Kyle Busch makes contact with wall, falls a lap behind leaders

CONCORD, North Carolina – Kyle Busch made contact with the Turn 3 wall on Lap 136 while running second to bring out the caution in Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch pitted with the leaders. His team worked on the right rear.

It was the second time Busch had hit the wall this weekend. He was among those who slapped the wall Friday in practice.

The incident continues Busch’s frustration at this track. Charlotte is only active track he’s not won a points Cup race in his career.

Busch returned to the track in 31st, one lap behind the leaders.

Leader Kevin Harvick put Busch down a second lap on Lap 162 of the 334-lap race. Busch was running 32nd at the time.

Busch hit the wall again on Lap 215 while running 30th, three laps behind the leaders.