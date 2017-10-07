Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Saturday’s schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 7, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Today marks the end of the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. The field of 12 championship contenders will be cut to eight after this afternoon’s Drive for The Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano is the defending race winner; Ryan Blaney won the May race.

Here’s today’s schedule for both the Cup and Xfinity Series with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Drive for The Cure 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Today’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series moves to its third race of the playoffs – and the first elimination race that will cut the field from 12 to eight drivers – in today’s Drive for the Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here is all the info you need for the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Fara Palumbo, Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer at BCNSNC and a breast cancer survivor, will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 3:16 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Beth Spangler will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. NBCSN’s race broadcast begins at 3 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and can be heard also at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 78 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano led just 12 laps, but that was enough to win this race last year. Elliott Sadler finished second, while Daniel Suarez was third. Ryan Blaney won in May, leading 107 of 200 laps.

STARTING LINEUP:  Qualifying is at 12:05 p.m.

Charlotte to reapply PJ1 traction compound after issue spraying it

By Dustin LongOct 6, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

CONCORD, North Carolina — Charlotte Motor Speedway will reapply the PJ1 traction compound early Saturday after an issue in spraying it Friday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and David Ragan all hit the wall in Friday’s Cup practice.

“We discovered the sprayer heads on our machine – one was partially clogged, the other was not spraying enough and there is not enough substance on the race track in Turn 4,” Don Hawk, senior vice president of business affairs for Speedway Motorsports, Inc., told motorsport.com.

Drivers who wrecked reported how slick the traction compound was.

“Just unfortunate that I got up in the stuff, the grippy stuff and it was slick,’’ Busch said after qualifying fourth. “It just kind of washed us right out to the fence.” 

Earnhardt hit the wall moments after Cup practice began Friday and had to go to a backup car. Keselowski, Busch and Ragan did not go to a backup car.

“The stuff that they sprayed down, it’s had a bad reaction to the sun or something that has made it really slick,’’ Earnhardt said. “We saw at Bristol it takes some heat and some activity to work it in … and create grip but we’ve never seen it like this. I know it’s the same stuff that they’ve used in the past and we’ve not had any issues with here and at New Hampshire and other places.’’

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t crash but he had an anxious moment when he ran through it in practice.

“It’s the opposite of traction right now,’’ he said. “I got a little high off of Turn 2. It’s just as slick in (Turns) 1 and 2 as it is in 3 and 4. None of us are going to go run there on purpose to get that in.

“At a place like (New Hampshire), you’re running 70 miles an hour in the corner vs. 170 and can kind of run it in, you’ve got modifieds that help run it. I don’t really see us running that in, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out. None of us really thought that the compound traction really helped us last race here. We thought it was a little bit slicker as well. It will be interesting to see how it works.’’

Martin Truex Jr., who didn’t have any issues in practice, expressed confidence in the compound.

“I think as we move through the weekend it will get better and better,’’ Truex said.

 and on Facebook

 

Starting lineup for the Bank of America 500

By Daniel McFadinOct 6, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Completing the top five are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.

Here’s where the remaining 12 playoff drivers will start the race.

Denny Hamlin – pole

Matt Kenseth – second

Kevin Harvick – third

Kyle Busch – fourth

Brad Keselowski – sixth

Chase Elliott – seventh

Kyle Larson – 10th

Ryan Blaney – 15th

Martin Truex Jr. – 17th

Jamie McMurray – 18th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 22nd

Jimmie Johnson – 25th

Click here for the full starting lineup.

BK Racing cars do not turn a lap in practice, qualifying Friday at Charlotte

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 6, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, North Carolina — Both of BK Racing’s cars did not go on track Friday, missing Cup practice and qualifying Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Bills were not paid,’’ Brett Moffitt, driver of the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota, told NBC Sports.

BK Racing owner Ron Devine declined comment to NBC Sports when informed of Moffitt’s comment.

Asked if his cars would be on track for Saturday’s practices, Devine texted NBC Sports: “Wait and see.’’

Moffitt, who drove the No. 83 two weekends ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for BK Racing, said this was not a new issue.

“We had an issue similar to this at Loudon and it got taken care of earlier in the day,’’ Moffitt said. “We’ll see about this one. You just wait and find out. That’s about all we can do.’’

Moffitt and Corey LaJoie both took part in all three practice sessions at New Hampshire, qualified and raced. Moffitt finished 32nd and LaJoie placed 27th.

The No. 23 car for BK Racing, which has a charter, has run every race this season. The No. 83 car for BK Racing, which does not have a charter, has run all but two races this season.

In January, KickintheTires.net reported an arbitration ruling was signed by North Carolina Superior Court Judge Richard Doughton that BK Racing was to pay Race Engines Plus $1,462,648. The money was owned from 2013-15 for use of its engines, parts and rent. The ruling states that Race Engines Plus was not wrong to withhold engines and engines parts to the team in the offseason in 2014 and following a split between the two entities in April 2015. The ruling also stated that Race Engines Plus was to return engines and engine parts that were still being held as of Dec. 2016.

In August, Fronstretch.com reported on some of the financial difficulties BK Racing had had and that Devine said that Gray Gaulding, who drove for the team earlier this season, owed him $560,000 in sponsorship money, while owing him $1.36 million overall.

 and on Facebook

 