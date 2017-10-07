Alex Bowman triumphs at Charlotte for first career Xfinity victory

CONCORD, North Carolina — Alex Bowman, making his first Xfintiy Series start of the season, took the lead with less than 40 laps and won Saturday night’s rain-delayed race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
While Bowman, who will take over Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Cup ride next season, celebrated his first career Xfinity win, four the 12 playoff contenders were eliminated from title contention.
Ryan Reed held on for the eighth and final transfer spot to the next round, beating Brendan Gaughan by one point.
Advancing to the next round of the playoffs are Justin Allgaier, William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft and Reed.
Sam Hornish Jr. finished second. Ryan Blaney, who won the May race at this track, placed third.
Stage 1 Winner: Erik Jones
Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Suarez
Who else had a good race: Sam Hornish Jr. started 31st in just his fifth start of the season. He was up to second at the beginning of the final stage and ran in the top five most of the rest of the night, finishing second.
Who had a bad race: Blake Koch battled power steering issues, losing a lap before the opening stage ended. He fell a second lap down and never recovered, finishing 25th. … Angela Ruch brought out the first two cautions for incidents and finished 36th. … Justin Allgaier hit a battery from Ruch’s car after her crash and caused cooling issues. His engine later expired and he finished 33rd. … Spencer Gallagher had a tire go down and cause too much damage to repair, finishing 34th. … A slow pit stop and then a penalty for an uncontrolled tire in the final 40 laps cost Daniel Suarez a chance for the win.
What’s next: The series is off until Oct. 21 at Kansas Speedway.