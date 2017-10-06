Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kyle Larson fastest in Cup practice; Dale Jr., Keselowski, Kyle Busch hit wall

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 6, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson was fastest in the only NASCAR Cup practice Friday, covering the 1.5-mile at 192.082 mph.

Ryan Newman was second at 191.442 mph, followed by Kevin Harvick (191.225), Denny Hamlin (191.137) and Chase Elliott (191.090).

Sixth through 10th were Ryan Blaney (190.853), Martin Truex Jr. (190.772), Michael McDowell (190.766), Jamie McMurray (190.658) and Kurt Busch (190.590).

MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. quickly goes from fastest car to backup after hitting wall

Three drivers hit the wall during the session:

* Less than five minutes into the practice session, Dale Earnhardt Jr. went quickly to the top of the speed chart. The No. 88 slammed into the wall hard and suffered heavy damage on the right side. The team went to a backup car.

Earnhardt claimed the PJ1 substance applied to the high line of the track to enhance grip led to his wreck.

* Brad Keselowski brushed the wall about 45 minutes into practice. While his Ford Fusion incurred some scraping damage, the team decided not to go to a backup car.

Kyle Busch then hit the wall in the closing minutes of the session, but his team decided to fix the damage rather than go to a backup car.

Earlier, Busch came off Turn 4 and sailed onto pit road before coming to a stop, backing up and then taking his car to the garage.

He was called to the NASCAR hauler to speak with officials about the incident and the reason behind it.

Click here for the full speed chart.

The Cup drivers return to the track at 7:20 p.m. ET for qualifying.

Justin Allgaier fastest in first Xfinity practice at Charlotte

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 6, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Allgaier (181.690 mph) was fastest in the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman (180.668) was second and William Byron (180.650) was third, followed by Erik Jones (179.892), Matt Tifft (179.880), Sam Hornish Jr. (179.575), Daniel Hemric (178.980), Daniel Suarez (178.483), Cole Custer (178.341) and Ty Dillon (178.053).

A significant portion of the scheduled 55-minute session was redflagged to clean up oil and fluids on the track. That prompted NASCAR to extend the session approximately another 15 minutes.

Of note: several drivers didn’t even make a single practice lap including Elliott Sadler, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Harrison Rhodes.

Click here for the full speed chart.

Daniel Hemric moves forward with new contract, but without key crew members in Xfinity playoffs

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 6, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — It’s been an uneven week for Daniel Hemric.

The 26-year-old driver arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a new contract with Richard Childress Racing, keeping him in the team’s No. 21 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series next year.

But the rookie, one of 12 drivers in the Xfinity playoffs, also entered the 1.5-mile track without three key crew members who are suspended for the next four races.

Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason were suspended after a piece of tungsten ballast fell off Hemric’s car on pit road at Dover.

They will not be eligible to return until the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes with Hemric sitting fifth in the standings, 37 points above the first driver outside a transfer spot. The Round of 8 field will be decided by Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 300.

But Hemric believes his team will be unfazed by the suspensions due to RCR’s depth and experience. Randall Burnett, a former Cup crew chief, will serve as crew chief of the No. 21.

“Obviously, we accepted what happened,” Hemric said Friday. “We know it’s unacceptable and we’re not very proud of how it all went down on our end. But I talked about the depth of the company earlier and how we answer those calls, that depends on us. I feel solid with the group of guys we have to move forward with. I know Danny Stockman and my engineer back at the shop are still very, very, heavily involved in what’s going to happen at the race track, throughout the race weekends and know those guys have been a huge part of what’s gotten me into this situation we’re in.

“I know as a whole, RCR is rallying around myself and Brendan Gaughan here in the Xfinity Series to make sure that we have the best possible shop to run for the championship. We’re going to take what was given to us throughout the week (in) stride and feel like it’s not going affect us in any form of a negative way going forward.”

If Hemric falters and isn’t able to advance to the next round, he can be at ease knowing a disappointing end to the season won’t hurt his career prospects come February. Hemric and Matt Tifft were both announced as part of RCR’s Xfinity lineup for next season. 

“It’s obviously a very humbling situation to be a part of,” said Hemric, who is a native of nearby Kannapolis. “Just so pumped up to be part of Richard Childress Racing. … everybody knows we’re kind of in a rebuilding mode. I think we’ve done that all year on the Xfinity side. I know the Cup side’s doing the same thing.”

