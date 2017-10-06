Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: This week’s Pit Crew All-Star nominees

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 6, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we revealed this week’s Pit Crew All-Star nominees.

Here’s the three:

  • Kenyatta Houston, front tire changer for Jamie McMurray in NASCAR Cup and Xfinity driver Brennan Poole. Is also a rapper and has a NASCAR-themed song out called “Life In the Pits.”
  • Kevin White, tire specialist for TriStar Motorsports (driver Cole Whitt).
  • Will Boutin, tire specialist for the No. 34 Ford of Front Row Motorsports (driver Landon Cassill).

NASCAR America: Battle for Legends car title takes twists, turns (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT
As NASCAR transitions into an era of younger drivers, many of those same drivers worked their way up to NASCAR Cup with a stopover in racing Legends cars.

Ever since Legends debuted in 1992, they’ve been a huge hit from Loudon to Los Angeles. They’re fairly inexpensive to race and maintain, very competitive and are great ways for family fun.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we introduced two of the top Legends drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway as they battled for the annual Bojangles’ Summer Shootout championship.

The last race was for all the marbles. Nineteen-year-old Jordan Black was going for his third consecutive championship at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was chased by Austin Green, son of 1994 Busch Series champ David Green, who came into the race just eight points behind Black in what would be Green’s last Legends car race (he moves up next season).

In Thursday’s segment, called “Legends to Legend,” we chronicled the battle of Black vs. Green.

“Thousands of kids dream of being race car drivers,” said Black, who came into the season finale having won five consecutive races.

The race was Black’s to win, as he built a comfortable lead. But with five laps left, calamity struck as the motor on his car blew up.

Green capitalized on Black’s misfortune and went on to win the race, his fourth of the season, and what appeared to be the championship.

However, a last lap wreck prompted officials to review the outcome of the race. And while Green did get credit for the win, it was not enough points-wise, and what looked like his championship one minute was taken away the next and given to Black.

Check out the compelling story of the two young racers in the video above. And catch the attached segment after the championship battle when Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Rutledge Wood break down how things played out. It was enough to bring tears to Burton’s eyes!

NASCAR America: Mike Helton on stage racing, rules, penalties and more (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT
NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton was a special guest on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America.

Helton, a veteran of 40 years in NASCAR, shared his perspective on a number of topics, including the playoffs, stage racing, and the new 2018 rules package.

You can watch the entire interview in the video above, but here are some select excerpts of Helton’s comments:

Robert Yates: “I knew Robert for 40 years in this sport and he was as genuine as they come. But in that 40 years, I never heard anybody say a discouraging word about Robert. They may not agree with him, and they may have been mad at him, but they had a tremendous amount of respect for him. … He’ll have a heavy influence on our sport for its entire future.”

Rules and penalties: “We officiate, we inspect everybody through the inspection process before qualifying, before the race and after the race to show everybody that everybody’s straight up. Occasionally, you’ll find something that doesn’t fit for whatever reason, and it’s on us to react to it. … Officiating by NASCAR is what is it that gets your attention that will not make you do that again or work harder to avoid that situation.”

Stage racing: “We’re traditional in this sport and we’ve watched the sport unfold under different circumstances and everything, but in 2017, NASCAR’s effort is to be relevant to its fans, followers and stakeholders and everything. I think stage racing has introduced an element that’s really interesting to follow in our present day attention spans.”

NASCAR America: Four finalists for Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award announced

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
Betty Jane France passed away last August.

But the wife of the late Bill France Jr. and mother of NASCAR Chairman/CEO Brian France and International Speedway Corporation CEO Lesa France Kennedy left a legacy that will go on for decades to come.

France and the NASCAR Foundation established the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2011 to honor NASCAR fans that have made profound impacts upon their community through volunteerism.

The four finalists for the seventh annual Humanitarian Award were announced today.

They are:

  • Shannon Goldwater, Scottsdale, Ariz., founder of Feeding Matters, which specializes in pediatric feeding issues. Said Goldwater, “No children or family will have to suffer the way my children did for so many years.”
  • Julian Maha, Vestavia Hills, Ala., founder of KultureCity. Oldest son suffers from autism. Said Maha, “The mission is to rethink accessibility in order to create a world of acceptance and inclusion for individuals with unique abilities.”
  • Tammy Richardson, Las Vegas, Nev., volunteer for the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. Lost her daughter to cancer. Said Richardson, “Every kid in Nevada that comes to Camp Cartwheel, I get to meet. I started a store, I give away toys, I get to be happy, I get to make a difference in the life of a child.”
  • Chante Gonzalez Vido, Jamul, Calif., founded the Seany Foundation. Is a two-time cancer survivor. Said Vido, “The experience my counselors have given me, I was ready to give that to the next generation of campers.”

One of the four will receive $100,000 to further their efforts in their particular voluntary effort. The winner will be named Nov. 30 as part of the NASCAR Cup Awards weekend in Las Vegas.

Fans are encouraged to go to NASCAR.com/Award to view video vignettes of the four finalists and to cast a vote for which finalist they’d like to see win the award. Voting is open now and continues through Nov. 29.

Since the inaugural Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2011, the NASCAR Foundation has donated more than $1 million to charities across the country.

NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton, who stopped by Thursday’s show, spoke highly of the Foundation’s efforts.

“It’s appropriate it’s named after Betty Jane France,” Helton said. “She really took the first lady role of our sport serious and she guided our culture.

“As much as what we do on the racetrack, she was always behind the scenes making sure NASCAR and all the members of NASCAR, particularly the employees of NASCAR, were good community citizens. It’s appropriate to perpetuate her name in this sport. She was a great lady.”

 

NASCAR America: Charlotte will provide several challenges for 12 remaining playoff drivers (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
When the second round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs begin this Sunday, it presents a number of challenges for the 12 drivers fighting it out for this year’s championship.

First off, it’s imperative for drivers to get off to a good start.

But at the same time, all 12 of the remaining championship contenders will be looking ahead to next week’s race at Talladega.

The reason is simple: a bad showing in Charlotte, coupled with the always unpredictable outcome at Talladega, could seal a driver’s chances of being eliminated from advancing to the third round even before the final race of the second round two weeks from now at Kansas.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, analysts Jeff Burton and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett gave their thoughts on Charlotte and looking ahead to Talladega:

BURTON: “Historically, if you run well at Dover, you run well at Charlotte. I think the fact that Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott ran so well, it’s going to show us we’re in contention here and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see those two guys running in the front again at Charlotte. And that starts to mix up who we think the favorites are. I know everybody thinks the top 3 are just walking into Homestead. I don’t believe that. If they have problems, they’re going to have to earn it. I just think Charlotte is very important to set the tempo for the second stage.”

JARRETT: “I think it’s going to show us so much about exactly who’s going to be part of that round of 8. You don’t want to go to Talladega if you had a bad weekend at Charlotte, knowing you have to make up anything there, because it’s already stressful enough and you don’t want to put yourself in that position. But I think a lot of what you do at Charlotte can transfer to Kansas, as well. It’s going to be interesting to see how some of these drivers play this.”

Check out the video above for more of Jarrett’s and Burton’s thoughts.

 