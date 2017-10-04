Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: How elimination race at Charlotte may impact rest of Xfinity playoffs (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 4, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
The first round of eliminations for the Xfinity Series playoffs takes place Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Twelve drivers will come into the race still hoping for a win; eight will move on to the second round afterward.

What’s interesting is that a current Xfinity playoff driver has not won either of the first two races: playoff non-qualifier Tyler Reddick won at New Hampshire and NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Blaney won last Saturday at Dover.

A lot of eyes will be watching the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, but not for the usual reasons. Hemric is currently fifth in the 12-driver playoff standings.

However, on Tuesday, the team was hit with a major penalty that could severely impact Hemric’s chances of advancing: crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason will miss the next four races.

The suspension is for a piece of tungsten ballast that fell off Hemric’s car on pit road at Dover. The team is fortunate in a way that the incident occurred on pit road, which was empty at the time. Had it came out of the car and bounced around on the racetrack, the damage could have been devastating to a car, and more so to drivers or fans.

They will regain eligibility just four days before for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Check out the video above as our NASCAR America analysts give their thoughts and impressions on who advances past Charlotte and who may make up the final four at Miami.

 

NASCAR America: The incredible life, achievements of Robert Yates (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
There wasn’t a person in NASCAR that Robert Yates didn’t touch in some form or fashion.

Some drove for him, like NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett. There were likely hundreds that worked for him over the years as a NASCAR Cup team owner. And there were likely hundreds more that Yates worked with early in his career as he became a top mechanic and eventually legendary engine maker.

If it was fast, Yates not only made it fast, he made it faster.

Yates passed away Monday night after a long battle with cancer at the age of 74.

Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan all reflected on Yates’ legacy and what he meant to them individually in Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“He had a true passion for the sport,” Burton said. “The way his mind worked, I found it fascinating. … He knew exactly what he was talking about, had strong opinions about the sport, where the sport was heading and how to make the sport better.”

Added Jarrett: “He had a passion for wanting to win, to never give up. … I remember a number of times in 1999, our championship season, that things weren’t going well, but it was always ‘what can we do, what can we give you,’ always listening. He never was a driver, but you talked to Robert like he was because he understood so much of it.”

Ryan noted, “He was affable and congenial and touched a lot of people in the garage. … He was a shy person but he always said he loved working with people, and I think that’s evident of his election into the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Yates will be inducted in January). … He had the ability to relate to people, transcend NASCAR and take that to other places, as well.”

 Also, if you didn’t see it, below is a touching tribute to Yates from legendary NASCAR announcer Ken Squier.

 

Take one last spin around Dover in this week’s Scan All

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we took an inside look — and listen — to some of the best radio communications between drivers and teams during last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup elimination race at the Dover International Speedway.

Here’s some of the top lines:

Adam Stevens, crew chief for Kyle Busch: “At the start of the race, we were just a little bit off. I feel like I overadjusted going into the race and we had to swing back the other way to get him where he could drive it.”

Kyle Busch: “Early on in the race, I was just settling in and taking my time and not worrying about the spots we were losing. I was just going to wait and see how it plays out.”

Clint Bowyer: “Come on, now. How we looking on the cleanup?” (After the race was red-flagged due to a crash) …. “It looks like a city job,” to which Bowyer’s spotter said, “It’s about 19 people standing around watching and two working, I’ll agree.”

Matt Kenseth had an issue with a water bottle and asked for a warm drink if he had to: “There’s something I don’t want to drink, I’ll tell you that. Leave the ice out or give me something warm that doesn’t taste like it just came out of a sewer pond.”

Chase Elliott on finishing second: “I’m so sorry, guys. I’m sorry. Dad gum it.”

Kurt Busch on being eliminated from advancing in the playoffs, “Devastating, just devastating.”

Check out the rest of the best in the video above.

NASCAR suspends 3 members of RCR No. 21 Xfinity team 4 races

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT
NASCAR issued six penalties Tuesday stemming from violations at both Dover International Speedway (Cup and Xfinity Series) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Trucks) this past weekend.

The most severe penalty came in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing getting hit hard for the No. 21 team (driver: Daniel Hemric).

Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason have been suspended for the next four Xfinity Series races after a piece of tungsten ballast fell off Hemric’s car on pit road at Dover.

All will be eligible to return to the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 14.

The penalty comes from the NASCAR Rule Book, Section 20.3.5 Safety — Ballast Containers: loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

Here’s a breakdown of the other penalties:

Cup: No. 14 (driver Clint Bowyer) crew chief Mike Bugarewicz fined $10,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Cup: No. 77 (driver Erik Jones) crew chief Chris Gayle fined $10,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Xfinity: No. 20 (driver Erik Jones) crew chief Chris Gabehart fined $5,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Xfinity: No. 48 (driver Brennan Poole) crew chief Chad Norris fined $5,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Trucks: No 88 (driver Matt Crafton) crew chief Carl Joiner fined $2,500 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Remembering Robert Yates, new 2018 Cup rules

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford. Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan join her from NBC Charlotte and Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

Here’s what’s on today’s show:

  • The NASCAR world is paying tribute to 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates, who passed away Monday at age 74. On today’s show, we’ll celebrate the life of the champion engine builder and team owner who started his racing career nearly 50 years ago. Dale Jarrett, who won the 1999 Cup Series championship for Robert Yates Racing, will share his memories of one of the sport’s great innovators.
  • NASCAR has announced next season’s rules package for the Monster Energy Cup Series, which seeks to maintain the trend of reduced downforce in recent years. Nate Ryan joins the show to take us through the key changes.
  • We’ll take one last listen to the action at the “Monster Mile” in the first elimination race of the playoffs as we Scan All: Dover.
  • SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone stops by to give his weekly take on all things NASCAR. And don’t forget NBCSN’s Marty Snider will be on SiriusXM Wednesday morning on “The Morning Drive.”
  • And as the Xfinity Series playoffs enter an elimination weekend at Charlotte, which drivers outside the cutline are poised to race their way into the Round of 8?

If you can't catch today's show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.