While RCR won two Cup races this year, the team’s five Xfinity cars have not won this season. The last year RCR did not win a Xfinity race was 2011, when it only made three starts with Tim George, Jr.

“I look forward to being able to stay with the progression of where the company’s going,” Hemric said. “Anytime you can be a part of that, it’s a very trying time because you can get down. But I think Richard Childress is a great leader, we’ve got a bunch of great leaders, a lot of depth in our company that’s allowed us to take these strides, staying together good or bad.”

Hemric has six top fives and 14 top 10s in 28 starts this season. He’s still looking for his first NASCAR victory after 49 starts in the Camping World Truck Series proved fruitless.

When RCR made its announcement regarding Hemric, it did not announce if Stockman would remain his crew chief next year.

“Danny Stockman has done an incredible job of not only assembling a race team from scratch, which is what we did over the offseason leading into this year,” Hemric said. “A group of guys that never really worked hand-in-hand together. What we did in such a short amount of time was pretty impressive from my side, on the outside looking in and being involved in it. I’m proud of that. We’ll get through the four-race suspension with those guys and kind of reevaluate everything over the offseason. That’s our time to figure out what’s best for my career and what’s best for the company moving forward.”

and on Facebook

NASCAR adds The Weather Company as partner, provide more in-depth info

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 6, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, North Carolina — NASCAR announced Friday that The Weather Company has entered into a multi-year agreement with the sanctioning body to be the official weather partner of the sport and help officials optimize weather-related decisions.

The partnership has been in place since the beginning of the season, said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, global head of marketing for business solutions at The Weather Company.

The announcement comes with preliminary forecasts calling for rain during what would be Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Boockoff-Bajdek said of the early forecast “the weather is looking like there might rain, but I think what we are doing for NASCAR is giving them the most accurate real-time weather information they need so that they can make decisions about what to do here, any day, whether it is here at Charlotte this Sunday or when we get up to Homestead in November. The goal is to provide them with the most accurate and precise and hyper-local forecast.’’

The Weather Company’s meteorologists in Andover, Massachusetts, and Atlanta, will monitor weather conditions and provide insights and information to NASCAR officials so they can decide what course of action they need to take.

More in-depth information can further help NASCAR and tracks with lightning in the area and alerting fans to impending conditions.

Boockoff-Bajdek said: “We are going to be providing NASCAR with a number of very critical insights that will be relevant to their business, but ultimately, it is about NASCAR making the best decisions, not only for operations, but clearly for the fans. They will have access to a tremendous trove of weather insights that will be very specific to the tracks we’re at. If lightning is imminent, they will know and they will be able to make decisions based on that data.’’

One fan was killed and 10 injured in a lightning strike at Pocono in Aug. 2012.

 and on Facebook

Dale Earnhardt Jr. quickly goes from fastest car to backup after hitting wall

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 6, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Less than five minutes into Friday’s only Cup  practice session, Dale Earnhardt Jr. went quickly to the top of the speed chart.

But seconds later, the No. 88 slammed into the wall and suffered heavy damage on the right side. The team went to a backup car.

Earnhardt claimed that the PJ1 substance applied to the high line of the track to enhance grip led to his wreck.

“I got up into that stuff they sprayed down and it just shot up into the wall,” Earnhardt told NBCSN. “We were out there running laps and got the rights (tires) into that stuff and the car just went into the fence, like it blew a right front tire.

“I think I’m fine. The car is junk and it was actually driving pretty good, but the backup will be just as good. Just disappointing, man. That stuff out there on the track, it ain’t good right now. I wouldn’t touch it.

“I don’t even know why they sprayed it down because we run this race in the daytime. It ain’t like we needed any help to get the top working in. That was more to help this place at night. If you can’t even run in it without plowing into the fence, what good is it.”

Brad Keselowski also made contact with the wall shortly after Earnhardt. Unlike Earnhardt, Keselowski didn’t need to go to a backup car.

Brad Keselowski hit the wall early in Cup practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 6, 2017. (Photo: Daniel McFadin)

Kyle Busch also got into the wall late in the session and suffered heavy damage, but the team was still evaluating whether it needed to go to a backup car.

Photo by Daniel McFadin

 