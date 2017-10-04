Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Denny Hamlin: ‘NASCAR drivers should be making NBA, NFL money’; calls for redistribution of revenue

By Nate RyanOct 4, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE – Denny Hamlin lobbied Wednesday for the revenue distribution model to be shifted in NASCAR’s premier series, giving teams and drivers the opportunity to make more money.

To ensure the long-term economic viability of championship-caliber race teams, whose budgets can exceed $100 million annually to field four cars in Cup, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver believes the reliance on corporate sponsorship should be “bonus money,” and that teams should be able to survive on purse money.

Under terms of a consolidated national network TV era that began in 2001, tracks receive 65 percent of revenue from rights fees revenue, teams receive 25 percent, and NASCAR gets 10 percent. NASCAR signed Fox and NBC in a 10-year deal, which is in its third season, that has been estimated at more than $8 billion.

“The pie has to be shifted for sure,” Hamlin said at a charity event Wednesday morning to promote International Walk to School Day with sponsor FedEx. “The TV dollars coming into NASCAR is higher than it’s ever been, but we’re seeing fewer and fewer teams, and it just can’t survive. So it economically doesn’t make sense. The pie, the amount of TV money that the race teams share, has to go up, in my opinion.”

With sponsorship more difficult to find for teams, the breaking point seems to be driver salaries, which seem to be in an ongoing reset as the Cup Series undergoes a youth movement. Dale Earnhardt Jr. estimated the new wave of drivers will earn a fraction of what his generation made.

Asked whether decreasing driver salaries was a way to address team financials, Hamlin replied: “You’ve got the wrong guy to ask me on that, because I think we’re way underpaid on that as race car drivers. That’s a fact. I think there’s no doubt doing what we do, the schedule we have, the danger we incur every single week, NASCAR drivers should be making NBA, NFL money.

“I really, truly believe that. But it can not come out of the owners’ pockets.”

Do drivers deserve more because they are risking their lives more than in other professional sports or because of the length of schedule?

“It’s a combination of all those things,” Hamlin said. “Essentially the drivers get two months off. The teams get no months off. There just has to be some kind of different revenue sharing. I’m sure this will be in some headline somewhere where ‘Denny says the drivers aren’t paid enough.’

“I’m basing it off all other sports. I’m not including myself. I’m including probably the back half of the field that those drivers are risking the same amount I am, and they should be paid a hell of a lot more.”

Given that tracks earn the largest percentage of the revenue distribution, it would seem they would be the likeliest target for Hamlin’s redistribution plan.

Hamlin said it was incumbent upon tracks to prove worthy of their share by spending on upgrades.

“Racetracks are making a lot of money,” Hamlin said. “And I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus, but they’ve either got to reinvest that money, which some tracks are. I’m not going to put some on the same island as others, but Dover (has) terrible garage stalls. It’s not even a garage. A garage is defined as something that’s enclosed. We have lean-tos that we’re working under.

“The crew members deserve better working conditions than what they’ve got. We’ve got to hold these tracks to a higher standard, not only with the race surface but the fan experience, the team experience. That money has to be reinvested to give us a better product and something for fans to see.”

According to Dover International Speedway, the track did install SAFER barrier extensions in 2017 and ’16 and a new catchfence in 2015.

Hamlin also saw a warning sign in the K&N East finale at the 1-mile oval last Friday. There were 15 cars that competed, down from 27 last year and 31 in the ’15 finale.

“One of the most disappointing things I saw this weekend was eight cars running at the end of a K&N race at Dover,” he said. “The model is not right. Someone’s got to come in and say, ‘Let’s reset.’ We have to start over from scratch.

“And I get it. Hey, it’s the way it’s been done for 50, 60 years, but the economics of sports have changed since then, and I believe there’s got to be a reset, and it doesn’t come from drivers. It comes from NASCAR switching and helping teams survive on a better basis. You’re going to get a better product on the racetrack. Listen, we don’t want only six race teams to be in NASCAR five years from now, but that’s the way it’s heading.”

Hamlin’s views grew out of a discussion of the 2018 rules that NASCAR announced Tuesday. The new regulations include a common splitter and radiator that are intended to help reduce costs because teams will buy spec parts instead of spending enormous sums on R&D to optimize their own handcrafted versions.

“I think the radiators will be the biggest expense,” he said. “I think really they’re just trying to stack pennies and trying to get to a bigger cost savings. Because ultimately what do we want to see in NASCAR? We want to see teams be able to fund race cars without sponsors being on the side of it. We need to keep this sport healthy.

“We shouldn’t have to rely on the money that comes in from the sponsors. (That) should be bonus money that goes to the team. That’s where I’d like to see it. These teams should be able to survive on purse money, and right now they can’t.”

The economic sustainability of the NASCAR team business model has been a hot-button issue in recent years, notably around the 2014 formation of the Race Team Alliance and last year’s creation of the charter system (which guaranteed participation and revenue streams for 36 cars annually).

In August, Richard Petty Motorsports majority co-owner Andrew Murstein told NBC Sports’ Dustin Long that he had proposed the idea of a salary cap in the Cup Series. Murstein also said that NASCAR drivers relatively are underpaid compared to other professional sports.

