Today’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
The second round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs begins with today’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The field still in contention for the NASCAR Cup championship was cut from 16 to 12 drivers after last weekend’s race at Dover International Speedway.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern):

START: Charles Bowman, Charlotte and North Carolina Market President, Bank of America; Karen Calder, Executive Director – Classroom Central; and three teachers will give the command to start engines at 1:02 p.m. Green flag is set for 1:10 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 334 laps (500 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 90. Stage 2 ends on Lap 180.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 10 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 11 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Carly Pearce will perform the anthem at 12:55 p.m., followed by a flyover by one C-130 from the 145th Airlift Wing in Charlotte, N.C.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at noon on NBC. The Performance Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. on goprn.com and affiliates. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 79 degrees and a 54 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Jimmie Johnson won last fall’s race, leading a race-high 155 of 334 laps. Matt Kenseth finished second and Kasey Kahne was third. Austin Dillon won this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at CMS on May 28.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Ryan Reed advances in Xfinity playoffs after intense battle with Brendan Gaughan

By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2017, 12:49 AM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — Brendan Gaughan could see his playoff stakes in his rear-view mirror and on the scoring pylon.

“I’m a driver that pays attention to things,” Gaughan said. “It’s not like it’s not sitting there in front of my face.”

Ryan Reed was one spot behind him on the track, but one spot ahead of Gaughan in the playoff standings.

Behind Reed was Brandon Jones, Gaughan’s teammate at Richard Childress Racing and his last, best chance to advance to the second round of the Xfinity playoffs. If Jones passed Reed, Gaughan was in.

Those were the stakes for the last 10 laps of Saturday’s rain-delayed race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I knew (Jones) wanted that spot as bad as I wanted him to not have the spot,” Reed said. “I know him and Brendan are friends. He wanted to give him that gift. But obviously, I raced my guts out. That’s probably the hardest five laps I’ve ever driven in a race car.”

But the gift never arrived.

When the checkered flag fell on the Drive for the Cure 300, Gaughan finished 11th and was eliminated. Reed placed 12th and advanced to the second round for the second time.

Almost 50 laps earlier, Reed thought his night was over.

After a long night of battling Gaughan, Reed’s No. 16 Ford was running 22nd after becoming extremely loose and falling through the field. Gaughan sat 14th.

“Our setup, we would go really free on the long run,” said Reed, who thought he had a top-12 car on short runs. “It’s kind of like a light switch, once we seemed like we got that right rear (tire) at a certain temperature it was just gone.”

Reed was saved by a caution, courtesy of oil left on the track by the No. 52 of Joey Gase with 40 laps to go.

“There’s our gift,” Reed told his team over the radio.

A two-time Daytona winner, the 24-year-old Reed believes playoff races come down to “one or two moments where you’ve got to lay it all out on the line.”

The moment that ensured Reed would advance to the Round of 8 came with 17 to go. Reed was chasing Gaughan in 12th when they both came upon William Byron, who was dropping through the field on older tires after staying out the previous caution.

Exiting Turn 2, Gaughan dove beneath Byron. He left just enough room for Reed to squeeze between them.

“That was my best shot, and I honestly thought I cleared them both,” Reed said. “(Gaughan) did a real gnarly slide job down into (Turn) 3 and he did a heck of a job driving that thing to keep him in front of me.”

But Gaughan couldn’t track down Elliott Sadler for 10th and Jones couldn’t get to Reed.

Gaughan joined Blake Koch, Jeremy Clements and Michael Annett in being eliminated from title contention.

“Would have loved to have a caution,” Gaughan said. “That would have been awesome to have a late-race restart on that one. I’d have paid money for that.”

A “relieved” Reed and the remaining playoff drivers kick off the Round of 8 on Oct. 21 at Kansas Speedway.

“I’m going to enjoy this off week,” Reed said. “It’s kind of rude what they do honestly the way they schedule an off week. Because if you don’t advance, you’ve got a long time to think about it. So I’m glad I can think about going into Kansas and competing for a championship and having fun.”

William Byron enters Round of 8 as Xfinity points leader

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — William Byron is the points leader heading into the Round of 8 after the completion of the opening round Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race cut the playoff field from 12 to eight drivers. Byron leads with 3,026 points after the reset. He has a three-point lead on JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier and a six-point lead on teammate Elliott Sadler.

First through eighth is separated by 22 points.

Click here for points report

Results from Xfinity race at Charlotte

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2017, 11:46 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — Alex Bowman celebrated his first career Xfinity win, while Sam Hornish Jr. placed second in just his fifth series start of the season. 

Ryan Blaney, who won at Charlotte in May, finished third. He was followed by Austin Dillon and Brennan Poole, the highest-finishing playoff driver.

Bowman’s win was his first in 51 career starts. This was the first of two races he’ll drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in the Xfinity Series before taking over Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s No. 88 Cup ride next year at Hendrick Motorsports. Bowman will be back with the No. 42 Ganassi car at Phoenix in November.

Click here for race results

Alex Bowman triumphs at Charlotte for first career Xfinity victory

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — Alex Bowman, making his first Xfintiy Series start of the season, took the lead with 32 laps left and won Saturday night’s rain-delayed race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While Bowman, who will take over Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Cup ride next season, celebrated his first career Xfinity win, four the 12 playoff contenders were eliminated from title contention.

Ryan Reed held on for the eighth and final transfer spot to the next round, beating Brendan Gaughan by one point. 

Advancing to the next round of the playoffs are Justin Allgaier, William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft and Reed.

Eliminated from title contention were Brendan Gaughan, Jeremy Clements, Blake Koch and Michael Annett.

Sam Hornish Jr. finished second. Ryan Blaney, who won the May race at this track, placed third.

Rain delayed the start of the race more than five hours.

That didn’t matter to Bowman, who scored his first series win in 51 starts.

To get my first win here in my second home at Charlotte means so much,’’ Bowman told NBCSN.

Stage 1 Winner: Erik Jones

Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Suarez

Who else had a good race: Sam Hornish Jr. started 31st in just his fifth start of the season. He was up to second at the beginning of the final stage and ran in the top five most of the rest of the night, finishing second. … Brennan Poole placed fifth, ranking as the highest-finishing playoff driver. It marked his third consecutive top-five finish.

Who had a bad race: Blake Koch battled power steering issues, losing a lap before the opening stage ended. He fell a second lap down and never recovered, finishing 25th.  … Angela Ruch brought out the first two cautions for incidents and finished 36th. … Justin Allgaier hit a battery from Ruch’s car after her crash and that caused cooling issues. His engine later expired and he finished 33rd. … Spencer Gallagher had a tire go down and it caused too much damage to repair. He finished 34th. … A slow pit stop and then a penalty for an uncontrolled tire in the final 40 laps cost Daniel Suarez a chance for the win. He finished eighth.

Notable: The cars of Matt Tifft and Blake Koch failed inspection after the race. Both cars were too low. The infraction is likely an L1 penalty. A similar infraction earlier this year in the series was a 10-point penalty. Tifft advances to the next round by 16 points, so a 10-p0int penalty wouldn’t alter the eight playoff contenders if that’s the penalty. 

Quote of the night: “That’s what you do in playoffs, that’s what the best playoff teams do in any sport no matter who much you’re down, no matter how much you need, you just find a way,’’ Ryan Reed on advancing by one point to the next round of the playoffs.

What’s next: The series is off until Oct. 21 at Kansas Speedway.

