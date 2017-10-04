Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

NASCAR Chairman Brian France discusses penalties, costs & manufacturers

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT
5 Comments

NASCAR Chairman Brian France called into SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” show Wednesday and discussed various topics with co-hosts Jim Noble and Chocolate Myers.

France offered his thoughts to the family of Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates, who died Monday at age 74. France remembered Yates as “one of the pioneers” of the sport.

France was asked a variety of questions. Here are some of his responses:

Q: What is taking up your attention?

Brian France: “It’s always aligning everybody’s interest. It’s really that simple but hard to do. Things are different than they were five years ago, 10 years ago. I think aligning the interests, getting the costs out of the system … So the team owners can compete with less resources than they otherwise would need to and still do it at a high level. It’s all about that. It’s very hard to do because every stakeholder has their own interest and there’s institutional things that go on that either you can’t change or are hard to change. In the end, my dad used to say what makes it successful, he would always say that everybody has to win. The bigger we get, the more complicated it is, the harder it is to deliver. That’s where our goal is all the time.’’

Q: How do you see the sport’s future with all the young drivers?

France: “That’s the exciting part. The other part is we are in a transition. That happens if you go through our history. Sometimes it happens the way it is now, where a number of the top drivers exit for one reason or another. You didn’t mention Carl Edwards, who left for different reasons. That happens. Usually it’s more of not so many at one time but every once in a while we’ll have these moments. Everybody steps away at their choosing. The good news for us, you’re exactly right, there’s a lot of talent here that is coming through the system that are really going to be competitive and show their thing and that’s the beauty of sports. You can get a different group to put some … fingerprints on success and being a part of NASCAR. We’re looking forward to it.’’

Q: There often has been a lot of talk after races about penalties. How do we keep that from dominating things in the future?

France: “Boy, do I dislike two things. One is having to deal with penalties or infractions even though we have to. We have to keep the playing field even, and we have to do what we have to do. The second part that I would prefer to not have to talk about is the business side of NASCAR. That’s important, too.

“Because all of it takes away from what happened on Sunday or Saturday or Friday night in any of our national series. I look at it this way, I never get worked up over anything because I know the teams are pushing right to that last inch and then every once in a while they flop over the line, and there’s very rarely where it’s somebody just egregiously trying to get an advantage. It’s true that we have to have restrictions and tight rules and so on and it’s also true that the teams are so close to that line they’re going to create a P1 or P2, whatever it’s going to be, I don’t get worked over that because that’s auto racing.

“If we weren’t having some of that, then they’re not competing hard, they’re not trying to out-think, out-engineer, out-do some other teams. I don’t get so worked up over that. Frankly, I’d rather not talk about it. I’d rather we do what we do, which is we issue the penalty and we phrase it in a way … whatever the penalty is and our results on that and just not make it a big deal, but I realize it is easy to get caught up in it.’’

Q: One report that NASCAR is helping find sponsorship for Danica Patrick and Darrell Wallace Jr. for next year and how important is it that both are on the track next year?

France: “We get involved all the time with sponsorship arrangements with individual teams. That’s not inconsistent with what we do. As far as those two drivers, of course we would like to see both of them have a real good opportunity. We can’t control all of that. At the end of the day, you’ve got to compete, and both of those drivers have shown that they can compete at some level. The question is, is it high enough to attract the right sponsorship and interest? We’ll have to see how that plays out.’’

Q: What about new manufacturers?

France: “There’s two that have shown a lot of interest and are examining just how you go about it. It’s hard to do. It’s hard to come in and get the right teams. They all want to come in and compete at a very high level as fast as they can, which makes the challenge even harder. There are two and we’ll see how it plays out. Our preference would be to be able to add one more. Interestingly, the other car manufactures are open to that, too. They’d like to compete themselves with one another and take a lot of pride in that. My hope is that as soon as it can work out, we’ll add a fourth. We’ll have to see how that goes.’’

Q: What would you say to fans who are concerned about the financial future of the sport and the costs associated with racing?

France: “I would say look at history. There’s always cycles. Sometimes we have too many teams. I remember not that long ago, that Richard Petty, when he was racing couldn’t make the event for example. That happened. We’re working on it all the time. That stuff works itself out.

“Every sport has different cycles where it’s better than it was or less than it should be, whatever it is, that will work out. Our job is that if there is a way for us from a policy standpoint, as an example, getting the cost out of the system, that we are going to work, that’s where the charter agreements that we did a couple of years ago allow us to, get at those things.

“I wouldn’t worry about that for one minute if I were a fan because it just works itself out. We will make good decisions and the teams are working very closely with us to take any shortcomings out of the system and figure it out. I wouldn’t worry about that for a minute if I were a fan. I am a fan.’’

Goodyear tire info for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 4, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
This weekend’s racing action at Charlotte Motor Speedway marks the second of five 1.5-mile tracks that make up half of the 10 tracks in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

That’s why Goodyear has placed so much emphasis on 1.5-mile tracks, particularly Charlotte, which has held four different tire tests there since late 2014.

Because the 1.5-milers play such a big part of the playoffs, the tests are to develop the best compounds for Chicago, Charlotte, Kansas, Texas and Homestead.

For places like CMS, Goodyear develops tires that incrementally increase grip through various tread compounds. The tires that will be used this weekend are also designed to run cooler to enhance durability and performance.

“Charlotte has really been a proving ground for our speedway tire development throughout the years, not only because it is in the backyard of most NASCAR teams, but also because this type of track represents a big part of the schedule,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing.

“It is well known that NASCAR has been moving to a lower downforce setting over the past several years, but what goes along with that is the fact that the teams continue to develop their race packages to gain most, if not all, of that grip back,” Stucker added. “That means that we have to keep up with the sport and continually test and assess what we see at every race to keep in front of those developments.”

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

Fast Facts for October 6-8, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

  • Tire: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials
  • Set limits: Cup: 4 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race; Xfinity: 7 sets for the event
  • Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4698; Right-side — D-4732
  • Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.44 in. (2,221 mm); Right-side — 88.70 in. (2,253 mm)
  • Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 19 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

Notes from Goodyear: Teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will run the same tire set-up at Charlotte this week. This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that teams in both of these series ran at Charlotte in May. … While this right-side tire code (D-4732) is unique to Charlotte, teams in these two series will also run this left-side code (D-4698) at Kansas in two weeks. … As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Charlotte. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: David Ragan, Landon Cassill from Hall of Fame

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 4, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider, Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton will be at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

Our special guests for today’s show are Front Row Motorsports teammates David Ragan and Landon Cassill.

Among the topics we’ll discuss:

  • In addition to discussing their racing roots, Ragan and Cassill will be in our ‘drivers meeting’ about how simulators have helped them keep their edge on the track. We’ll also put them on the spot in a teammate quiz.
  • The two teammates will be taking your questions. Send them in with the hashtag #AskFrontRow.
  • We’ll also talk about Legends racing, a valuable training ground for many of racing’s top stars. What did Ragan and Cassill learn from their own time in Legends cars that has stuck with them through the years?

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Denny Hamlin: ‘NASCAR drivers should be making NBA, NFL money’; calls for redistribution of revenue

Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 4, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT
11 Comments

CHARLOTTE – Denny Hamlin lobbied Wednesday for the revenue distribution model to be shifted in NASCAR’s premier series, giving teams and drivers the opportunity to make more money.

To ensure the long-term economic viability of championship-caliber race teams, whose budgets can exceed $100 million annually to field four cars in Cup, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver believes the reliance on corporate sponsorship should be “bonus money,” and that teams should be able to survive on purse money.

Under terms of a consolidated national network TV era that began in 2001, tracks receive 65 percent of revenue from rights fees revenue, teams receive 25 percent, and NASCAR gets 10 percent. NASCAR signed Fox and NBC in a 10-year deal, which is in its third season, that has been estimated at more than $8 billion.

“The pie has to be shifted for sure,” Hamlin said at a charity event Wednesday morning to promote International Walk to School Day with sponsor FedEx. “The TV dollars coming into NASCAR is higher than it’s ever been, but we’re seeing fewer and fewer teams, and it just can’t survive. So it economically doesn’t make sense. The pie, the amount of TV money that the race teams share, has to go up, in my opinion.”

With sponsorship more difficult to find for teams, the breaking point seems to be driver salaries, which seem to be in an ongoing reset as the Cup Series undergoes a youth movement. Dale Earnhardt Jr. estimated the new wave of drivers will earn a fraction of what his generation made.

Asked whether decreasing driver salaries was a way to address team financials, Hamlin replied: “You’ve got the wrong guy to ask me on that, because I think we’re way underpaid on that as race car drivers. That’s a fact. I think there’s no doubt doing what we do, the schedule we have, the danger we incur every single week, NASCAR drivers should be making NBA, NFL money.

“I really, truly believe that. But it can not come out of the owners’ pockets.”

Do drivers deserve more because they are risking their lives more than in other professional sports or because of the length of schedule?

“It’s a combination of all those things,” Hamlin said. “Essentially the drivers get two months off. The teams get no months off. There just has to be some kind of different revenue sharing. I’m sure this will be in some headline somewhere where ‘Denny says the drivers aren’t paid enough.’

“I’m basing it off all other sports. I’m not including myself. I’m including probably the back half of the field that those drivers are risking the same amount I am, and they should be paid a hell of a lot more.”

Given that tracks earn the largest percentage of the revenue distribution, it would seem they would be the likeliest target for Hamlin’s redistribution plan.

Hamlin said it was incumbent upon tracks to prove worthy of their share by spending on upgrades.

“Racetracks are making a lot of money,” Hamlin said. “And I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus, but they’ve either got to reinvest that money, which some tracks are. I’m not going to put some on the same island as others, but Dover (has) terrible garage stalls. It’s not even a garage. A garage is defined as something that’s enclosed. We have lean-tos that we’re working under.

“The crew members deserve better working conditions than what they’ve got. We’ve got to hold these tracks to a higher standard, not only with the race surface but the fan experience, the team experience. That money has to be reinvested to give us a better product and something for fans to see.”

According to Dover International Speedway, the track did install SAFER barrier extensions in 2017 and ’16 and a new catchfence in 2015.

Hamlin also saw a warning sign in the K&N East finale at the 1-mile oval last Friday. There were 15 cars that competed, down from 27 last year and 31 in the ’15 finale.

“One of the most disappointing things I saw this weekend was eight cars running at the end of a K&N race at Dover,” he said. “The model is not right. Someone’s got to come in and say, ‘Let’s reset.’ We have to start over from scratch.

“And I get it. Hey, it’s the way it’s been done for 50, 60 years, but the economics of sports have changed since then, and I believe there’s got to be a reset, and it doesn’t come from drivers. It comes from NASCAR switching and helping teams survive on a better basis. You’re going to get a better product on the racetrack. Listen, we don’t want only six race teams to be in NASCAR five years from now, but that’s the way it’s heading.”

Hamlin’s views grew out of a discussion of the 2018 rules that NASCAR announced Tuesday. The new regulations include a common splitter and radiator that are intended to help reduce costs because teams will buy spec parts instead of spending enormous sums on R&D to optimize their own handcrafted versions.

“I think the radiators will be the biggest expense,” he said. “I think really they’re just trying to stack pennies and trying to get to a bigger cost savings. Because ultimately what do we want to see in NASCAR? We want to see teams be able to fund race cars without sponsors being on the side of it. We need to keep this sport healthy.

“We shouldn’t have to rely on the money that comes in from the sponsors. (That) should be bonus money that goes to the team. That’s where I’d like to see it. These teams should be able to survive on purse money, and right now they can’t.”

The economic sustainability of the NASCAR team business model has been a hot-button issue in recent years, notably around the 2014 formation of the Race Team Alliance and last year’s creation of the charter system (which guaranteed participation and revenue streams for 36 cars annually).

In August, Richard Petty Motorsports majority co-owner Andrew Murstein told NBC Sports’ Dustin Long that he had proposed the idea of a salary cap in the Cup Series. Murstein also said that NASCAR drivers relatively are underpaid compared to other professional sports.

“I see hockey guys who play a third of the game make $17 million a year,” Murstein said. “Now you’re talking about (drivers) who are 10th best in the world at what they do getting only salaries of $5 million, so I actually think their salaries are low compared to other sports but the business needs that right now with the sponsorship decline.

“I love the fact of how no other sport has a partner with the athletes where here the athletes get 40 percent of the race winnings. So each race they go into as your partner vs. other sports where they win or lose, it makes no difference at all.”

NASCAR America: How elimination race at Charlotte may impact rest of Xfinity playoffs (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 4, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
The first round of eliminations for the Xfinity Series playoffs takes place Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Twelve drivers will come into the race still hoping for a win; eight will move on to the second round afterward.

What’s interesting is that a current Xfinity playoff driver has not won either of the first two races: playoff non-qualifier Tyler Reddick won at New Hampshire and NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Blaney won last Saturday at Dover.

A lot of eyes will be watching the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, but not for the usual reasons. Hemric is currently fifth in the 12-driver playoff standings.

However, on Tuesday, the team was hit with a major penalty that could severely impact Hemric’s chances of advancing: crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason will miss the next four races.

The suspension is for a piece of tungsten ballast that fell off Hemric’s car on pit road at Dover. The team is fortunate in a way that the incident occurred on pit road, which was empty at the time. Had it came out of the car and bounced around on the racetrack, the damage could have been devastating to a car, and more so to drivers or fans.

They will regain eligibility just four days before for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Check out the video above as our NASCAR America analysts give their thoughts and impressions on who advances past Charlotte and who may make up the final four at Miami.

 