Kevin Harvick wins Stage 2 of Bank of America 500 at Charlotte

CONCORD, North Carolina — Kevin Harvick dominated to win Stage 2 of the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after also winning Stage 1.
It is his fifth stage win of the year. Before Sunday Harvick had not won a stage since Atlanta in February.
Harvick has led 103 of the race’s first 180 laps.
The top 10 after 180 laps: Harvick, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, pole-sitter Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney and Jamie McMurray.
The stage was slowed by two cautions.
The first waved on Lap 117 when Michael McDowell spun on his own in Turn 2 without hitting anything.
Kyle Busch brought out the second caution on Lap 136 when he got into the wall in Turn 3, causing significant damage to his right rear. Busch was running second at the time. It is the second time Busch has made contact with the wall this weekend.
Busch finished the stage in 31st, two laps down.
Kasey Kahne finished the stage in 19th, one lap down after having to pit for a flat tire shortly after a Lap 121 restart.
The race is scheduled to be complete after Lap 334.
