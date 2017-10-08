Ryan Newman finishes last after crash at Charlotte

CONCORD, North Carolina – Ryan Newman‘s race ended on Lap 44 when he was involved in a crash with Clint Bowyer during Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Newman finished 40th.

Bowyer drifted high off Turn 2, hit the wall and came down, striking Newman’s car in the right rear quarterpanel. That sent Newman’s car into the outside wall and down across the track. Newman slowly continued until flames appeared and he climbed out of the car.

“I know I got tight underneath him and washed up and checked up,” Newman told NBC of the contact with Bowyer. “I don’t know if he turned me on purpose. He had a right too. It was either my mistake or his mistake. We were both going to same piece of real estate.”

Bowyer’s team made repairs and continued in the 334-lap race.

Newman was eliminated from playoff contention last weekend at Dover.