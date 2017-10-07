Saturday morning Cup practice, Xfinty qualifying at Charlotte rained out

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The second practice session for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been rained out.

The practice was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Final Cup practice is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Xfinity Series qualifying has also been rained out. The starting lineup will be set the rulebook.

The Drive for the Cure 300 is set to begin at 3:01 p.m. on NBCSN.