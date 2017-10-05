Weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series at Charlotte

This weekend is more than just about racing. For most NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers and teams, it’s also about home cooking, seeing family and friends and sleeping in their own beds.
That’s because both series are racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway and most NASCAR teams are located nearby.
For the Cup Series, Sunday’s Bank of America 500 marks the start of the second round of the playoffs, as the field of championship contenders has been cut from 16 to 12. Jimmie Johnson is the defending race winner; Austin Dillon won this year’s Coca-Cola 600.
For the Xfinity Series, the 12 drivers that began the playoffs will be cut to eight after Saturday’s race. Joey Logano is the defending race winner; Ryan Blaney won there in May.
Here’s the weekend’s schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, October 6
11 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open
12:30 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
1:30 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
6 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
7:20 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
That’s the impression left by more than one of the 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff drivers when asked a simple question.
What are you willing to do to advance to the Round of 8?
Thanks to wins by non-playoff divers Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney, none of the 12 drivers have officially advanced to next round.
Here’s what each driver had to say before the start of the playoffs.
Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet (+54 points above first driver outside transfer spot)
“You know having teammates involved in this, you know you look at where you stand. I mean I have a lot of respect for my teammates, and you know that makes it very challenging when you get down to that final spot. If you’re battling it out with a teammate, what’s the limit? How far do you go? And I think that’s the area of concern for everybody. You know, none of us want to be the villain in this. None of us want to be the guy that goes out and crashes everybody to try and make it. I know that we all get along. That’s the one thing that’s pretty cool. Everybody in the top 12 gets along really well at this point. We’d love to keep it that way when this playoffs is over.
“I think whatever you feel like is the right thing to do. We are going to do whatever it takes as far as our performance, as far as what we can do in our control and then when it comes to racing around guys I feel like we are doing our job if we are ahead of those guys already. So, if we are not, then there is something we are not doing that isn’t going right. So, we are going to approach it the same way we have and compete at a really high level and give 110 percent and if that means that we need to win we are going to go out there and win.”
Elliott Sadler, JR Motorsports’ No. 1 Chevrolet (+41)
“You’ve got to be aggressive, you’ve got to try and get all the points that you can. Now with the stage racing, (that) gives you two more opportunities per race to get more points under your belt than maybe you really could in years past. So there’s things you’ve got to pay attention to, there’s a lot of things going on these days during these races that if you don’t understand what you’re doing, don’t ( look) ahead, some other teams could take advantage of them. I think that is what our team has done the best this year is getting those stage points. So that’s something that’ll be a main focus of ours as we try to head through these playoffs.
Cole Custer, Stewart Haas Racing’s No. 00 Chevrolet (+40)
“You don’t know until you are in that situation because every situation is different, but you definitely got to be pretty aggressive when it comes down to it. If you are going to have to advance to another round, there is not much that I don’t think a lot of us wouldn’t do.”
“How about whatever it takes. The whole season is on the line. These guys bust their tails for it day in and day out at the shop. My entire career has been built for that moment so we find ourselves on the cut line I will do whatever it takes to prevail not only for me but for success of myself moving forward, for my career, for my team.”
“I just kinda hang it out there, you know. Anytime I’m in a position to be able to get the lead or win a race you know you just put everything on the line, doesn’t really matter, you just do what it takes to get it done regardless, worry about it later.”
Matt Tifft, Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota (+14)
“I am willing to wreck my grandma in a (cutoff) race. I mean you got to do what you got to do. But at the same time obviously, (the) second round cut race is going to be maybe a bigger move than a first round cut race would be. … But if it’s something where you’re kind of close, you don’t want to go and make somebody mad that’s going to come back to haunt you (in the second round), but you know, you got to, sometimes you got to take a chance, if that’s what we have to do we’ll do it.”
“Really anything, you know if it’s two (laps) to go and the guy in front of you is the difference between advancing and not advancing, you’ll move him, you’ll wreck him. I think you saw Ryan Newman move Kyle Larson (Phoenix, 2014), that was a really good example of … Ryan Newman doesn’t do that, he doesn’t make that pass, he doesn’t do that move if it wasn’t for the playoffs and for that situation and that holds truth. I think almost every single driver, they will do whatever it takes to get to the next round.
Brendan Gaughan, Richard Childress Racing’s No. 62 Chevrolet (-2 from final transfer spot)
“Everyone … wants to hear us say we would wreck our mother for a win and a guy goes out and wrecks his mother for a win and people turn on him. Who was it in the (Camping World Truck Series) race? Austin Cindric did that. Everyone loves us to say those words and that when we do they are like, ‘oh that is a bad guy.’ Here’s deal, I will race you hard. If it means I have to win to get in and I can get to your rear bumper, I am not going to wreck you but I am definitely going to take a shot at you to move you. That is just what you have to do. If you are in that position and it is a must-win, you will do what you need to do to get that must-win.”
