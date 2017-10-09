Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Failure to communicate ‘biggest issue’ with lack of Jimmie Johnson pit penalty

By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT
One of the main stories to come out of Sunday’s Bank of America 500 was a late pit stop by Jimmie Johnson.

The pit stop took place on Lap 280 and saw Johnson start to leave his pit box before being stopped by his team due to an unsecured lug nut on the left front wheel.

Johnson backed up but his car, but he did not back all the way into the box before the lug nut was secured. NASCAR did not penalize the team. Johnson entered pit road fourth and exited 15th before finishing seventh.

The rule regarding pitting outside the box is rule 10.9.7.d:

“A vehicle may receive service only when they are in their assigned pit box and/or the garage area or at NASCAR’s discretion. Should a vehicle pit outside of its assigned pit box and begin to remove a wheel/tire(s), crew members must reinstall those same wheel/tire(s) and re-position the vehicle back within their pit box to avoid a penalty.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said the team was not penalized because the lug nut is a safety issue and the act of securing the lug nut was self penalizing.

NASCAR America analysts Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty shared their thoughts on the pit stop.

“When I go back and I read the rules and I go through it, I completely understand that there shouldn’t be a penalty for the 48,” Letarte said. “It’s hard to explain but think about a car that slides long into the pit box. The tire changer starts to take lug nuts off. You push the car back, you jack it up, change the tires and everything’s fine.

“That’s also hitting the lug nuts outside the pit box. By the rule, the 48 shouldn’t have been penalized. I questioned it during the broadcast because it failed the eye test.”

Letarte’s “bigger issue” was that Johnson’s crew chief, Chad Knaus, knew NASCAR wouldn’t penalize the team, but others, including race-winning crew chief Cole Pearn, did not.

“NASCAR gets criticized about consistency, this had nothing to do with consistency,” Letarte said. “I have an issue with communication. … Chad Knaus is a seven-time champion. If he needs a rule explained in further detail I think all the competitors should get a, ‘hey, guess what guys? This was a topic of conversation. If you have questions, come talk to us.'”

Petty also had an issue with some teams not knowing the rules and the “subtleties of the rules.”

“How can there be a subtlety for this rule, no subtlety for that rule and part of the guys know it and part of the guys don’t?” Petty asked. “I don’t know what sport we’re playing because that doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Said Letarte: “Words on paper are very different from a call in a race. It’s not in-bounds or out-of-bounds. It’s kind of the flow.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Recapping Cup, Xfinity races at Charlotte

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the weekend’s action at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte from NBC Charlotte.

What to expect from the show:

  • Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the first race of the Round of 12 for his second playoff win of 2017. He moves to the Round of 8, but there is fierce competition among those drivers vying for the seven remaining spots. We will discuss the playoff drivers and their results from the weekend.
  • The Round of 8 is set for the Xfinity Series playoffs. Plus Alex Bowman, who is succeeding Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the Cup Series, earned his first Xfinity Series win at Charlotte. We will take a look at what’s coming up in the next playoff round.
  • A whole region says thank you to NASCAR’s most popular driver  – fans from the Charlotte area reflect on Earnhardt’s last season as a full-time Cup driver.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Long: It was an ‘over the moon’ weekend for Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr.

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 9, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — Alex Bowman’s grandmother Loretta is fond of saying “over the moon” for significant events.

Her grandson gave her reason to cheer by winning Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but it’s a phrase that also could be used for Martin Truex Jr., winner of Sunday’s Cup race there.

Truex’s victory moved him into the third round, putting him one step from the championship race next month at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Also significant is that Truex scored five more playoff points, giving him 64 playoff points. Only two drivers are within 40 playoff points of Truex: Kyle Busch has 41 playoff points and Kyle Larson has 34.

That’s key because in the next round, the remaining eight title contenders will have their points reset to 4,000 and then have their playoff points added. At this point, Truex will begin the next round with 4,064 points and would have a 25-point lead on Busch, who would be the closest driver.

With two more races in this round, there are 14 playoff points available (five points for a win in each of the two races and one point for each of the four total stages).

At least one driver will advance from the third round to the championship race via points. In two of the previous three years, three drivers advanced via points because those no longer eligible for the title won races and took away those automatic spots in the championship finale. Last year, only one driver made it on points as title contenders won each of the three races in the third round.

