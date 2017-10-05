NASCAR America: Battle for Legends car title takes twists, turns (video)

As NASCAR transitions into an era of younger drivers, many of those same drivers worked their way up to NASCAR Cup with a stopover in racing Legends cars.

Ever since Legends debuted in 1992, they’ve been a huge hit from Loudon to Los Angeles. They’re fairly inexpensive to race and maintain, very competitive and are great ways for family fun.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, we introduced two of the top Legends drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway as they battled for the annual Bojangles’ Summer Shootout championship.

The last race was for all the marbles. Nineteen-year-old Jordan Black was going for his third consecutive championship at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was chased by Austin Green, son of 1994 Busch Series champ David Green, who came into the race just eight points behind Black in what would be Green’s last Legends car race (he moves up next season).

In Thursday’s segment, called “Legends to Legend,” we chronicled the battle of Black vs. Green.

“Thousands of kids dream of being race car drivers,” said Black, who came into the season finale having won five consecutive races.

The race was Black’s to win, as he built a comfortable lead. But with five laps left, calamity struck as the motor on his car blew up.

Green capitalized on Black’s misfortune and went on to win the race, his fourth of the season, and what appeared to be the championship.

However, a last lap wreck prompted officials to review the outcome of the race. And while Green did get credit for the win, it was not enough points-wise, and what looked like his championship one minute was taken away the next and given to Black.

Check out the compelling story of the two young racers in the video above. And catch the attached segment after the championship battle when Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Rutledge Wood break down how things played out. It was enough to bring tears to Burton’s eyes!