“You don’t want to wreck a teammate but if you’ve got to move them, I think any one of them would sit here and say the same thing; they’re going to do it because you’ve got to drive that car down pit road and meet your guys and if they think you left anything out there, then I don’t think I’ll be able to look them in the eye. So that’s the mentality you know that I don’t think you’ll see necessarily come out, you know unless you’re racing for a win throughout the year. But when you get to the playoffs if it means moving on to the next round or not, you know that one spot, it’s going to feel like a win at least that day.”
Blake Koch, Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet (-12)
“It is a tough question to really have a solid answer for, but I’m going to do everything that I possibly can to pass the guy in front of me, and whether that’s a cutoff spot or not, I feel like every point matters so much in the playoffs. It doesn’t matter who it is, whether they have a red spoiler (for playoff drivers) or not, you need to get around that car because that one point could be the point that gets you to the next round of the playoffs.”
“I’m willin’ to do anything it takes. If we gotta move a guy to get that spot and they say we need that extra spot, that extra point, I’m gonna have to do it. I mean this is – we don’t know how many times we’ll get this opportunity (to be in the playoffs). So we’re gonna do all it takes to make it to the next round and … and if I gotta move my Mom outta the way I’ll do it.”
Team Penske announced it has agreed to a five-year extension of its partnership with Snap-On Incorporated.
The agreement will take the partnership – the longest for Team Penske – through its 40th year. The two companies are in their 36th year working together.
As part of the deal, the tool producer will sponsor Brad Keselowski in the April Cup race at Talladega next season. It will also serve as a primary sponsor in two Xfinity Series races.
The company has sponsored Team Penske in three Xfinity races this year, at Charlotte, Kentucky and Watkins Glen. Ryan Blaney went to victory lane at Charlotte in May with Snap-On sponsoring the No. 12 Ford.
Snap-on will continue as an associate sponsor on all Team Penske cars competing across various racing series next season.
The president of International Speedway Corp. described attendance and admission at the company’s Cup races in the third quarter as comparable to the same point last year and “a welcome sign of stability.’’
ISC hosted Cup races at Daytona, Watkins Glen and Michigan in the third quarter.
Admissions revenue was $22.8 million, a decrease of less than $100,000 compared to the same period in 2016.
Greg Motto, senior vice president and chief financial officer for ISC, said on Thursday’s call with investor analysts that attendance in the third quarter was down slightly for those events but admission revenues were close because of ticket prices. The average ticket price for those events was $85.60, an increase of three percent from last year.
ISC noted that admissions revenue increased at Daytona in July and that reserved grandstands were sold out a third consecutive year at Watkins Glen. John Saunders, president of ISC, said that “some softness” at Michigan’s Cup events offset totals at Daytona and Watkins Glen.
Saunders said that races in the fourth quarter at Darlington, Richmond and Chicagoland Speedway were “in line with expectations.’’ He said advance sales for the remaining races at ISC tracks — Talladega, Kansas, Martinsville, Phoenix and Homestead-Miami Speedway — are “trending comparable to prior year quarter.’’
Saunders later said on the call that ISC advance ticket sales are “trending just up a tick versus last year.’’
“We remain confident our consumer-focused marketing and sales strategy are working to bring ticket sales in line to deliver stronger results,’’ he said.
Saunders noted that ISC is “pleased with the year-over-year to-date increases in the younger demographics attending the events.’’
Asked about challenges for 2018, Saunders said: “Our most popular driver (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) is retiring, while we don’t have any visibility into (first quarter 2018) on any impact there, the good news is that Dale Jr. is going into the booth with NBC, so he will be at the race tracks. Jeff Gordon is in the booth with Fox.
“One of our primary focused areas, in partnership with NASCAR, is we’ve got great young talent coming along. I mentioned Ryan Blaney, there’s Chase ElliottKyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, William Byron, a very young, very talented driver. … Building their brands are a key focus area. All sports go through a period of time where big stars … retire and we’re seeing Jeff and Tony Stewart and Dale and others stepping out of the car and so I wouldn’t call it so much a challenge as an opportunity.
“They are very engaging people, they resonate with younger folks. They’re active in engagement in social and digital platforms. I would say that is one of our greatest opportunities for the first quarter and going into 2018.’’
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Front Row Motorsports teammates David Ragan and Landon Cassill joined us at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.
Ragan and Cassill have had similar careers of sorts and the way they came up the racing ladder to reach the NASCAR Cup series.
During the show, they talked about how the use of simulators have helped them keep their edge on the track, the lessons each learned while driving Legends cars early in their career, and also endured a humorous quiz that put them on the spot in our segment of what they knew about each other.
Fans also had a number of questions for the pair. Check out some of their answers in the video above.