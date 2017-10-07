Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Alex Bowman triumphs at Charlotte for first career Xfinity victory

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — Alex Bowman, making his first Xfintiy Series start of the season, took the lead 32 laps left and won Saturday night’s rain-delayed race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While Bowman, who will take over Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Cup ride next season, celebrated his first career Xfinity win, four the 12 playoff contenders were eliminated from title contention.

Ryan Reed held on for the eighth and final transfer spot to the next round, beating Brendan Gaughan by one point. 

Advancing to the next round of the playoffs are Justin Allgaier, William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft and Reed.

Sam Hornish Jr. finished second. Ryan Blaney, who won the May race at this track, placed third.

Stage 1 Winner: Erik Jones

Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Suarez

Who else had a good race: Sam Hornish Jr. started 31st in just his fifth start of the season. He was up to second at the beginning of the final stage and ran in the top five most of the rest of the night, finishing second. 

Who had a bad race: Blake Koch battled power steering issues, losing a lap before the opening stage ended. He fell a second lap down and never recovered, finishing 25th.  … Angela Ruch brought out the first two cautions for incidents and finished 36th. … Justin Allgaier hit a battery from Ruch’s car after her crash and caused cooling issues. His engine later expired and he finished 33rd. … Spencer Gallagher had a tire go down and cause too much damage to repair, finishing 34th. … A slow pit stop and then a penalty for an uncontrolled tire in the final 40 laps cost Daniel Suarez a chance for the win.

Notable: Alex Bowman became the ninth driver to score his first career Xfinity Series win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

What’s next: The series is off until Oct. 21 at Kansas Speedway.

Rain, rain go away – it won’t be a problem next fall at Charlotte with rain tires

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 7, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — The rain that was a bane of NASCAR fans Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be anticipated next year.

While rain delayed Saturday’s Xfinity race and the threat of it moved the start of Sunday’s Cup race up an hour, rain next year won’t be as much of a problem.

With NASCAR racing on the track’s roval, rain tires will be available for both series a year from now. It’s a decision NASCAR made a couple of weeks ago, Stu Grant, general manager of worldwide racing for Goodyear, told NBC Sports.

“There was some debate about whether or not we should run rain tires on the roval because of how much you run on the bankings and the speed you may or may not have,’’ Grant said. “There was some due diligence on whether or not rain tires should be run. A lot of modeling, a lot of simulation and it looks like the speeds are going to be comparable to Watkins Glen and NASCAR has made the call, yeah, Goodyear go ahead and have rain tires available for this race a year from now.’’

The rain tires will be the same tires available at other road courses that NASCAR races.

Goodyear also will have rain tires at an Oct. 17-18 test on Charlotte’s roval with Chip Ganassi Racing, Richard Childress Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Furniture Row Racing.

Grant said the test procedure will be the same as other tires tests but admits this will be different since this is a new track for teams.

“The banking that you run here adds a whole different element from a car setup standpoint,’’ Grant said. “It’s different than trying to set up the car for a road course at Sonoma for example. We’re going to learn a lot about the tires and the compound necessary to come here with a good race tire, but the teams are going to learn a lot about how to set the car up properly.’’

The base tire for that test will be the tire combination that is run at Watkins Glen.

“The issue for us is to figure out what is the right compound to marry that road course construction with the asphalt on the road course and the oval pieces,’’ Grant said. “We have purpose-built a number of test tires to make sure we have the right combination.’’

One change that helped Goodyear was the addition of the chicane on the backstretch of the oval to slow cars before entering Turns 3 and 4. Cars will exit the road course portion in Turn 1 and run on the oval through Turn 2 and the backstretch before reaching the chicane.

“If you look back, the original layout, it did not have the chicane on the back,’’ Grant said. “Think about it, you come out of (Turns) 1 and 2 and all the way down the backstretch and through 3 and you can generate some pretty high speeds. It’s difficult to be able to get any kind of a comprise on the car or the tire that allows you to get through the super slow part in the road course and have the durability and the suspension settings on the car to be able to get through Turn 3 at high speeds.

“The chicane was added on the backstretch to slow the entry into 3 and allow you to run a proper road course setup on your car, a good road course tire and run rain tires.’’

Track drying, Charlotte Xfinity race moving closer to green flag

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina — The Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to begin at 8:31 p.m. ET after a lengthy rain delay.

The Drive for the Cure 300 was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The broadcast now will begin at 7:30.

Driver introductions are set for 7:45 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 8:16 and the command to start engines will be given at 8:23.

When the race starts Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney will start on the front row.

Rain also forced the cancellation of Xfinity qualifying and both Cup practice sessions Saturday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on skeleton helmet design: ‘Make everybody think I’m a little crazy’

David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images)
By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
CONCORD, North Carolina – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a one helmet kind of guy.

The reason is simple. They’re kind of expensive.

“When people come asking for helmets, it is kind of hard to give them away because that is the only helmet I have from that season,” Earnhardt said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I like to keep it myself and store it away. So, I don’t have a whole lot of helmets floating around. I know that Tony (Stewart) was really smart wearing a different one each week, I probably should have done something like that. The Stilo’s (brand of helmet) I’ve got are $3-5,000 apiece and I ain’t buying them. So, I just wear the same one all year.”

Since he only has to worry about one helmet, the 14-time most popular driver has made sure it counts. Each helmet has a special skeleton-themed design created by Nick Pastura.

MORE: A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s helmets through the years

So what’s up with the skeletons? Besides being creepy.

“When I started racing in the Xfinity Series in ’98 or ’99, I think, we started getting helmets from Nick Pastura and he used to paint backdrops for rock and roll tours like Guns N’ Roses and so forth, so I figured he could paint a mean skull,” Earnhardt said. “So, I just told him to put something on the back that would make everybody think I’m a little crazy (laughter) and make all those drivers wonder about me. And we just never have changed the theme.

“I don’t know what else I’d put on there anyway. I think it was more about ‘Hey Nick, you just have fun with this and do whatever you want to do.’ I like skulls and pirates and all that good stuff. So, just have fun with it. And he just does something new every time. And he’s done an amazing job.”

But Pastura will get to design one more helmet for Earnhardt before he retires from full-time Cup competition following this season.

Pastura will design the helmet Earnhardt will wear in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Earnhardt’s final start. Earnhardt didn’t provide any details on the helmet, but it will be in addition to driving a paint scheme based on the first Budweiser car Earnhardt drove at the beginning of his Cup career.

Once the race is over, Earnhardt will give his helmet to team owner Rick Hendrick.

“If the car makes it through the race, I’m going to take the car and Rick can have the helmet. That is our deal,” Earnhardt said. “That is the same deal he had with Jeff (Gordon) is that Jeff gave him the helmet and Jeff got the car.  And so, I think that is the same deal I’m going to get with Rick.”

Final Cup practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway rained out

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
The final practice session for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was cancelled due to rain.

The session has been scheduled to run from 1 – 1:50 p.m. ET

Both of Saturday’s Cup practice sessions and the Xfinity qualifying session were rained out.

Kyle Larson was fastest in the Cup’s only practice session on Friday.

Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth will start on the front row of the race, which is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

 