Despite the advantage in points, Truex isn’t about to assume he can coast into the championship race if he doesn’t win in the next round.

“If three guys win that are behind us in points and somebody like Kyle Busch doesn’t have a win but has a decent consistent run and we have two or three bad races, we could be out just like that,’’ Truex told NBC Sports.

Crew chief Cole Pearn told NBC Sports: “You can never have enough protection. That last round has a history coming down to points.’’

FAMILIAR POSITION

Chase Elliott’s second-place finish Sunday marked the sixth time in his Cup career (71 races) he’s finished second. It ranks second (naturally) all-time among drivers without a Cup victory. G.C. Spencer was a runner-up seven times without scoring a win.

Elliott, though, has a way to go to match James Hylton’s record of 12 runner-ups before scoring his first career Cup victory.

Elliott is closing on his father’s mark. Bill Elliott was a runner-up eight times before he won his first Cup race.

SPECIAL MOMENT

Sean Bowman admits he nearly broke down emotionally in victory lane after his son, Alex, won Saturday night’s rain-delayed Xfinity race.

It has been quite a journey for father and son, starting with the father, who was a race fan and saw his son’s fascination with cars. It led to Alex driving quarter midgets, then to midgets before moving to stock cars with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (he was rookie of the year), ARCA and then NASCAR.

“We bonded so much over racing, traveling the country together,’’ Alex Bowman told Nate Ryan in the NASCAR on NBC podcast.

So to be there when Alex won was a special moment for Sean.

“It was pretty emotional,’’ Sean Bowman told NBC Sports. “It means a lot for him to come out and run against the caliber of competition he did.’’

Other family members were at the race, including Bowman’s grandmother. She was in the stands and didn’t make it down to victory lane, but they talked shortly after his win on the phone.

Sunday was his grandmother’s birthday, so Bowman said he wished her happy birthday while standing in victory lane. No doubt, she was “over the moon’’ with that.

Sonoma Raceway not in immediate danger from grassland fires

Sonoma Raceway
By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT
Sonoma Raceway announced it is not “at immediate risk” from grassland fires that are being battled near the road course in California.

Sonoma issued a statement from track president and general manager Steve Page on the status of the North Bay fires as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

“All of us at Sonoma Raceway extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those who have been touched by the devastating North Bay fires. Our facilities team and a number of local fire companies have been battling grassland fires on Cougar Mountain and elsewhere around our property, and at this point it does not appear any of the raceway’s structures or other facilities are at immediate risk. We appreciate all of the good wishes that have flooded in from friends around the state and country.”

Source: Sonoma Raceway

The road course hosts the annual NASCAR Cup Series and K&N Pro Series West races in June as well as the season finale for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

According to the Napa Valley Register, the first major fire began in Atlas Peak area around 1 a.m. ET. A fire in Calistoga burned into Sonoma County and has burned 35,000 acres.

The paper reports hundreds of residents have been forced to evacuate and schools from Calistoga to Napa are closed Monday due to the “unprecedented nature of so many fires ringing the Napa Valley.”

Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann that the counties of Napa, Lake and Sonoma have seven large fires combined.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 9, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT
NASCAR makes its return trip to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with the Cup and Camping World Truck Series.

The Xfinity Series is off this week.

The Cup Series holds the Alabama 500, the second race of the Round of 12 in the playoffs. The Truck Series competes in the Fred’s 250, its first playoff elimination race.

Here are the entry lists for both races.

Cup – Alabama 500

Forty cars are entered.

J.J. Yeley will driver the No. 7 Chevrolet for Tommy Baldwin Racing. Brendan Gaughan is entered in the No. 75 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the last race at Talladega in May after a last-lap pass of Kyle Busch. He beat Jamie McMurray and Busch to the finish.

This race was won last year by Joey Logano after he led 45 laps. He beat Brian Scott and Denny Hamlin.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Fred’s 250

There are 32 trucks entered. No full-time Cup drivers are entered.

This race was won last year by Alabama native Grant Enfinger, who led 45 of that race’s 94 laps.

He beat Spencer Gallagher, Timothy Peters and Rico Abreu.

Click here for the entry list.