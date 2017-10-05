Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: How racing simulators have become a key tool (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 5, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT
On Wednesday’s NASCAR America, Front Row Motorsports teammates David Ragan and Landon Cassill joined us at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

One of the topics Ragan and Cassill talked about was NASCAR simulators like iRacing, an online racing simulator, and how they have become both a key entry point into the sport as well as how to keep their skills sharp.

NASCAR America: Cassill, Ragan on being teammates, their paths to NASCAR

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 4, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, Front Row Motorsports teammates Landon Cassill and David Ragan shared a lot about both their individual development paths as well as their great relationship on and off the racetrack and how they work off each other so well as teammates.

Goodyear tire info for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 4, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
This weekend’s racing action at Charlotte Motor Speedway marks the second of five 1.5-mile tracks that make up half of the 10 tracks in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

That’s why Goodyear has placed so much emphasis on 1.5-mile tracks, particularly Charlotte, which has held four different tire tests there since late 2014.

Because the 1.5-milers play such a big part of the playoffs, the tests are to develop the best compounds for Chicago, Charlotte, Kansas, Texas and Homestead.

For places like CMS, Goodyear develops tires that incrementally increase grip through various tread compounds. The tires that will be used this weekend are also designed to run cooler to enhance durability and performance.

“Charlotte has really been a proving ground for our speedway tire development throughout the years, not only because it is in the backyard of most NASCAR teams, but also because this type of track represents a big part of the schedule,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing.

“It is well known that NASCAR has been moving to a lower downforce setting over the past several years, but what goes along with that is the fact that the teams continue to develop their race packages to gain most, if not all, of that grip back,” Stucker added. “That means that we have to keep up with the sport and continually test and assess what we see at every race to keep in front of those developments.”

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

Fast Facts for October 6-8, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

  • Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials
  • Set limits: Cup: 4 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race; Xfinity: 7 sets for the event
  • Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4698; Right-side — D-4732
  • Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.44 in. (2,221 mm); Right-side — 88.70 in. (2,253 mm)
  • Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

Notes from Goodyear: Teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Charlotte this week. This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that teams in both of these series ran at Charlotte in May. … While this right-side tire code (D-4732) is unique to Charlotte, teams in these two series will also run this left-side code (D-4698) at Kansas in two weeks. … As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Charlotte. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: David Ragan, Landon Cassill from Hall of Fame

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 4, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider, Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton will be at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

Our special guests for today’s show are Front Row Motorsports teammates David Ragan and Landon Cassill.

Among the topics we’ll discuss:

  • In addition to discussing their racing roots, Ragan and Cassill will be in our ‘drivers meeting’ about how simulators have helped them keep their edge on the track. We’ll also put them on the spot in a teammate quiz.
  • The two teammates will be taking your questions. Send them in with the hashtag #AskFrontRow.
  • We’ll also talk about Legends racing, a valuable training ground for many of racing’s top stars. What did Ragan and Cassill learn from their own time in Legends cars that has stuck with them through the years?

NASCAR Chairman Brian France discusses penalties, costs & manufacturers

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT
5 Comments

NASCAR Chairman Brian France called into SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” show Wednesday and discussed various topics with co-hosts Jim Noble and Chocolate Myers.

France offered his thoughts to the family of Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates, who died Monday at age 74. France remembered Yates as “one of the pioneers” of the sport.

France was asked a variety of questions. Here are some of his responses:

Q: What is taking up your attention?

Brian France: “It’s always aligning everybody’s interest. It’s really that simple but hard to do. Things are different than they were five years ago, 10 years ago. I think aligning the interests, getting the costs out of the system … So the team owners can compete with less resources than they otherwise would need to and still do it at a high level. It’s all about that. It’s very hard to do because every stakeholder has their own interest and there’s institutional things that go on that either you can’t change or are hard to change. In the end, my dad used to say what makes it successful, he would always say that everybody has to win. The bigger we get, the more complicated it is, the harder it is to deliver. That’s where our goal is all the time.’’

Q: How do you see the sport’s future with all the young drivers?

France: “That’s the exciting part. The other part is we are in a transition. That happens if you go through our history. Sometimes it happens the way it is now, where a number of the top drivers exit for one reason or another. You didn’t mention Carl Edwards, who left for different reasons. That happens. Usually it’s more of not so many at one time but every once in a while we’ll have these moments. Everybody steps away at their choosing. The good news for us, you’re exactly right, there’s a lot of talent here that is coming through the system that are really going to be competitive and show their thing and that’s the beauty of sports. You can get a different group to put some … fingerprints on success and being a part of NASCAR. We’re looking forward to it.’’

Q: There often has been a lot of talk after races about penalties. How do we keep that from dominating things in the future?

France: “Boy, do I dislike two things. One is having to deal with penalties or infractions even though we have to. We have to keep the playing field even, and we have to do what we have to do. The second part that I would prefer to not have to talk about is the business side of NASCAR. That’s important, too.

“Because all of it takes away from what happened on Sunday or Saturday or Friday night in any of our national series. I look at it this way, I never get worked up over anything because I know the teams are pushing right to that last inch and then every once in a while they flop over the line, and there’s very rarely where it’s somebody just egregiously trying to get an advantage. It’s true that we have to have restrictions and tight rules and so on and it’s also true that the teams are so close to that line they’re going to create a P1 or P2, whatever it’s going to be, I don’t get worked over that because that’s auto racing.

“If we weren’t having some of that, then they’re not competing hard, they’re not trying to out-think, out-engineer, out-do some other teams. I don’t get so worked up over that. Frankly, I’d rather not talk about it. I’d rather we do what we do, which is we issue the penalty and we phrase it in a way … whatever the penalty is and our results on that and just not make it a big deal, but I realize it is easy to get caught up in it.’’

Q: One report that NASCAR is helping find sponsorship for Danica Patrick and Darrell Wallace Jr. for next year and how important is it that both are on the track next year?

France: “We get involved all the time with sponsorship arrangements with individual teams. That’s not inconsistent with what we do. As far as those two drivers, of course we would like to see both of them have a real good opportunity. We can’t control all of that. At the end of the day, you’ve got to compete, and both of those drivers have shown that they can compete at some level. The question is, is it high enough to attract the right sponsorship and interest? We’ll have to see how that plays out.’’

Q: What about new manufacturers?

France: “There’s two that have shown a lot of interest and are examining just how you go about it. It’s hard to do. It’s hard to come in and get the right teams. They all want to come in and compete at a very high level as fast as they can, which makes the challenge even harder. There are two and we’ll see how it plays out. Our preference would be to be able to add one more. Interestingly, the other car manufactures are open to that, too. They’d like to compete themselves with one another and take a lot of pride in that. My hope is that as soon as it can work out, we’ll add a fourth. We’ll have to see how that goes.’’

Q: What would you say to fans who are concerned about the financial future of the sport and the costs associated with racing?

France: “I would say look at history. There’s always cycles. Sometimes we have too many teams. I remember not that long ago, that Richard Petty, when he was racing couldn’t make the event for example. That happened. We’re working on it all the time. That stuff works itself out.

“Every sport has different cycles where it’s better than it was or less than it should be, whatever it is, that will work out. Our job is that if there is a way for us from a policy standpoint, as an example, getting the cost out of the system, that we are going to work, that’s where the charter agreements that we did a couple of years ago allow us to, get at those things.

“I wouldn’t worry about that for one minute if I were a fan because it just works itself out. We will make good decisions and the teams are working very closely with us to take any shortcomings out of the system and figure it out. I wouldn’t worry about that for a minute if I were a fan. I am a fan.’’

