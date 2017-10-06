BK Racing cars do not turn a lap in practice, qualifying Friday at Charlotte

CONCORD, North Carolina — Both of BK Racing’s cars did not go on track Friday, missing Cup practice and qualifying Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“Bills were not paid,’’ Brett Moffitt, driver of the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota, told NBC Sports.
BK Racing owner Ron Devine declined comment to NBC Sports when informed of Moffitt’s comment.
Asked if his cars would be on track for Saturday’s practices, Devine texted NBC Sports: “Wait and see.’’
Moffitt, who drove the No. 83 two weekends ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for BK Racing, said this was not a new issue.
“We had an issue similar to this at Loudon and it got taken care of earlier in the day,’’ Moffitt said. “We’ll see about this one. You just wait and find out. That’s about all we can do.’’
Moffitt and Corey LaJoie both took part in all three practice sessions at New Hampshire, qualified and raced. Moffitt finished 32nd and LaJoie placed 27th.
The No. 83 car for BK Racing, which has a charter, has run every race this season. The No. 23 car for BK Racing, which does not have a charter, has run all but two races this season.
In January, KickintheTires.net reported an arbitration ruling was signed by North Carolina Superior Court Judge Richard Doughton that BK Racing was to pay Race Engines Plus $1,462,648. The money was owned from 2013-15 for use of its engines, parts and rent. The ruling states that Race Engines Plus was not wrong to withhold engines and engines parts to the team in the offseason in 2014 and following a split between the two entities in April 2015. The ruling also stated that Race Engines Plus was to return engines and engine parts that were still being held as of Dec. 2016.
In August, Fronstretch.com reported on some of the financial difficulties BK Racing had had and that Devine said that Gray Gaulding, who drove for the team earlier this season, owed him $560,000 in sponsorship money, while owing him $1.36 million overall.
