Getty Images

Results, stats for Cup Series race at Charlotte

By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. won the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to open the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

It is his sixth win of the year and his fifth at a 1.5-mile track.

The top five were Truex, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray.

Martin Truex Jr. increases points lead with Charlotte win; Kyle Busch drops to sixth

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT
Following his win Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. now leads the Cup Series playoffs by 34 points over Kyle Larson.

Truex entered the Round of 12 with an 18-point lead over Kyle Busch.

Busch leaves Charlotte in sixth, 51 points back after finishing 29th, six laps down following multiple accidents.

The bottom four drivers in the standings heading to Talladega are Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Jimmie Johnson: NASCAR said no penalty for servicing car outside pit box at end of stop

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 8, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Jimmie Johnson couldn’t tell if his front tire changer hit a lug nut when his No. 48 Chevrolet was outside the pit box during a yellow-flag stop Sunday.

But the seven-time series champion said it ultimately didn’t matter because NASCAR previously had told the team it wouldn’t be penalized in such an instance.

Johnson was running fourth in Sunday’s Bank of America 500 when he entered the pits under a Lap 280 caution. When the jack dropped, he took off but stopped several feet beyond his box when crew chief Chad Knaus apparently noticed a missing lug nut.

“At (New Hampshire) a couple of weeks ago, we had a similar thing happen, and NASCAR informed us that we didn’t need to back up into our pit box to complete the stop, so that’s why (crew chief) Chad (Knaus) stopped me where he did,” Johnson said. “They informed us that doesn’t count as equipment outside of the box (which is a penalty). So I was going off Chad’s cue, stopped, put the lug nut on, and off we went.”

Per NASCAR’s pit penalty card, servicing a car outside the box is usually a one-lap penalty. But NASCAR spokesman Kurt Culbert said it considered Johnson’s stop to be completed (albeit with a missing lug nut), and that it allowed teams to work outside their stalls if a unsecure lug nut was discovered after the stop. By stopping and backing up, Culbert said Johnson’s team essentially had served its own penalty.

Johnson said he couldn’t tell if a lug nut actually was loose.

“I saw him stabbing at the left front,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said. “I don’t know if one came off, or he was just behind, it’s hard to really see from my perspective what was going on. When the jack came off, he was still lunging for the car, so I knew something was wrong.”

Johnson made another stop under yellow on Lap 327, ensuring all of his lug nuts were tight regardless to avoid a postrace penalty.

“If we would have known there was another caution, we’d just go and run and come in and put all the lug nuts back on and be fine,” Johnson said. “To go to the end, you get nervous and don’t want to get fined.

Johnson fell to 15th after the slow pit stops but rallied for a seventh, his fourth top 10 in five races.

“The track had little grip,” he said. “Clean air was fast. As soon as you got to someone or around someone, you’re like three-quarters of a second slower and out of control. Traffic and passing was really tough, and we had to come through the traffic a couple of times. We’re one of the few cars that could pass, and passing was still just a disaster. It was so hard to pass. The car wasn’t easy to drive or fun to drive.”

Martin Truex Jr. wins Bank of America 500 to open second round of playoffs

By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

CONCORD, North Carolina — Martin Truex Jr. won the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in an overtime finish, opening the second round of the playoffs with his sixth Cup win of the year.

It is Truex’s second Charlotte win after winning the 2016 Coke 600.

Truex beat Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray to the checkered flag following a caution for Kurt Busch spinning with three laps to go. The overtime finish added three laps to the race’s scheduled 334-lap length.

“It was tough out there today,” Truex told NBC. “The car was a handful. It was really hot. … The pit crew was flawless. Got us track position and we were able to keep it.”

Truex led 91 laps. He has won both opening-round playoff races after also winning at Chicagoland.

“This time of year you want to be clicking on all cylinders and today we did,” Truex said. “We just did everything right.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Chase Elliott earned his fourth runner-up finish of the year and his third in four races. … Kevin Harvick led a race-high 149 laps before earning his 10th top five and his second of the playoffs. He finished outside the top 15 the previous two races. … Jamie McMurray earned his third top five of the year and his first top 10 of the playoffs.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Ryan Newman finished last after a two-car crash with Clint Bowyer on Lap 44 … Erik Jones finished 17th after multiple pit stops early in the race to fix a broken shock mount …. Kyle Busch finished 29th, six laps down after causing three cautions, the last coming with nine laps to go … Danica Patrick and David Ragan were eliminated after a wreck with 69 laps to go … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 13th after being caught speeding during the final pit stop.

NOTABLE: Five of Truex’s six wins this season have come at 1.5-mile tracks. Truex’s average finish at 1.5-mile tracks this season is third. … Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 12th in his last Cup start at Charlotte.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “You hate to finish second because it means you were close to first. But hopefully we’ll have our day soon.” – Chase Elliott

WHAT’S NEXT: Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 15 on NBC

Kevin Harvick wins Stage 2 of Bank of America 500 at Charlotte

By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — Kevin Harvick dominated to win Stage 2 of the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after also winning Stage 1.

It is his fifth stage win of the year. Before Sunday Harvick had not won a stage since Atlanta in February.

Harvick has led 103 of the race’s first 180 laps.

The top 10 after 180 laps: Harvick, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, pole-sitter Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney and Jamie McMurray.

The stage was slowed by two cautions.

The first waved on Lap 117 when Michael McDowell spun on his own in Turn 2 without hitting anything.

Kyle Busch brought out the second caution on Lap 136 when he got into the wall in Turn 3, causing significant damage to his right rear. Busch was running second at the time. It is the second time Busch has made contact with the wall this weekend.

Busch finished the stage in 31st, two laps down.

Kasey Kahne finished the stage in 19th, one lap down after having to pit for a flat tire shortly after a Lap 121 restart.

The race is scheduled to be complete after Lap 334.