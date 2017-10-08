Martin Truex Jr. wins Bank of America 500 to open second round of playoffs

CONCORD, North Carolina — Martin Truex Jr. won the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in an overtime finish, opening the second round of the playoffs with his sixth Cup win of the year.

It is Truex’s second Charlotte win after winning the 2016 Coke 600.

Truex beat Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray to the checkered flag following a caution for Kurt Busch spinning with three laps to go. The overtime finish added three laps to the race’s scheduled 334-lap length.

“It was tough out there today,” Truex told NBC. “The car was a handful. It was really hot. … The pit crew was flawless. Got us track position and we were able to keep it.”

Truex led 91 laps. He has won both opening-round playoff races after also winning at Chicagoland.

“This time of year you want to be clicking on all cylinders and today we did,” Truex said. “We just did everything right.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Chase Elliott earned his fourth runner-up finish of the year and his third in four races. … Kevin Harvick led a race-high 149 laps before earning his 10th top five and his second of the playoffs. He finished outside the top 15 the previous two races. … Jamie McMurray earned his third top five of the year and his first top 10 of the playoffs.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Ryan Newman finished last after a two-car crash with Clint Bowyer on Lap 44 … Erik Jones finished 17th after multiple pit stops early in the race to fix a broken shock mount …. Kyle Busch finished 29th, six laps down after causing three cautions, the last coming with nine laps to go … Danica Patrick and David Ragan were eliminated after a wreck with 69 laps to go … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 13th after being caught speeding during the final pit stop.

NOTABLE: Five of Truex’s six wins this season have come at 1.5-mile tracks. Truex’s average finish at 1.5-mile tracks this season is third. … Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 12th in his last Cup start at Charlotte.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “You hate to finish second because it means you were close to first. But hopefully we’ll have our day soon.” – Chase Elliott

WHAT’S NEXT: Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 15 on NBC