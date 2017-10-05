NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Mike Helton, Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett join her with guest Mike Helton from NBC Charlotte.
Among the topics we’ll discuss:
The Round of 12 for the Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs begins Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. And with this playoff race taking place in the daytime, Charlotte will look and race a lot different than usual. We’ll discuss that and more stories to watch out for this weekend.
NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton will join the show from our NBC Charlotte studio. Helton will share his perspective on a wide variety of topics, including the Playoffs, stage racing, and the new 2018 rules package.
We’ll announce the finalists for the NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award presented by Nationwide. For the seventh consecutive year, the award will be presented to a NASCAR fan that makes a profound impact on children in his or her community through volunteerism.
And we’ll continue our look inside Legends racing, one of the biggest forms of grassroots motorsports in the world. We’ll introduce you to two of the top Legends drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway as their battle for the championship comes down to one final race.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage is going back to college.
The veteran motorsports promoter is heading back to his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State, this weekend to receive the school’s highest alumni honor.
Gossage will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award, which according to a media release, “is presented to an alumnus representing excellence and distinction through their professional career, loyal support and service to the broader community.”
Gossage will accept the award during MTSU’s homecoming celebration Friday at 4 p.m. ET. He’ll also be honored at a variety of other activities on campus over the course of the weekend.
“It will be great to see the homecoming parade and the crowds along East Main and the pride the students have,” Gossage said. “It’s just really great to see that this was the place I picked when I was coming out of high school and look at how it has succeeded.
“It’s obviously doing something right. The university and Dr. McPhee (MTU president Dr. Sidney McPhee), they are doing things right. That’s why I’m proud to say I’m from Middle Tennessee.”
A Nashville native, Gossage earned a degree from the school’s former College of Mass Communications. He is in his 21st year of running Texas Motor Speedway.
“As I think back on Middle Tennessee State, it was a great place to learn and a great place to grow up,” Gossage said. “It’s one of the most fortunate decisions of my life.
“Thirty-eight seasons later, I’m still in the racing business and it has been very good to me. It’s exploded at a level and grown at a pace that I could have never foreseen.
“But I was fortunate to be at the right place, at the right time with the skills I had learned at Middle Tennessee. I was able to apply it and have success.”
Three times a Cup driver has completed the weekend sweep at the track, but none have done it since Mark Martin in 1995.
One stat going in favor of Xfinity drivers is in the recent past at 1.5-mile tracks. In the last six races at that type of track, there have been six different winners. The last two were won by non-Cup drivers, Justin Allgaier (Chicago) and Tyler Reddick (Kentucky).
Here’s some more interesting stats ahead of the Drive for the Cure 300.
Only three of the last 33 races at Charlotte were won from the pole. Two of the three came in 2015 when Austin Dillon won both races from the pole.
There were 12 cautions at Charlotte in May, the most in a race this season and the most in the last 17 races at Charlotte.
The driver leading the most laps failed to win the last four October races.
The final green flag stretch at Kentucky, the last race on a 1.5 mile track, was 104 laps, the longest green flag stretch to end a race on a 1.5 mile track in the last 70 races
Justin Allgaier won from 14th at Chicagoland in September, the only race on a 1.5 mile track won from a starting position outside the top 10 in the last 25 races.
Matt Tifft joining Richard Childress Racing to drive No. 2 Xfinity car in 2018
“I am very appreciative and grateful for the opportunity to race for a championship and grow as a driver under one the most successful and historic teams in NASCAR,” Tifft said in a press release. “RCR has a long history of developing partnerships through its Xfinity Series program.
“I am looking forward to being a part of the family and applying what I have learned in my first full-time Xfinity Series season while continuing to grow with the goal of competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in the future.”
“Matt is a talented race car driver and an even better young man,” Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR said in a press release. “I’ve watched him race for the past few years and we were impressed by his ability. We look forward to welcoming Matt to our Xfinity Series program and having him compete for a championship with RCR.”
Country music superstar Brad Paisley will have a different role when he returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Bank of America 500.
In the past, the three-time Grammy winner has performed concerts and filmed commercials at CMS.
But this Sunday, he returns to the 1.5-mile track as grand marshal for the first race of the second round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs. He’ll still use his voice, though, in giving the command to start engines.
Also, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Champion mogul skier Hannay Kearney will serve as honorary pace car driver, and country singer Carly Pearce will sing the national anthem.
The race is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.
However, wunderground.com forecasts chances of rain and thunderstorms will not drop below 70 percent from 2 – 11 p.m.