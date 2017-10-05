Daniel Hemric back at Richard Childress Racing in Xfinity Series next year

Daniel Hemric will return to Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity Series operation next season, the team announced Thursday.

Hemric, a rookie this season, will once again drive the No. 21 Chevrolet.

The native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, is one of the 12 drivers in the Xfinity playoffs that continue this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In his first 28 Xfinity starts Hemric has six top fives and 14 top 10s. He also earned the pole for the spring race at Richmond Raceway and won the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It is always a special time when you can re-sign with a team like Richard Childress Racing that has done so much in our sport,” Hemric said in a press release. “I’ve learned a lot from Richard both about racing and life in general, many lessons that I will never forget.

“While we still are contending for the Xfinity Series championship this year and have unfinished business in the final five races, I’m fortunate that I will again be running for the Series championship in 2018 with RCR and Richard in my corner.”

Hemric was hired by RCR after making 49 starts in the Camping World Truck Series from 2013-16. He competed full-time in 2015-16 and earned 15 top fives and 30 top 10s.

“Daniel is a special driver that we’re thrilled to have back for the 2018 season,” Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR said in a press release. “He works hard at being the best race car driver he can possibly be.

“There aren’t too many other drivers that have a work ethic like he does, which we value here at RCR. Daniel is constantly in the race shop meeting with his crew chief, our engineers, the simulation team and his teammates to understand how to get better. On top of that, Daniel is an excellent ambassador for RCR’s partners. He carries himself well, treats everyone with respect and understands the importance of sponsorship.”

Hemric enters Saturday’s elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway fifth in the playoff standings and 37 points above the first driver outside the last transfer spot.