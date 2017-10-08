Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ato Boldon goes behind the scenes of Joe Gibbs Racing’s pit crew training (video)

By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Ato Boldon, a former Olympic runner, recently embedded himself at Joe Gibbs Racing to look at the team’s strength and conditioning practices for its many pit crews.

Boldon talked with JGR’s strength coach Adam Mosher and Jena Gatses, a doctor of physical therapy.

Watch the above video to see what Boldon found.

Brian France: NASCAR seeks to control expenses ‘in a way not done in motorsports before’

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 8, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — NASCAR chairman Brian France hinted Sunday at drastic changes for the sport as it seeks to manage expenses for teams.

“There’s a lot more we can do, and we’re going to do it,’’ France told NBC Sports at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “That’s what the charter opportunity gives the chance to do. We’re working with (teams) to see how we can control expenses in a way that has not been done in motorsports before.’’

One of NASCAR’s three main tenets is cost containment (along with safety and competition). France met with Andrew Murstein, majority owner of Richard Petty Motorsports, and John Tisch, owner of the NFL’s New York Giants, in July where Murstein discussed the notion of a spending cap for teams.

Murstein told NBC Sports after that meeting that France appeared open to the idea “if we came up with some more details.’’

Asked Sunday what can be done to help teams with costs, France told NBC Sports: “There are structural changes that can be smarter than we’re doing it today that we are working on with the teams to adjust the expense model and other things in a smarter way.”

When will this be done?

“It’s as soon as we can,’’ France said. “It’s a process, but it takes a little bit of time.’’

Costs to team have become a bigger issue this week.

Denny Hamlin raised issues this week about revenue redistribution in the sport and giving teams and drivers the opportunity to make more money.

“The pie has to be shifted for sure,” Hamlin said Wednesday. “The TV dollars coming into NASCAR is higher than it’s ever been, but we’re seeing fewer and fewer teams, and it just can’t survive. So it economically doesn’t make sense. The pie, the amount of TV money that the race teams share, has to go up, in my opinion.”

On Friday, BK Racing’s two cars did not run in practice or qualifying. Brett Moffitt told NBC Sports that the reason the team didn’t run was because “bills were not paid.” Car owner Ron Devine declined comment to NBC Sports. The team was prepared to practice Saturday, but both sessions were canceled by rain. Both cars were to run Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has implemented various rule changes with the long-term goal of saving teams money. NASCAR announced last month that Cup teams will be required to use 13 short block engines for two full race weekends next season to help defray costs. Teams also can only use one engine for Daytona Speedweeks next year.

In the Xfinity Series, teams debuted the flange-fit composite body at Richmond in September. It ran at Dover and will run later this year at Phoenix. The composite body can be used in 2018 for all races except superspeedway events. Series officials plan to make the composite body mandatory in 2019.

Also, NASCAR is experimenting with less on-track activity. Cup teams were on track only two days, including race day, at Pocono and Watkins Glen in August and will have the same schedule later this month at Martinsville Speedway.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Charlotte

By Dustin LongOct 8, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Martin Truex Jr. By opening the second round with his second victory of the playoffs, he puts everyone on notice for Talladega Superspeedway next week.

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch. He nearly won the Coca-Cola 600 in May but will win today to score his first Cup points victory at this track.

Daniel McFadin

Kevin Harvick gets just his second win of the year and his fourth in Charlotte since 2011.

Jerry Bonkowski

Brad Keselowski. While I still think Matt Kenseth is going to win a race during the playoffs, and Charlotte would be a good place to do it, my gut tells me to go with Keselowski Sunday.

Today’s Cup race at Charlotte: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
The second round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs begins with today’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The field still in contention for the NASCAR Cup championship was cut from 16 to 12 drivers after last weekend’s race at Dover International Speedway.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern):

START: Charles Bowman, Charlotte and North Carolina Market President, Bank of America; Karen Calder, Executive Director – Classroom Central; and three teachers will give the command to start engines at 12:52 p.m. Green flag is set for 1 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 334 laps (500 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 90. Stage 2 ends on Lap 180.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 10 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 11 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:10 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Carly Pearce will perform the anthem at 12:45 p.m., followed by a flyover by one C-130 from the 145th Airlift Wing in Charlotte, N.C.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at noon on NBC. The Performance Racing Network radio broadcast begins at noon on goprn.com and affiliates. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 79 degrees and a 54 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Jimmie Johnson won last fall’s race, leading a race-high 155 of 334 laps. Matt Kenseth finished second and Kasey Kahne was third. Austin Dillon won this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at CMS on May 28.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Ryan Reed advances in Xfinity playoffs after intense battle with Brendan Gaughan

By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2017, 12:49 AM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — Brendan Gaughan could see his playoff stakes in his rear-view mirror and on the scoring pylon.

“I’m a driver that pays attention to things,” Gaughan said. “It’s not like it’s not sitting there in front of my face.”

Ryan Reed was one spot behind him on the track, but one spot ahead of Gaughan in the playoff standings.

Behind Reed was Brandon Jones, Gaughan’s teammate at Richard Childress Racing and his last, best chance to advance to the second round of the Xfinity playoffs. If Jones passed Reed, Gaughan was in.

Those were the stakes for the last 10 laps of Saturday’s rain-delayed race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I knew (Jones) wanted that spot as bad as I wanted him to not have the spot,” Reed said. “I know him and Brendan are friends. He wanted to give him that gift. But obviously, I raced my guts out. That’s probably the hardest five laps I’ve ever driven in a race car.”

But the gift never arrived.

When the checkered flag fell on the Drive for the Cure 300, Gaughan finished 11th and was eliminated. Reed placed 12th and advanced to the second round for the second time.

Almost 50 laps earlier, Reed thought his night was over.

After a long night of battling Gaughan, Reed’s No. 16 Ford was running 22nd after becoming extremely loose and falling through the field. Gaughan sat 14th.

“Our setup, we would go really free on the long run,” said Reed, who thought he had a top-12 car on short runs. “It’s kind of like a light switch, once we seemed like we got that right rear (tire) at a certain temperature it was just gone.”

Reed was saved by a caution, courtesy of oil left on the track by the No. 52 of Joey Gase with 40 laps to go.

“There’s our gift,” Reed told his team over the radio.

A two-time Daytona winner, the 24-year-old Reed believes playoff races come down to “one or two moments where you’ve got to lay it all out on the line.”

The moment that ensured Reed would advance to the Round of 8 came with 17 to go. Reed was chasing Gaughan in 12th when they both came upon William Byron, who was dropping through the field on older tires after staying out the previous caution.

Exiting Turn 2, Gaughan dove beneath Byron. He left just enough room for Reed to squeeze between them.

“That was my best shot, and I honestly thought I cleared them both,” Reed said. “(Gaughan) did a real gnarly slide job down into (Turn) 3 and he did a heck of a job driving that thing to keep him in front of me.”

But Gaughan couldn’t track down Elliott Sadler for 10th and Jones couldn’t get to Reed.

Gaughan joined Blake Koch, Jeremy Clements and Michael Annett in being eliminated from title contention.

“Would have loved to have a caution,” Gaughan said. “That would have been awesome to have a late-race restart on that one. I’d have paid money for that.”

A “relieved” Reed and the remaining playoff drivers kick off the Round of 8 on Oct. 21 at Kansas Speedway.

“I’m going to enjoy this off week,” Reed said. “It’s kind of rude what they do honestly the way they schedule an off week. Because if you don’t advance, you’ve got a long time to think about it. So I’m glad I can think about going into Kansas and competing for a championship and having fun.”