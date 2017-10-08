Kevin Harvick wins Stage 1 of Bank of America 500

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, North Carolina — Kevin Harvick won Stage 1 of the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his fourth stage win of the year.

Harvick led the final 39 laps of the stage after taking the lead from Chase Elliott on a restart.

The top 10 through 90 laps is Harvick, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, pole-sitter Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson.

Martin Truex Jr. finished 12th in the stage. It is the first time he has finished outside the top 10 in Stage 1 since the July race at Daytona.

The stage was slowed by two cautions. The first was a competition caution on Lap 35.

Kyle Larson missed his pit stall under caution and had to pit again. He restarted 31st before charging his way to the top five.

The second caution waved on Lap 44 for a crash involving Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman. The crash was triggered when Bowyer bounced off the wall on the backstretch and into Newman, who was turned into the wall. Newman’s No. 31 Chevrolet briefly erupted in flames, but Newman was able to exit the car quickly unharmed.

“I know I got tight underneath him and washed up and checked up,” Newman told NBC. “I don’t know if he turned me on purpose. He had a right too. It was either my mistake or his mistake. We were both going to same piece of real estate.”

Harvick took the lead on the ensuing Lap 52 restart.

Hamlin led 40 laps and Elliott led 11.

The second stage of the race will end on Lap 180.