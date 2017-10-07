Bank of America 500 moved up to 1:10 p.m. ET on Sunday

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The start time for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. ET due to the threat of weather.

The race will still air on NBC.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. The driver-crew chief meeting will take place at 11 a.m. and driver introductions begin 12:20 p.m.

The opening race of the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was originally scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m.

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole.