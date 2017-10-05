Charlotte Motor Speedway is a tough place to win for Xfinity regulars

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

If you’re hoping to see a Xfinity Series regular driver win this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, you may want to temper your expectations.

In the last 25 Xfinity races at the 1.5-mile track, only one Xfinity regular has visited victory lane.

That honor belongs to Mike Bliss.

Bliss only won twice in 359 Xfinity starts, both coming at Charlotte in 2004 and 2009.

Other than that, NASCAR’s home track has been a haven for Cup drivers in the Xfinity Series in recent memory.

In the last 11 Xfinity races there, Austin Dillon (two), Joey Logano (two), Brad Keselowski (two) and Kyle Busch (two) combined to win eight times. Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson won the other three.

Of those, only Dillon and Blaney are entered in this weekend’s race. They join Cup regulars Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones.

Three times a Cup driver has completed the weekend sweep at the track, but none have done it since Mark Martin in 1995.

One stat going in favor of Xfinity drivers is in the recent past at 1.5-mile tracks. In the last six races at that type of track, there have been six different winners. The last two were won by non-Cup drivers, Justin Allgaier (Chicago) and Tyler Reddick (Kentucky).

Here’s some more interesting stats ahead of the Drive for the Cure 300.