounds. It’s kind of the flow.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Recapping Cup, Xfinity races at Charlotte

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the weekend’s action at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte from NBC Charlotte.

What to expect from the show:

  • Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the first race of the Round of 12 for his second playoff win of 2017. He moves to the Round of 8, but there is fierce competition among those drivers vying for the seven remaining spots. We will discuss the playoff drivers and their results from the weekend.
  • The Round of 8 is set for the Xfinity Series playoffs. Plus Alex Bowman, who is succeeding Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the Cup Series, earned his first Xfinity Series win at Charlotte. We will take a look at what’s coming up in the next playoff round.
  • A whole region says thank you to NASCAR’s most popular driver  – fans from the Charlotte area reflect on Earnhardt’s last season as a full-time Cup driver.

Long: It was an ‘over the moon’ weekend for Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr.

By Dustin LongOct 9, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — Alex Bowman’s grandmother Loretta is fond of saying “over the moon” for significant events.

Her grandson gave her reason to cheer by winning Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but it’s a phrase that also could be used for Martin Truex Jr., winner of Sunday’s Cup race there.

Truex’s victory moved him into the third round, putting him one step from the championship race next month at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Also significant is that Truex scored five more playoff points, giving him 64 playoff points. Only two drivers are within 40 playoff points of Truex: Kyle Busch has 41 playoff points and Kyle Larson has 34.

That’s key because in the next round, the remaining eight title contenders will have their points reset to 4,000 and then have their playoff points added. At this point, Truex will begin the next round with 4,064 points and would have a 25-point lead on Busch, who would be the closest driver.

With two more races in this round, there are 14 playoff points available (five points for a win in each of the two races and one point for each of the four total stages).

At least one driver will advance from the third round to the championship race via points. In two of the previous three years, three drivers advanced via points because those no longer eligible for the title won races and took away those automatic spots in the championship finale. Last year, only one driver made it on points as title contenders won each of the three races in the third round.

Despite the advantage in points, Truex isn’t about to assume he can coast into the championship race if he doesn’t win in the next round.

“If three guys win that are behind us in points and somebody like Kyle Busch doesn’t have a win but has a decent consistent run and we have two or three bad races, we could be out just like that,’’ Truex told NBC Sports.

Crew chief Cole Pearn told NBC Sports: “You can never have enough protection. That last round has a history coming down to points.’’

FAMILIAR POSITION

Chase Elliott’s second-place finish Sunday marked the sixth time in his Cup career (71 races) he’s finished second. It ranks second (naturally) all-time among drivers without a Cup victory. G.C. Spencer was a runner-up seven times without scoring a win.

Elliott, though, has a way to go to match James Hylton’s record of 12 runner-ups before scoring his first career Cup victory.

Elliott is closing on his father’s mark. Bill Elliott was a runner-up eight times before he won his first Cup race.

SPECIAL MOMENT

Sean Bowman admits he nearly broke down emotionally in victory lane after his son, Alex, won Saturday night’s rain-delayed Xfinity race.

It has been quite a journey for father and son, starting with the father, who was a race fan and saw his son’s fascination with cars. It led to Alex driving quarter midgets, then to midgets before moving to stock cars with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (he was rookie of the year), ARCA and then NASCAR.

“We bonded so much over racing, traveling the country together,’’ Alex Bowman told Nate Ryan in the NASCAR on NBC podcast.

So to be there when Alex won was a special moment for Sean.

“It was pretty emotional,’’ Sean Bowman told NBC Sports. “It means a lot for him to come out and run against the caliber of competition he did.’’

Other family members were at the race, including Bowman’s grandmother. She was in the stands and didn’t make it down to victory lane, but they talked shortly after his win on the phone.

Sunday was his grandmother’s birthday, so Bowman said he wished her happy birthday while standing in victory lane. No doubt, she was “over the moon’’ with that.