“I see hockey guys who play a third of the game make $17 million a year,” Murstein said. “Now you’re talking about (drivers) who are 10th best in the world at what they do getting only salaries of $5 million, so I actually think their salaries are low compared to other sports but the business needs that right now with the sponsorship decline.

“I love the fact of how no other sport has a partner with the athletes where here the athletes get 40 percent of the race winnings. So each race they go into as your partner vs. other sports where they win or lose, it makes no difference at all.”

NASCAR America: How elimination race at Charlotte may impact rest of Xfinity playoffs (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 4, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
The first round of eliminations for the Xfinity Series playoffs takes place Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Twelve drivers will come into the race still hoping for a win; eight will move on to the second round afterward.

What’s interesting is that a current Xfinity playoff driver has not won either of the first two races: playoff non-qualifier Tyler Reddick won at New Hampshire and NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Blaney won last Saturday at Dover.

A lot of eyes will be watching the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, but not for the usual reasons. Hemric is currently fifth in the 12-driver playoff standings.

However, on Tuesday, the team was hit with a major penalty that could severely impact Hemric’s chances of advancing: crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason will miss the next four races.

The suspension is for a piece of tungsten ballast that fell off Hemric’s car on pit road at Dover. The team is fortunate in a way that the incident occurred on pit road, which was empty at the time. Had it came out of the car and bounced around on the racetrack, the damage could have been devastating to a car, and more so to drivers or fans.

They will regain eligibility just four days before for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Check out the video above as our NASCAR America analysts give their thoughts and impressions on who advances past Charlotte and who may make up the final four at Miami.

 

NASCAR America: The incredible life, achievements of Robert Yates (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
There wasn’t a person in NASCAR that Robert Yates didn’t touch in some form or fashion.

Some drove for him, like NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett. There were likely hundreds that worked for him over the years as a NASCAR Cup team owner. And there were likely hundreds more that Yates worked with early in his career as he became a top mechanic and eventually legendary engine maker.

If it was fast, Yates not only made it fast, he made it faster.

Yates passed away Monday night after a long battle with cancer at the age of 74.

Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan all reflected on Yates’ legacy and what he meant to them individually in Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“He had a true passion for the sport,” Burton said. “The way his mind worked, I found it fascinating. … He knew exactly what he was talking about, had strong opinions about the sport, where the sport was heading and how to make the sport better.”

Added Jarrett: “He had a passion for wanting to win, to never give up. … I remember a number of times in 1999, our championship season, that things weren’t going well, but it was always ‘what can we do, what can we give you,’ always listening. He never was a driver, but you talked to Robert like he was because he understood so much of it.”

Ryan noted, “He was affable and congenial and touched a lot of people in the garage. … He was a shy person but he always said he loved working with people, and I think that’s evident of his election into the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Yates will be inducted in January). … He had the ability to relate to people, transcend NASCAR and take that to other places, as well.”

 Also, if you didn't see it, below is a touching tribute to Yates from legendary NASCAR announcer Ken Squier.

 

Take one last spin around Dover in this week’s Scan All

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we took an inside look — and listen — to some of the best radio communications between drivers and teams during last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup elimination race at the Dover International Speedway.

Here’s some of the top lines:

Adam Stevens, crew chief for Kyle Busch: “At the start of the race, we were just a little bit off. I feel like I overadjusted going into the race and we had to swing back the other way to get him where he could drive it.”

Kyle Busch: “Early on in the race, I was just settling in and taking my time and not worrying about the spots we were losing. I was just going to wait and see how it plays out.”

Clint Bowyer: “Come on, now. How we looking on the cleanup?” (After the race was red-flagged due to a crash) …. “It looks like a city job,” to which Bowyer’s spotter said, “It’s about 19 people standing around watching and two working, I’ll agree.”

Matt Kenseth had an issue with a water bottle and asked for a warm drink if he had to: “There’s something I don’t want to drink, I’ll tell you that. Leave the ice out or give me something warm that doesn’t taste like it just came out of a sewer pond.”

Chase Elliott on finishing second: “I’m so sorry, guys. I’m sorry. Dad gum it.”

Kurt Busch on being eliminated from advancing in the playoffs, “Devastating, just devastating.”

Check out the rest of the best in the video above.

NASCAR suspends 3 members of RCR No. 21 Xfinity team 4 races

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR issued six penalties Tuesday stemming from violations at both Dover International Speedway (Cup and Xfinity Series) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Trucks) this past weekend.

The most severe penalty came in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing getting hit hard for the No. 21 team (driver: Daniel Hemric).

Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr., car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason have been suspended for the next four Xfinity Series races after a piece of tungsten ballast fell off Hemric’s car on pit road at Dover.

All will be eligible to return to the season-ending race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 14.

The penalty comes from the NASCAR Rule Book, Section 20.3.5 Safety — Ballast Containers: loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

Here’s a breakdown of the other penalties:

Cup: No. 14 (driver Clint Bowyer) crew chief Mike Bugarewicz fined $10,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Cup: No. 77 (driver Erik Jones) crew chief Chris Gayle fined $10,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Xfinity: No. 20 (driver Erik Jones) crew chief Chris Gabehart fined $5,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Xfinity: No. 48 (driver Brennan Poole) crew chief Chad Norris fined $5,000 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).

Trucks: No 88 (driver Matt Crafton) crew chief Carl Joiner fined $2,500 for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (one loose lug nut discovered after Dover race).