Saturday morning Cup practice, Xfinity qualifying at Charlotte rained out

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
The second practice session for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been rained out.

The practice was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Final Cup practice is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Xfinity Series qualifying has also been rained out. The starting lineup will according to the rulebook, based on owner points.

The Drive for the Cure 300 is set to begin at 3:01 p.m. on NBCSN.

Xfinity Series race at Charlotte in rain delay

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — The Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is in a rain delay.

The Drive for the Cure 300 was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rain also forced the cancellation of Xfinity qualifying and both Cup practice sessions Saturday.

When the race starts Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney will start on the front row.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on skeleton helmet design: ‘Make everybody think I’m a little crazy’

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a one helmet kind of guy.

The reason is simple. They’re kind of expensive.

“When people come asking for helmets, it is kind of hard to give them away because that is the only helmet I have from that season,” Earnhardt said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I like to keep it myself and store it away. So, I don’t have a whole lot of helmets floating around. I know that Tony (Stewart) was really smart wearing a different one each week, I probably should have done something like that. The Stilo’s (brand of helmet) I’ve got are $3-5,000 apiece and I ain’t buying them. So, I just wear the same one all year.”

Since he only has to worry about one helmet, the 14-time most popular driver has made sure it counts. Each helmet has a special skeleton-themed design created by Nick Pastura.

MORE: A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s helmets through the years

So what’s up with the skeletons? Besides being creepy.

“When I started racing in the Xfinity Series in ’98 or ’99, I think, we started getting helmets from Nick Pastura and he used to paint backdrops for rock and roll tours like Guns N’ Roses and so forth, so I figured he could paint a mean skull,” Earnhardt said. “So, I just told him to put something on the back that would make everybody think I’m a little crazy (laughter) and make all those drivers wonder about me. And we just never have changed the theme.

“I don’t know what else I’d put on there anyway. I think it was more about ‘Hey Nick, you just have fun with this and do whatever you want to do.’ I like skulls and pirates and all that good stuff. So, just have fun with it. And he just does something new every time. And he’s done an amazing job.”

But Pastura will get to design one more helmet for Earnhardt before he retires from full-time Cup competition following this season.

Pastura will design the helmet Earnhardt will wear in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Earnhardt’s final start. Earnhardt didn’t provide any details on the helmet, but it will be in addition to driving a paint scheme based on the first Budweiser car Earnhardt drove at the beginning of his Cup career.

Once the race is over, Earnhardt will give his helmet to team owner Rick Hendrick.

“If the car makes it through the race, I’m going to take the car and Rick can have the helmet. That is our deal,” Earnhardt said. “That is the same deal he had with Jeff (Gordon) is that Jeff gave him the helmet and Jeff got the car.  And so, I think that is the same deal I’m going to get with Rick.”

Final Cup practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway rained out

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
The final practice session for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was cancelled due to rain.

The session has been scheduled to run from 1 – 1:50 p.m. ET

Both of Saturday’s Cup practice sessions and the Xfinity qualifying session were rained out.

Kyle Larson was fastest in the Cup’s only practice session on Friday.

Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth will start on the front row of the race, which is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

 

Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney on front row of Xfinity race at Charlotte

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT
After Xfinity qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway was rained out, the field for the Drive for the Cure 300 has been set due to owner points. The race is scheduled to start at 3:01 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney will start on the front row.

Completing the top five are Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Justin Allgaier (playoff driver).

Here is where the rest of the 12 playoff drivers will start.

William Byron – sixth

Elliott Sadler – seventh

Daniel Hemric – eighth

Brennan Poole – ninth

Ryan Reed – 11th

Cole Custer – 13th

Matt Tifft – 14th

Blake Koch – 15th

Brendan Gaughan – 16th

Michael Annett – 17th

Jeremy Clements – 23rd

Click here for the starting lineup.