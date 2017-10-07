19 Cup cars to miss part of final practice at Charlotte for inspection issues

CONCORD, North Carolina — Nineteen Cup teams will miss at least 15 minutes of practice in today’s final session at Charlotte Motor Speedway for inspection issues, NASCAR announced.
NASCAR stated that teams that must miss 15 minutes of practice are those of Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Danica Patrick, Clint Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Gray Gaulding, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Michael McDowell
Teams that will be forced to miss 30 minutes of practice time are those of Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne, Chase Elliott, Matt DiBenedetto, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The cars of McMurray, DiBenedetto, Gaulding and Earnhardt were penalized 15 minutes each for failing inspection before last weekend’s race at Dover twice.
The cars of Kahne, Bayne, Elliott and Truex were penalized 30 minutes each for failing inspection three times before last weekend’s race at Dover.
The cars of Bowyer, Harvick, Dillon, McDowell, Patrick, Suarez, Stenhouse, McMurray, Johnson, DiBenedetto, Earnhardt, Busch and Buescher were penalized 15 minutes each for failing qualifying inspection twice Friday at Charlotte.
Final Cup practice is from 1 – 1:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN. NASCAR moved the start of final practice 30 minutes earlier because of the potential for rain Saturday afternoon. The Xfinity start time remains 3:16 p.m. ET.
The second practice session for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been rained out.
The practice was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.
Final Cup practice is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Xfinity Series qualifying has also been rained out. The starting lineup will be set the rulebook.
The Drive for the Cure 300 is set to begin at 3:01 p.m. on NBCSN.
The start time for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. ET due to the threat of weather.
The race will still air on NBC.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. The driver-crew chief meeting will take place at 11 a.m. and driver introductions begin 12:20 p.m.
The opening race of the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was originally scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m.
Denny Hamlin will start from the pole.
The Xfinity Series moves to its third race of the playoffs – and the first elimination race that will cut the field from 12 to eight drivers – in today’s Drive for the Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Here is all the info you need for the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Fara Palumbo, Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer at BCNSNC and a breast cancer survivor, will give the command to start engines at 2:53. Green flag is scheduled for 3:01 p.m. ET
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Beth Spangler will perform the anthem at 2:46.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s coverage begins with Countdown to Green, which airs from 2-2:45 p.m. NBCSN’s race broadcast begins at 3 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and can be heard also at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 78 percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Joey Logano led just 12 laps, but that was enough to win this race last year. Elliott Sadler finished second, while Daniel Suarez was third. Ryan Blaney won in May, leading 107 of 200 laps.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 12:05 p.m.
Today marks the end of the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. The field of 12 championship contenders will be cut to eight after this afternoon’s Drive for The Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Joey Logano is the defending race winner; Ryan Blaney won the May race.
Here’s today’s schedule for both the Cup and Xfinity Series with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open
11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)
1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
1 – 1:50 p.m. Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
2:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3 p.m. – Drive for The Cure 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)