Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Charlotte to reapply PJ1 traction compound after issue spraying it

By Dustin LongOct 6, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, North Carolina — Charlotte Motor Speedway will reapply the PJ1 traction compound early Saturday after an issue in spraying it Friday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and David Ragan all hit the wall in Friday’s Cup practice.

“We discovered the sprayer heads on our machine – one was partially clogged, the other was not spraying enough and there is not enough substance on the race track in Turn 4,” Don Hawk, senior vice president of business affairs for Speedway Motorsports, Inc., told motorsport.com.

Drivers who wrecked reported how slick the traction compound was.

“Just unfortunate that I got up in the stuff, the grippy stuff and it was slick,’’ Busch said after qualifying fourth. “It just kind of washed us right out to the fence.” 

Earnhardt hit the wall moments after Cup practice began Friday and had to go to a backup car. Keselowski, Busch and Ragan did not go to a backup car.

“The stuff that they sprayed down, it’s had a bad reaction to the sun or something that has made it really slick,’’ Earnhardt said. “We saw at Bristol it takes some heat and some activity to work it in … and create grip but we’ve never seen it like this. I know it’s the same stuff that they’ve used in the past and we’ve not had any issues with here and at New Hampshire and other places.’’

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t crash but he had an anxious moment when he ran through it in practice.

“It’s the opposite of traction right now,’’ he said. “I got a little high off of Turn 2. It’s just as slick in (Turns) 1 and 2 as it is in 3 and 4. None of us are going to go run there on purpose to get that in.

“At a place like (New Hampshire), you’re running 70 miles an hour in the corner vs. 170 and can kind of run it in, you’ve got modifieds that help run it. I don’t really see us running that in, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out. None of us really thought that the compound traction really helped us last race here. We thought it was a little bit slicker as well. It will be interesting to see how it works.’’

Martin Truex Jr., who didn’t have any issues in practice, expressed confidence in the compound.

“I think as we move through the weekend it will get better and better,’’ Truex said.

 and on Facebook

 

Starting lineup for the Bank of America 500

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 6, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Completing the top five are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.

Here’s where the remaining 12 playoff drivers will start the race.

Denny Hamlin – pole

Matt Kenseth – second

Kevin Harvick – third

Kyle Busch – fourth

Brad Keselowski – sixth

Chase Elliott – seventh

Kyle Larson – 10th

Ryan Blaney – 15th

Martin Truex Jr. – 17th

Jamie McMurray – 18th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 22nd

Jimmie Johnson – 25th

Click here for the full starting lineup.

BK Racing cars do not turn a lap in practice, qualifying Friday at Charlotte

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 6, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, North Carolina — Both of BK Racing’s cars did not go on track Friday, missing Cup practice and qualifying Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Bills were not paid,’’ Brett Moffitt, driver of the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota, told NBC Sports.

BK Racing owner Ron Devine declined comment to NBC Sports when informed of Moffitt’s comment.

Asked if his cars would be on track for Saturday’s practices, Devine texted NBC Sports: “Wait and see.’’

Moffitt, who drove the No. 83 two weekends ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for BK Racing, said this was not a new issue.

“We had an issue similar to this at Loudon and it got taken care of earlier in the day,’’ Moffitt said. “We’ll see about this one. You just wait and find out. That’s about all we can do.’’

Moffitt and Corey LaJoie both took part in all three practice sessions at New Hampshire, qualified and raced. Moffitt finished 32nd and LaJoie placed 27th.

The No. 23 car for BK Racing, which has a charter, has run every race this season. The No. 83 car for BK Racing, which does not have a charter, has run all but two races this season.

In January, KickintheTires.net reported an arbitration ruling was signed by North Carolina Superior Court Judge Richard Doughton that BK Racing was to pay Race Engines Plus $1,462,648. The money was owned from 2013-15 for use of its engines, parts and rent. The ruling states that Race Engines Plus was not wrong to withhold engines and engines parts to the team in the offseason in 2014 and following a split between the two entities in April 2015. The ruling also stated that Race Engines Plus was to return engines and engine parts that were still being held as of Dec. 2016.

In August, Fronstretch.com reported on some of the financial difficulties BK Racing had had and that Devine said that Gray Gaulding, who drove for the team earlier this season, owed him $560,000 in sponsorship money, while owing him $1.36 million overall.

 and on Facebook

 

Denny Hamlin wins pole for Bank of America 500

By Daniel McFadinOct 6, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
1 Comment

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Denny Hamlin won the pole for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hamlin won his first pole of the year and his first since the 2016 regular-season finale with a speed of 191.598 mph.

He will be joined one the front row by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Matt Kenseth (191.489).

It is Hamlin’s 25th Cup pole.

“You always like keeping streaks alive and I hadn’t had a pole this year,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “Had one every other year (except 2011) . It’s good. We’ve been so close and we’ve made so many final rounds, been in the top five but not as fast as our other teammates. Today we adjusted on it, got it a little bit better each round and had some good results.”

Completing the top five for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC) are Kevin Harvick (191.394), Kyle Busch (190.941) and Clint Bowyer (190.584).

Brad Keselowski (sixth), Chase Elliott (seventh) and Kyle Larson (10th) are the other playoffs drivers who will start in the top 10.

Danica Patrick qualified 12th. It is the fourth time she has qualified in the top 12 this year (Daytona 500, Sonoma, Daytona II).

Four playoff drivers only made it to the second round: Ryan Blaney (15th), Martin Truex Jr. (17th), Jamie McMurray (18th) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (22nd).

Truex’s start is his worst since he started 25th at Daytona in July.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 23rd in his final Cup start at Charlotte. In the first round Earnhardt knocked teammate Jimmie Johnson out of the top 24. The eight-time winner at Charlotte will start 25th.

“Multiple trips through the inspection line doesn’t help by any stretch,” Johnson told NBCSN. “We just missed it. Another frustrating Friday, unfortunately. … It sucks getting behind, starting the weekend behind like this. It is what it is and we’re going to have to go to work on Sunday.”

Johnson is the only playoff driver who will start outside the top 24.

Erik Jones was unable to make a qualifying lap after his No. 77 Toyota made it through inspection but not in time for him to get on track. He will start 38th Sunday. BK Racing’s two entries of Brett Moffitt and Corey LaJoie also did not make qualifying runs.

Click here for the full qualifying results.

Sam Hornish Jr. tops final Xfinity practice at Charlotte

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 6, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sam Hornish Jr. led a Team Penske sweep of the top spots in the final Xfinity Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 300.

Driving the No. 12 Ford, Hornish posted a top speed of 182.420 mph. He was followed by Ryan Blaney at 181.647 mph in the No. 22 Ford.

The top five was completed by Joe Gibbs Racing with Matt Tifft (181.439), Daniel Suarez (181.403) and Erik Jones (180.874).

Justin Allgaier, who was fastest in the first practice session, was 12th quickest (179.898).

William Byron, who was sixth fastest, recorded the most laps at 35.

Alex Bowman, making his first Xfinity start of the year with Chip Ganassi Racing, was seventh fastest.

Click here for the practice report.